PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 19

Platte County

Anderson, Jeanne M., Sgl., to Harms, Michael L. - The East 58.34 Feet of Lot 2 In Block C, Farm View Addition of Columbus $315,000

G-O Rapid Lube & More LLC to Vasquez, Alex A. Cooper & Romero, Dilcia Aracely Corea, H&W - Lot 5 In Block 61, Original of Columbus $270,000

Stock, Raymond J. & Julianne E., H&W, to Kimball, Timothy T. - Lot 3 In Block D, Prairie Lane Second SD of Columbus $250,000

Davies, Stephen M. & Marilyn R., H&W, to Anson, Alan D. & Angela D., H&W - Lot 15 In Block C, Centennial Park First Add of Columbus $223,000

Perry, Konley R. & Amy L., H&W, to Nielsen, Elizabeth - Lot 2 In Block A, Wm Smith Add of Columbus $235,000

Anson, Alan & Angela, H&W, to Johnson, Rick & Shelby, - Lot 4 In Block 6, Gerrards Add of Columbus $163,000

Weiland, Leon J. & Weiland, Jean A. to St. Francis Church - Lot 7, 8 In Block 9, Ottis 4th Add of Humphrey $290,000

Schreiber, Zachary & Elizabeth, H&W, to Izaguirre, Yonni B., Sgl. - Pt Lots 5 & 6 In Block 84, Original of Columbus $275,000

Cromwell, John & Janell, H&W, to Cromwell, Jennifer A., Cromwell Joel R. - Lot 3 In Block A, Fox Hollow Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Arndt, Justin L. & Kelly A., H&W, to Reinke, Roy C., Jr., Sgl. & Stutesman, Angela L., Sgl. - Lot 10 Riverside Addition of Columbus $393,000

Butler County

Dahl, Mark A. & Dahl, Cindy L., H&W, to Augustin, Rocky J. & Augustin, Debra S., H&W - Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Block 40; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City, Butler County $25,000

Colfax County

Blum, Donald J. & Blum, Bonnie E., to Crogan, Meredith M., Trustee, Blum, Donald Irrevocable Trust, Blum, Bonnie Irrevocable Trust - Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 18, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Dietrich, Lester D., Sgl., Dietrich, Melvin J., Sgl., to Jedlicka, Andrew S. - 15-17-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $30,000

Bauman, Raymond J., Sgl., to Pavel, Ryan D., Sgl. - Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 1, Reisch’s 2nd Add of Richland $30,000

Krueger, Vonn, Sgl., to Krueger, Koleton J., Krueger, Julia M., Krueger, Rachel G. - 29-19-04 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Dirkschneider, Rodney L. & Dirkschneider, Regina E., H&W, to Pekarek, Valfred - Pt Lot 10, 11 In Block 13, Orig Town of Howells $75,000

Faltys, Elizabeth A. & Faltys, Thomas, W&H, to Croghan, Tyler D., Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block 28, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $120,000

Clausen, Lavern D., Trustee, Clausen, Lavern D. Revocable Trust, Clausen, Alma E. Revocable Trust to Hernandez, Jose Lopez - Lot 6 In Block A, North Park 2nd Add of Schuyler $29,000

Nance County

Bradley A. Wieck & Jennifer D. Wieck, H&W, to Jose N. Quintanilla & Jennifer R. Quintanilla, H&W - Pt Lot 5 In Block 17, Original of Genoa $13,000

Terry P. Rinkol & Kimberly M. Rinkol, H&W, to Terry P. Rinkol & Kimberly M. Rinkol - 04-16-04 S 1/2 SW 1/4, 09-16-04 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Timothy Cornwell & Shelli L. Cornwell, H&W, to Alexander J. Cornwell & Paige J. Cornwell, H&W - 10-17-04 PT SE 1/4 $537,000

Ronald D. Delaney & Karen J. Delaney, to Ronald D. Delaney, Trustee, and Karen J. Delaney, Trustee, Ronald D. & Karen J Delaney Living Trust - 05-15-06 W 1/2 NE 1/4, 09-17-06 W 1/2 SW 1/4, 16-17-06 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Ronald D. Delaney, Succ. Trustee, to Ronald D. Delaney - 05-15-06 W 1/2 NE 1/4, 09-17-06 W 1/2 SW 1/4, 16-17-06 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Timothy Cornwell & Shelli L. Cornwell, H&W, to Alexander J. Cornwell & Paige J. Cornwell, H&W - 10-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jeremy D. Preister & Ashley Preister, H&W, to Linda S. Morton - The North 1/2 Lots 3 And 4 In Block 13, Original of Genoa $135,000

Bret L. Somerhiser & Heather Belle Somerhiser, H&W, to Matthew Kadavy, Sgl. - Lot 1 And 2 In Block 2, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa $30,000

Boone County

Randall J & Lori S Merten, H&W to JSMM Farms Partnership, a Nebraska general partnership – Part of Lt 6, All of Lts 7 & 8, Blk 12, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $36,000

William & Vicki Robinson, H&W & Roger Robinson, sgl to Grant A & Alyssa M Krebs, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 8, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $133,000

George Robinson, sgl to Grant A & Alyssa M Krebs, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common - Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 8, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Wyatt & Taylor Wallin, H&W to Steven D & Nancy L Paulson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 6, Blk 1, Village of Raeville $8,000

Michael Pribnow, sgl to James D & Irene E Dresch, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lts 9 & 10, Blk 4, 1st Addn, Village of Primrose $5,000

Catherine J Wright, sgl to Ryan Beierman – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 11-19-6W $275,000

James R & Sue A Cole, H&W to Robert D & Margaret L Smith, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship& not as tenants in common – Lts 3 & 4, Blk 14, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $285,000

Duane D & Sharon L Lee, H&W to Levi A & Kelsey E Kumm, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SW1/4 Sec 15-21-5W $700,000

Duane D & Sharon L Lee, H&W to Kelsey E Kumm – NW1/4 & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 15-21-5W, SW1/4 & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

Mary Arlene Weare, sgl to Henry E Weare – Lt 3 & Part of Lt 4, Blk 29, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt)

John H & Susan M Frey, H&W to John H Frey & Susan M Frey, Co-Trustees & their Successors in Trust, under the Susan M Frey Trust – Undiv ½ interest W1/2 Sec 25-20-8W, NW1/4 Sec 35-20-8W, Part of the SW1/4 Sec 20-20-7W, NE1/4 Sec 35-20-8W, SW1/4 Sec 21-20-7W, NW1/4 Sec 21-20-7W & SW1/4 Sec 18-20-7W (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services