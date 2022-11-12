PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 12

Platte County

Jasper, Daniel L. & Julia, H&W, to Wemhoff, William & Sharon B., H&W - 09-18-02W S 1/2 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jenny, Linda M. & Mark, W&H, Jasper, William J. & Jill, H&W, Nelson, Sandra J. & Randall, W&H, Jasper, Georgia F., Sgl., to Wemhoff, William & Sharon B., H&W - 09-18-02W S 1/2 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $170,000

Bernt, Keith F. & Beverly G., H&W, to Coria, Vanessa - Lot 4 In Block 2, Pearsalls Second Add of Columbus $226,000

M & M Hanson Properties LLC to Schmid, Scott M. & Sonia R., H&W - E1/2 Lot 1 In Sunside Subdivision of Columbus $315,000

Jasper, Daniel L. & Julia, H&W, to Pillen, Keith H., - 09-18-02W SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jenny, Linda M. & Mark, W&H, Jasper, William J. & Jill, H&W, Nelson, Sandra J. & Randall, W&H, Jasper, Georgia F., Sgl., to Pillen Keith H. - 09-18-02W SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 SE 1/4 $510,000

A and T LLC to Purinton, Heather A., Purinton, Pamela L. East 1/2 of Lot 1 In Block 6, Oida Add of Columbus $185,000

Fleeman, Cheryl A., Sgl., to Fleeman, Charles W., Co-Trustee, Fleeman, William E., Co-Trustee, Hammons, Shelly A.,

Co-Trustee, Fleeman, Cheryl A. Fleeman Trust - Lot 9 In Block D, West Lawn Fourth Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Loge, Sue Abegglen, Sgl., Dudley, Jan A. & Daniel A., H&W, to Loge, Sue Abegglen, Dudley, Jan A. - 12-17-01E N 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Ternus, Eric J. & Kate D., H&W - Lots 9, 10 & 11 In Block 6, Hope Add of Lindsay $151,000

Black River Holdings LLC to SVP Properties LLC - Part Lot 4 & All Lot 5, Exc Part Conveyed to The City, In Block A, Village First Add (The) of Columbus $1,700,000

Columbus Family Housing to Black River Holdings LLC - Part Lot 4 & All Lot 5, Exc Part Conveyed to The City, In Block A, Village First Add (The) of Columbus $1,125,000

Lourens, Chantel K. & Jacobus N., W&H, to Lourens, Chantel K. & Jacobus N. - 12-16-02W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Peterson, Eric, Sgl., to Ceder, Eric L., Sgl., & Flash, Ashley N., Sgl. - Lot 6 In Block A, Park Place 8th Addition of Columbus $395,000.

Bargstadt, Timothy J. & Lajean A., H&W, to Westerbuhr, Melissa S. & Williams, Katherine, MC - Lot 14 In Block B, Monastery Road Add of Columbus $265,000

Diaz, Janett & Soto, Luis Alberto Diaz, W&H, to Raitt, Patrick L. & Lori A., H&W - Lot 110 Christophers Cove 1st SD of Columbus $380,000

Raitt, Patrick L. & Lori A., H&W, to Soto, Luis Alberto Diaz & Diaz, Janett, H&W - Lot 4 In Block B, Rodehorst Hills SD of Columbus $739,000

Westerbuhr, Melissa S. & Williams, Katherine, MC, to Carrillo, Brian Alexander & Carrillo, Mercedes Arely Menjivar, H&W - Lot 8 And East 11 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 112, Original of Columbus $190,000

Santos, Francisco & Ana K., H&W, to Bargstadt, Timothy J. & Lajean, H&W - West 64 Feet of Lot 9 In Block E, Westlawn Fifth Add of Columbus $250,000

Crouper Farms LLC to Clausen, Ryan W. & Amanda, H&W 25-19-04W NE 1/4 $928,000

Kessler, John F., Sgl., to Perry, Todd M. & Victoria J., H&W Lot 5 In Block B, Prairie Lane Eighth Add of Columbus $357,000.00

Quezada, Juan A. & Claudia, H&W, to Medrano, Wilder A. Luna & Lunas, Jennifer M., H&W - Lot 1 In Block H, Osborn Westlawn Sixth Add of Columbus $233,000

Hughes, Ann D. & Scott, W&H, to Jasper, Hailey L., - Lot 4 In Block 3, Bel Air Add Formerly Bel Air SD of Columbus $150,000

Torczon, Matthew M. & Jamie, H&W, to Paczosa, Todd A. 02-16-02W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $225,000

Butler County

Hilger, Matthew R. & Hilger, Nissa K., H&W, Hilger, Robert B. & Hilger, Susan J., H&W, to Ag Processing Inc. - 24-15-02 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $70,000

Vavrina Acres, LLC to Ag Processing Inc. - 12-15-02 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000

