PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 15

Platte County

Engdahl, Jerry D. & Glenna R., H&W, to Schulte, Jonathan A. & Kathryn Marche, H&W - Lot 1 In Block A, Lance Long SD of Columbus $295,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Gould, Courtney L., Sgl. - South Half of Lots 1, 2 In Block 153, Original of Columbus $185,000

Hess, Jeffry Wayne, Sgl., to Kessler, John F., Sgl., & Benesch, Gail A., Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block E, Westgate Second Add of Columbus $345,000

YOUSUN 520 LLC to Guzman, Luis - Lot 4 and the West 7 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 140, Original of Columbus $190,000

Ceder, David & Kristin to Groteluschen, Jack L. & Leslie M., H&W, Groteluschen, Todd D. & Sara M., H&W - 19-20-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4, With Exception $127,000

Grandville Custom Homes Inc. to Bird, Andrew & Sarah, H&W - Lot 14 Meadow Ridge Sixth Addition of Columbus $636,000

Matuszek, Craig, Sgl., to Tarnick, Nancy A. - Lot 2 In Block 248, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Schleiger, Deborah, MP, Matuszek, Tim, MP, Chandler, Sandra, MP, Matuszek, Glen, MP, to Tarnick, Nancy A. - Lot 2 In Block 248, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Borowiak, Donald D., Sgl., Tarnick, Irene & Marion, W&H, to Tarnick, Nancy A. - Lot 2 In Block 248, Original of Columbus $148,000

Leffers, Gerald L. & Lavada M., H&W, to Riverway Properties LLC - Lot 8 In Block 5, Chambers Add of Columbus $175,000

Arends, Fredrick T., Sgl., to David Romero Investments LLC - Lot 8 In Block H, Mahood Add of Columbus $242,000

Chavez, Fernando Lopez, Jr., Sgl., to Lopez, Ana Ester Quelex & Velasquez, Otto J. Fuentes, W&H - Lot 1 And East 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block 6, Stengers SD of Out Lot #3 of Columbus $190,000

Braun Development LLC to Pump Doctors LLC - Lot 16 In Kluever Lake Braun SD of Columbus $12,000

Ramaekers, Paul F. & Bonita J., H&W, to Granville Custom Homes Inc. - 02-17-01W PT E 1/2 NW 1/4 $181,000

Royer, William E. & Laretha Jean to LV Capital LLC - Lot 6 In Block D, Cherry Creek Add of Columbus $300,000

Sucha, Chad K. & Irene S., H&W, to Santamarina, Eduardo Suarez - Lot 1 In Block D, West Lawn Second Add of Columbus $195,000

Thiele, James L. & Peggy J., H&W, to Thiele, James L., Trustee, Thiele, Peggy J., Trustee, Thiele, James L. & Peggy J. Trust - Lot 23 In Block 3, Swift Second Add of Columbus, North Half of East 14 Feet of Lot 7 & North Half Lot 8 In Block 161, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Steager Storage, LLC to CTL 1994, LLC - Lots 19, 20 & 21, Block 32; Original Town of David City $60,000

R.F.H., LLC to City of David City - 32-15-03 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $449,470

Appel, Jeffrey D. & Appel, Ginger M., MC, to Galvin, Riley & Galvin, Joseph, MC - 08-16-01 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-16-01 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $460,000

Schmidt, Daniel R. & Schmidt, Elizabeth A., H&W, to Schmidt, Daniel R., Schmidt, Elizabeth A., H&W - 23-14-02 TAX LOT 12; PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1 Acre, More or Less), 23-14-02 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Macholan, Angela A., Sgl., to Macholan, Eugene R., Macholan, Dean L. - 28-17-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kansteiner, Michael J. & Kansteiner, Sarah K., H&W, to Kansteiner, Sarah K., Trustee, Kansteiner, Michael J., Trustee, Kansteiner, Sarah K. Living Trust - 02-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lots 3, 4 & 6 & The Accretion Thereto, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Includes Access Easement), 11-16-01 Accretion to Government Lots 1 Through 4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Includes Access Easement) (Includes Tax Lots 5-7) (Tax Exempt)

New Limit, LLC to A.J. Oborny Rentals, LLC - Lot 5, Block 9; Miles 5th Addition To David City $300,000

