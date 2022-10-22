PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 22

Platte County

Volkmer, Dustin & Kristi, H&W, to Grossnicklaus, Allan & Kimberly A., H&W - Lot 10 West Elks Subdivision Replat of Columbus $1,200,000

Hartman, Thomas J. & Jane L. to Marquez, David & Zarate, Maribel Rodriguez - Lot 3 In Block F, Meadows First Add (The) of Columbus $410,000

Uhlig, Ahren P., to Andreasen, Angela M. & Kerkman, Douglas A. - Lot 10 And Pt Lot 9 In Block B, Northbrook IV Add of Columbus $325,000

Kerkman, Douglas, Sgl., to Paz, Felipa B. Azcunaga De - Lot 5 In Block D, Mahood Add of Columbus $180,000

Suksi, William & Crystal, H&W, to Labra-Ortiz, Juan & Labra, Miriam, H&W - Lot 3 In Block C, Brunken Add Formerly Brunken SD of Columbus $255,000

Kosch, Delmar D., Sgl., to Hendrickson, Michael G. & Sharon E., H&W - Lot 3 In Block B, Goeckel Add of Columbus $190,000

Hendrickson, Michael G. & Sharon E., H&W, to Russell, Tabitha, & Windle, Amber, MC - Lot 1, 10 In Block B, Housers Hyland Acres First SD of Columbus $385,000

Windle, Amber G. & Russell, Tabitha to Hendrickson, Michael G. & Sharon E., H&W - Lot 10 In Block F, West Park Second Add of Columbus $218,000

Funke, Meggan & Martin, W&H, to Chitop, Margarita Estrada, Sgl. - West 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 169, Original of Columbus $205,000

Koehler, Debra J., to Raducz, Debra, Trustee, Raducz, Debra Trust - 19-17-01W PT Lot 6 In SW 1/4 NE 1/4; PT Lot 3 In NW 1/4 NW 1/4; PT Lot 4 In SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT Lot 5 In SE 1/4 NW 1/4, 18-17-01W PT Lot 3 In NW 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT Lot 4 In SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & Accretions (Tax Exempt)

Long, Timothy, Sgl., Shuster, Misty & Michael, W&H, Kaasch, Lindsay & Adam, W&H, to Dreifurst, Christopher A. & Lynette E., H&W, Dreifurst Marshall, Sgl. - Lot 11 In Block 2, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $170,000

Alt, Marcia L., Sgl., to Alt, Marcia L., Trustee, Alt, Richard & Marcia Family Trust - Lot 11 Stires Lake Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Owens, Dwain L. & Jill A., H&W, to Sjuts, Jakob & Tara, H&W - Lot 3 In Block B, Northbrook 16th Addition of Columbus $563,000

Oppliger, Wilys A., Sgl., to Greene, Leta M., MP - 03-16-02W NE 1/4 Except Part of NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & North 20 Feet of N 1/2 SE 1/4, 07-16-01W Tract 171.50 Feet X 191.07 Feet in PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 02-16-02W PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $1,140,000

SERC LLC to Gilbert, Diane M., - Lot 3 In Augustine 5th SD of Columbus $271,000

Wieberdink, Darrel Jay & Jan Larae, H&W, to Curry Relocation Company LLC - Lot 19 In Block B, Maple Park Third Add of Columbus $303,000

H Properties of Columbus LLC to Zegar Investment Properties LLC - Lot 1 In Block A, Bayer Subdivision of Columbus $115,000

Fowlkes, Dennis F., Trustee, Fowlkes, Dennis F. Trust to City of Newman Grove - 04-20-04W Pt N 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jasper, Daniel L. & Julia, H&W, to Noonan, Douglas M. & Mahoney-Newman, Cheryl A., MC - 08-18-02W S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jenny, Linda M. & Mark, W&H, Jasper, William J. & Jill, H&W, Nelson, Sandra J. & Randall, W&H, Jasper, Georgia F., Sgl., to Noonan, Douglas M. & Mahoney-Noonan, Cheryl A., MC - 08-18-02W S 1/2 SE 1/4 $628,000

Huerta, Leticia & