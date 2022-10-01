PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 1

Platte County

Foreman Lumber Inc. to Wollberg, Ryan & Melinda, H&W - Lot 6 In Block C, Northern Hills Subdivision of Columbus $423,000

South 1/2 Of Lot 8 In Block 127, Original of Columbus Hank, Larry G. & Kristine, H&W, to Pabon-Morales, Gladyris $110,000

Blue Ribbon LLC to 2071 Industrial Properties LLC - 25-17-01W Tract Located in Lots 6, 7, 8 & 9 In Pt Se 1/4 Sw 1/4 & Pt All Se 1/4 & Any Accrectians $300,000

Anderson, Darryl D. & L. Joy, H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. - Lot 3 And Lot 4 Except the East 4 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 1, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $230,000

Gerhold Inc., to Wagner, Scott S., Sgl. - Lot 35 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 Of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Ingress and Egress $67,000

Vogt, Damon J. & Stacey M., H&W, to Ramaekers, Steven & Jill, H&W - Lot 4 Except the North 10 Feet in Block C, Northbrook 8th Add of Columbus $530,000

Leinart, Timothy M. & Patricia A., H&W, to Shanle, Terrance, MP - 26-19-04W Tract 250.0 Feet X 160.0 Feet in PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $169,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc., to Anderson, Darryl D. & Leatha Joy, H&W - Lot 15 In Block B, Shadylake Meadows Subdivision of Columbus $419,000

Hoefer Electric Inc., to Signor, Kevin - Lot 24 and Pt Lot 23, 25, 26 In Block C, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $140,000

Koopmann, Marlene A., Sgl., to Puntney Family Properties LLC - 13-17-01E West 863.00 Feet of S1/2 SE1/4 Except the South 60.0 Feet Thereof & Except Part Deed to State of Nebraska $800,000

Zysset, Wayne S. & Karma K., H&W, to The Homes Heroes LLC - Lot 6 In Block 148, Original of Columbus $41,000

Weaver, Tristan F., Sgl., to Galvan, Daniel I. - Lot 12 In Block 5, Capitol Add of Columbus $135,000

Swierczek, David J. & Mary K., H&W, to Alonso, Victor A. & Savannah F., H&W - Lot 2 In Swierczek Subdivision of Columbus $55,000

Butler County

Lukert, Nicolas & Lukert, Kylie, MC, to Owens, Donald V., Sgl. – Lots 7,8,9 and 10, Block 6, Original Town of Ulysses, Butler County, Nebraska $125,000

Goedeken, Daniel & Goedeken, Pamela to Goedeken, Daniel & Goedeken, Pamela, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 21, Riverview Lake Subdivision & The Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Goedeken, Loren & Goedeken, Michelle, H&W, to Goedeken, Loren & Goedeken, Michelle, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 21, Riverview Lake Subdivision & The Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lidolph, Kaye R., MP, to Lidolph, Kaye, Trustee, Lidolph, Kaye Revocable Trust - 31-16-02 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 36-16-01 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Wellman, Alvin R. & Wellman, Elizabeth A., H&W, to Wellman, Kenneth E. & Wellman, Angela, H&W - 34-16-02 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Stara, Albin L. & Stara, Norma F., H&W, to Schmid, Aloha M. & Schmid, Tom,W&H, Andrews, Bonnie J. & Andrews, Norman, W&H - Lot 1 In Block 2, Green Acres Addition of David City (DNS)

Healy, Susan R. Healy & Robert M., MC, Faltys, Debra K. & Faltys, David J., MC, Zima, Scott G. & Zima, Jodi, MC, to Healy, Brian R., Sgl. - 28-17-04 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $600,000.00

Colfax County

Urbanek, Robert J., Sgl., to Rodriguez, Cristian - Lot 8 In Block 20, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $27,000

Cottonwood Real Estate LLC to Hoppe, Dana F. - 33-17-02 $70,000

Pruss, Richard J., to Pruss, Colton - 10-20-04 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Urbanek, Robert J., Sgl., to Marroquin, Erick & Marroquin, Fidelina A. Hernandez, H&W - Pt Lot 8 In Block 17, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $125,000

Polk County

Ross E. Berck & Shelli Jo Berck, H&W, to Glenn Gary Calderwood & Alyssa Jo Calderwood, H&W - A tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 SE 1/4) and also in the West Half of the West Half, of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (W 1/2 W1/2 SE 1/4 SE 1/4) located in Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $439,000

Paula D. Carmichael, MP, to LEISY M FARM LLC – Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Twenty (20), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska South of the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way (Tax Exempt)

Margarita Estrada Chitop, Sgl., to Wuilfredo De Jesus Lemus Hernandez - Lot 7 and the E1/2 of Lot 8, Block 2, Washington Height’s Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $20,000

Mary Kay Dixon, Trustee, Mary Kay Dixon Trust, to Mary Kay Dixon, Sgl. – An undivided 1/6 interest in the South 23.68 acres of that part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter (W1/2SE1/4) (N of ROW), Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska; and an undivided 1/6 interest in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4NW1/4) of Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Eldon O. Bailey & Joan M. Bailey, H&W, to Platinum Investments, Inc. - A tract of land located in Lots 1 and 2 of Underwood’s Subdivision of Block 7 of Morrill’s Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $130,000

Ronald L. Furby & Jeri L. Furby, H&W, to Kellan T. Perry & Deanna K. Perry, H&W - Lot 23, Final Plat of Clear Creek West Subdivision located in the SW1/4 of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $45,000

James L. Sterup & Joan M. Sterup, H&W, to Jacqulyn M. Kliewer, David J. Sterup & Mary E. Enloe – Lot Seven (7), Elementary Park Subdivision to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lake Mac Properties LLC to Colleen M. Dake - The West 80 feet of the South one-half of Lot 8 and the West 80 feet of Lot 9, Block 2, Smith's Third Addition to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $35,000

Kent F. Erickson & Cheryl A. Erickson, H&W, to Scott F. Johnson & Cathern A. Johnson, H&W - A tract of land located in part of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section Twenty (20), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $400,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services