Colfax County

Reid, Dawnn & Reid, John, W&H, to Muehlich, Jonathan T. & Muehlich, Breanne N., H&W - 26-18-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Williams, Lori to Muehlich, Jonathan T. & Muehlich, Breanne N., H&W - 26-18-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 $400,000

Chavez, Abelardo & Chavez, Carmen Nava De, H&W, to Marcial, Yordi - Lot 6 In Block 21, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $190,000

Grammer, Stephen E. & Grammer, Laura F., H&W, to Chavez, Abelardo & Chavez, Carmen Nava De, H&W - Lot 3 In Block B, North Park 1st Add of Schuyler $301,000

Novotny, George C., Co-Trustee, Novotny, Mary M., Co-Trustee, Novotny, George and Mary Trust, to RJKC Real Estate LLC - 23-20-02 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, 26-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $840,000

Polk County

Marvin D. Simonsen, Sgl., to Colleen M. Dake - Lot Three (3), Block Six (6), East Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $8,000

Rodney L. Hengelfelt & Kathy J. Hengelfelt, H&W, to Amy M. Falk and Erica A. Trabold - Lot Six (6), Block Four (4), Morrill’s Addition to The City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Marvelle L. Whitley & James M. Whitley, W&H, to Marvelle L. Whitley & James M. Whitley - All of Block Nine (9) in J.B. Buckley's Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska, with Exception (Tax Exempt)

James Wallace Shrigley to James W. Shrigley, Trustee, James W. Shrigley 2021 Trust - South Half of the Northwest Quarter (Sl/2 NW1/4) of Section Twenty­eight (28), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Donald D. Sterup & Marlene L. Sterup, H&W, to Darin L. Sterup - A tract of land comprising a part of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $46,000

Gaylene S. Hassebrook, Sgl., to Larry L. Neujahr & Janet K. Neujahr, H&W - A part of the El/2 of the NE1/4 of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $155,000

Richard D. Urban & Connie R. Boruch, Successor Co-Trustees, Francis R Urban Estate, to Randall S. Urban - N1/2NW1/4, SE1/4NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, S1/2S1/2, all in Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska with Exception $754,000

David S. Rystrom, Sgl., to Michael L. Woodard - Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), Block Two (2), Peterson’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $30,000

Amanda Ann Lemburg, Sgl., to Scott A. Goelz & Ashley K. Goelz, H&W - Lot 3 and West 25.5 feet of Lot 4, Block 2 Smith's 1st Addition, Osceola, Nebraska $220,000

Mark A Kahler, Sgl., and Alissa M. Kahler, Sgl., to Susan Peterson - A tract of land in the Northwest corner of Block One (1), Nordberg's Addition to Stromsburg, in Polk County, Nebraska $183,000

Kathy M. Olson, Sgl., to Lacey K. Quilhot, MP - The South 127.5 feet of Lots 1 and 2, Johnsons Subdivision, Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $35,000

Boone County

Robert L Gray, Jr, Trustee of the Robert Gray, Jr Revocable Trust & Larry D Gray & Carolyn Gray, H&W, each with Undiv ½ interest, as tenants in common to the City of Albion, Nebraska – SW1/4 Sec 6-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Bach Partners LTD LLP to Curtis M & Diane Dobson, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Part of the SW1/4 Sec 21-20-8W $20,000

Joycelynn Christensen, sgl to Cirilo Hernandez Martinez & Yaravit Irineo Pioquinto, as tenants in common – Part of Lots 1 & 2 & Lts 7 & 8, Blk 5, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 4th Addn, City of St Edward $77,000

JHF Trucking, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co to John & Kaitlin Fritzges, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 7 & All of Lt 8, Blk 81, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt)

John & Kaitlin Fritzges, H&W to Katrina Atencio – Part of Lt 7 & All of Lt 8, Blk 81, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $9,000

Shirley A Sahulka, sgl to Melvin J Patzel – Part of the NW1/4 Sec 22-20-6W $29,000

Melvin Patzel, sgl to Melvin J Patzel – Part of the E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 22-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Niewohner Grandchildren, Limited Partnership, LTD, PTR to Creekside Real Estate, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Part of the S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-20-6W $202,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services