PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 5

Platte County

Allsman Enterprises LLC to Perez, Jose M., - Lot 3 In Block 268, Original of Columbus $216,000

Krzycki, Walter S. to Krzycki, Walter S., Trustee, Krzycki, Walter S. Trust - Lot 6 In Block 9, Ottis 4th Add of Humphrey (Tax Exempt)

Krzycki, Walter S., to Krzycki, Walter S., Trustee, Krzycki, Walter S. Trust - Lot 1 In Block D, Jones Third Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Raimondo, Anthony F., to Vasicek, James J. & Tara L., - Lot 60 Tract II Christophers Cove Second Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Land Infront of Said Lot $515,000

Vaught, Robert A. & Anne T., H&W to Maciolek, Michael A., 01-16-02W PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Vaught, Robert & Anne T., H&W, to Maciolek, Eric A. 01-16-02W Tract 240 Feet X 58 Feet in PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Vaught, Robert A. & Anne T., H&W, to Maciolek, Michael A. Lot 6 In Block 1, Olsufka Third Add of Duncan (Tax Exempt)

Vaught, Robert A. & Anne T., H&W, to Maciolek, Eric A. Lot 6, 7 In Block 272, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

McKeen, Lacey & McKeen, Verland E., W&H, to Home 360 Flooring Company LLC - Lot 4 In Block A, Housers Hyland Acres First SD of Columbus $73,000

Perry, Todd M. & Victoria J., H&W, to Eads, Melody R., Sgl. Lot 9 In Block 7, Capitol Add of Columbus $220,000

AnSaAn Properties LLC to Andresen, Belinda, - West 66 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 5, Oida Add of Columbus $150,000

Zuchovicki, Mario Ruben & Zuchovicki, Laura Enriqueta Anaya De, H&W, to Van Diest, Shane R. & April D., H&W Lot 17 Meadow Ridge Sixth Addition of Columbus $515,000

Braun Development LLC to Braun, Richard G. & Lisa B., H&W - PT LOT 11 Kluever Lake Braun SD of Columbus $1,000

Lubischer, Gregory Gerard, Rep., Lubischer, Romaine V. Family Trust to Platte County School District Number 67

24-20-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 Containing 8.96 Acres More or Less (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Hackendahl, Greg J. & Hackendahl, Gail L., to Hackendahl, Troy G. & Hackendahl, Keri L. - 02-16-01 Lot 39, Brandenburgh Lakes; Pt E 1/2, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Ryba, Timothy A. & Ryba, Myrna K., H&W, to Ryba, Timothy A. & Ryba, Myrna K., H&W - 07-16-01 The South 6 Feet of Lot 6, Ryba Lake Subdivision; Pt Government Lots 3 & 4, Pt NE 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 07-16-01 Lot 7, Ryba Lake Subdivision; Part Government Lots 3 & 4, Pt NE 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Johnson, Karen & Johnson, Michael, MC, Conn, Linda & Conn, Richard L., MC, Shorney, Don & Shorney, Pamela, MC, to Worm, Derek J. & Worm, Megan M., MC - Lots 5 & 8, Block 3; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $185,000

Waldo, Patricia Bell & Waldo, Max, W&H, to Bell, Zane C., Co-Trustee, Mclean, Robert A., Co-Trustee, Bell, David M. Grantor Trust - 19-16-02 PT E 1/2; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Lying & Being North & East of The Row of The L. & N. W. R.R. As Laid Out Across Said Section $328,000

Yindrick, Donald C. & Yindrick, Claudia M., H&W, to Yindrick, Todd - 22-15-03 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Robeson, Randall Z. to Robeson, Randall Z., Trustee, Robeson, Randall Z. Trust - Lot 4, Block 2; Novak Dufek Addition to Village of Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska & Vacated Portions of Benton Street, Jackson Street & Garfield Street & Abandoned Railroad Right-Of-Way North of Jefferson Street, 08-14-04 PT SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hein, Bryan C. & Hein, Jennifer, MC, to Kean, Andrew & Kean, Rachael, MC - 08-15-03 The South 535 Feet of The East 425 Feet of the SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $349,000

Helgoth, William T. & Helgoth, Diane M., H&W, to Helgoth, Clint W. & Helgoth, Amanda J., H&W - 26-14-02 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Except & Excluding the Railroad Right-of-Way $487,500

Colfax County

Janousek, Dean L., Sgl., to Janousek, Levi - 08-19-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

McAuliffe, Mark & McAuliffe, Rogjean, H&W, to Kudera, Charles H. - 06-18-03 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $335,000

Estrada, Noe G., aka Estrada, Noe to Kaup, Mitchell & Raya-Kaup, Lucia, - Block 7, Welchs Add of Schuyler $180,000

First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler to Robles, Brandon, Sgl. & Escobar, Noemy, Sgl. - Lot 9 Gerald Norman 1st Add of Schuyler $306,000

Baumert, James H., & Baumert, Marianne J., to Baumert, James H., Trustee, Baumert, Gary J., Trustee, Blum, Debra K., Trustee, Baumert, James H. Rev. Trust Agreement - Lot 12 In Block 11, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Prokopec, Larry & Prokopec, Linda, H&W, Prokopec, Ron & Prokopec, Diane, H&W, Dendinger, Ann & Dendinger, Thomas, W&H, Prokopec, Jim & Prokopec, Donette, H&W, to Stanley, Travis, aka Stanley, Travis J. - Lot 12 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)

Volovsek, Darlene, fka Prokopec, Darlene, Sgl., to Stanley, Travis, aka Stanley, Travis J. - Lot 12 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson $53,000

Avina, Rafael & Avina, Carmen, H&W, to Avina, Rafael, Avina, Berenice, Avina, Cesar, Avina, Kimberly - Lot 4 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 2, Hoxies Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Penne Well Drilling, Inc to Tack Land LLC - Lot 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 In Block 20, Original of Belgrade $130,000

Nova R. Nole, Sgl., to Mark J. Nole - Lot 1 In Block 7, Ewing & Bensons Addition of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Lions Club of Genoa, Inc to Jose N. Quintanilla & Jennifer R. Quintanilla - The East 22 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 17, Original of Genoa $15,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services