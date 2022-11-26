PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 26

Platte CountyLander Enterprises LLC to B2W Enterprise LLC—West Half Lot 4 And All Lot 5 In Block 5, Highland Park Add of Columbus $150,000

Wunderlich, Paul E., Sgl., to Earley Rentals LLC—The North 66 Feet of Lots 1 And 2 In Block 15, Stevens Add of Columbus, Platte County, Nebraska and South Half of Vacated Alley Adjoining Said Lots on The North $65,000

Mausbach, Gary A. & Joan S., H&W, Brandl, Laura M., Sgl., Mausbach, Kenneth J., Sgl., Sprunk, Alice A. & Michael J., W&H, to Mausbach, Gary A.—25-19-02W Tract in PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mausbach, Gary A. & Joan S., H&W, Brandl, Laura M., Sgl., Mausbach, Kenneth J., Sgl., Sprunk, Alice A. & Michael J., W&H, to Sprunk, Alice A.—25-19-02W TRACT IN PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mausbach, Gary A. & Joan S., H&W, Brandl, Laura M., Sgl., Mausbach, Kenneth J., Sgl., Sprunk, Alice A. & Michael J., W&H, to Mausbach, Kenneth J.—25-19-02W Tract in PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mausbach, Gary A. & Joan S., H&W, Brandl, Laura M., Sgl., Mausbach, Kenneth J., Sgl., Sprunk, Alice A. & Michael J., W&H, to Brandl, Laura M.—25-19-02W Tract in PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jones, Robert, Sgl., to Basilio, Henry—Lot 6 In Block 109, Original of Columbus $190,000

Vazquez, Alex A. Cooper & Romero, Dilcia Aracely Corea, H&W, to Velasquez, Josue Samuel Arias, Sgl., & Hernandez, Bertin Uriostegui, Sgl.—East 48 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 8, Chambers Add of Columbus $146,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Develop Corp to Wadzinski, Kristine M., Sgl.—Lot 3 And Lot 4 Except the East 4 Feet of Said Lot 4 In Block 1, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $246,000

Loeffler, Joseph F. & Cindy S., H&W, to Pazzelli, John & Debra, H&W—Lot 4 In Block A, Torczon SD of Lot 2 Southeast Add of Columbus $310,000

HVAC Property Management LLC to Brandenburg Properties LLC—Lot 2 In Block 171, Original of Columbus, Lots 3 & 4 In Block 1, Stevens Add of Columbus, Together with The North 8 Feet of The of The Vacated Alley Adjoining Lot 3 On the South, Lot 3 In Block 30, Stevens Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska and The West 8 Feet of The Alley Along the East Line of Said Lot (Tax Exempt)

HVAC Property Management LLC to Five Diamonds Properties LLC—01-16-02W PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4, Lots 4, 5 & 6 In Block 37, Capitol Add of Columbus, West 1/2 of Lot 2 and East 26 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 13, Gerrards Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Dreifurst, Brian S., Sgl. & McCombs, Krystal A., Sgl., to Cramer, Billy J. Jr. & Martha I., H&W—Lot 1 In Block F, Beckers Add Formerly Beckers SD of Columbus $225,000

Bender, James L., Sgl., to Bender, Michael J.—32-19-02W PT SW1/4 Lying South and West of Center of Shell Creek (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Michael J. & Nancy J., H&W to Bender, James L. 19-20-01W PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4, 13-20-02W N 1/2 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Michael J., Trustee, Bender, Michael J. Rev. Trust, Bender, Nancy J., Trustee, Bender, Nancy J. Rev. Trust to Bender, Michael J.—32-19-02W PT SW1/4 Lying South and West of Center of Shell Creek (Tax Exempt)

Seda, Lee A. & Kathleen S., H&W, to Seda, Lee A. & Kathleen S., Trustees, Seda, Lee A. & Kathleen S. Trust 15-17-02W SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Also Known as Lot 11 And All Accretion Land Adjacent, 34-18-02W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Dziowgo, Cameron C., Sgl., to Mendez, Jose Luis Avelenda, Sgl., & Parada, Evelyn Margarita Bermudez, Sgl.—Lot 14 In Block 3, Swift Second Add of Columbus $185,000

Butler CountyKozisek, Bernard & Kozisek, Anita L., MC, to Talbert, Eric L., MP—14-13-02 PT NW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.00 Acres, More or Less) $350,000

Durand, Sheri L., Sgl., to Osuna, Michelle & Alaniz, Marco, W&H—26-16-01 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $185,000

Krebsbach, Laura, aka Krebsbach Taylor, Laura L. & Taylor, Dennis, MC, to Rohrer, David G., MP—Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 9; Original Town of Ulysses, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-13-02 PT S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Together with Vacated 1st Street Adjacent $58,050

Hotovy, Mary A., fka Mary A. Ludvik, Sgl., to Sisco, Peter J., Sgl.—Lot 8 & N 1/2 Of Lot 9, Block 5; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $30,000

Colfax CountyCifuentes, Nora & Chavarria, Vernardo Garcia, W&H, to Osorio, Israel Ordonez—Lot 3, 4 In Block 78, Orig Town of Schuyler $100,000

Cerv, Sharon & Cerv, Robert, W&H, Tiedtke, Karen Brabec aka Brabec, Karen & Tiedtke, Deon, W&H, Roots, Judy & Roots, Larry, W&H, Praest, Donna, Sgl., to DM Svehla Land LLC—Lot 5 In Block 7, Orig Town of Clarkson $83,000

Schroeder, Wayne A. & Schroeder, Kathryn L., H&W, to 4 Circle Ag LLC—Lot 14, 15, 16 In Block 2, Railroad Add of Leigh $60,000

Polk CountyRandall S. Urban, Sgl., to Steven M. Peterson—The South 120 Feet of Lot One (1) and the South 120 Feet of the West 25 Feet of Lot Two (2) In Block Nine (9), Original Town of Osceola Polk County, Nebraska $25,000

William R. Watson & Marilyn J. Watson, H&W, to Kalin Gabriel, Sgl., & Payton McMillin, Sgl.—Lot 3, Block 2, Headstrom’s Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $144,000

Southwest Building, Inc. to Scott J. Jensen & Cindy A. Jensen, H&W—Tax Lot “D” in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4 SE1/4) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of Osceola, in Polk County, Nebraska $38,000