Schmid, Dick A. & Schmid, Janice A., MC, to Ag Processing Inc. - 24-15-02 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $75,750

Bassette, Mary Beth & Bassette, Howard Jr., MC, to Ag Processing Inc. - 12-15-02 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $379,950

Bomar, Gail M. & Bomar, Melvin, W&H, Truksa, Jeri L. & Truksa, Danel D., W&H, Ingram, Theresa A. & Ingram, Mark, W&H, Janicek, Gary M. & Janicek, Connie J., H&W, Janicek, Greg L., Sgl., to Motes, Kyle E., Sgl., & Macholan, Megan E., Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $233,000

Marquis, Wendy M. & Marquis, Myron, to Motes, Kyle E., Sgl., & Macholan, Megan E., Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Thorson, Joyce A. & Thorson, Allan M., to Motes, Kyle E., Sgl., & Macholan, Megan E., Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Harris, Janet R. & Harris, Charles M., Newsom, Delmar & Newsom, Sylvia, Newsom, Carol R., Sgl., to Ag Processing Inc. - 13-15-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $2,875,500

Andrus, Melissa & Andrus, Jason, W&H, to Henggeler, Justin, Henggeler, Adam - 06-16-01 Lots 33 & 34, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $74,000

Van Diest, Shane R. & Van Diest, April D., H&W, to Soukup, Antonia M., & Jones, Robert W. - 07-16-01 The West 80 Feet of Lot 18; Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision, Pt SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $379,900

Colfax County

Vrba, Frank R. Vrba, Cindy, Seda, Roberta Seda, Mike, to Dvorak, Craig M. & Dvorak, Christine M., H&W - 36-19-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4, 21-19-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $334,000

Engel, Joel J. & Engel, Susan K., to Schmid, Gloria J. - 30-17-03 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4, 29-17-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 $750,000

Schellpeper, Alexander, Sgl., to Brabec, Magyver - Pt Lot 6 Chleboun Sub of Clarkson $113,000

Novak, David W. & Novak, Theresa R., H&W, to Svitak, Richard & Svitak, Roseann, H&W - Pt Lot 2 Koza Blk of Clarkson, Outlot Pt G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson (DNS)

Delacruz, Raul & Delacruz, Maricela, H&W, to Escobar, Maynor Romero - Lot 2, 3, 4 Kracls Sub In 14-17-3 of Schuyler $25,000

Polk County

Norman T. Hofbauer & Marian Hofbauer, H&W, to Joshua Goodenkauf & Brea Goodenkauf, H&W - The South Five-Sixths of Block 7 of Nance and Morrill's Second Addition to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska with Exception $350,000

Steve L. Larson & Jody M. Larson, H&W, Brandon Larson, Sgl., to Heart L Ranch Nebraska, LLC - Lot 4, Larson's Subdivision to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $45,000

Patricia R. Carlson, Sgl. to Amanda L. Neujahr & Daniel P. Ziemba - A tract of land comprising a part of the W1/2NE1/4 of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $430,000

Michael Patience, Sgl., to Alfonso Vallejo & Maria Eseranza Vallejo - West 25 feet of Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 1 in Matter’s Addition to Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $69,000

K Perry Brothers Partnership to Gary Mayhall - Lot 2, Block 2, Original Town of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $60,000

Glenn Edelen & Shelly Edelen, H&W, to Monique Desiree Kunz, Sgl. - Lot 9, Block 3, Smith's First Addition to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $115,000

Merlin D. Simpson, Sgl., to Jonathan M. Roberts & Stephanie L. Roberts, H&W - North Half (N1/2) of Lot Two (2) and the North 183 feet of Lot Three (3), Block Twenty-two (22); all of Block Twenty-three (23), except the North 300 feet thereof; all of Block Twenty-four (24) except the North 300 feet thereof and also except the East 7.6 feet of the North 249 feet of the remaining portion thereof; and a part of Block Twenty-five (25), more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Block and running thence West 69 feet, thence North 150 feet, thence East 121.6 feet, thence in a Southwesterly direction along the right-of-way of Union Pacific Railroad Company to the place of beginning, ALL in Ekeley's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $250,000

Derek W. Stamp & Abbey M. Stamp, H&W, to WAK Rentals LLC - Lot Three (3), in Block Three (3), Morrill’s Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

JRJA Enterprises LLC to Dennis L. Van Housen, Trustee, Dennis L. Van Housen Revocable Trust & Cheryl F. Van Housen, Trustee, Cheryl F. Van Housen Trust - Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Thirty-one (31), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska $1,968,000

Valerie L. Legino, Sgl., to James A.Nutz & Lindsey E. Nutz, H&W - Lot Six (6), Block Ten (10), Smith's Fifth Addition to City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $52,000

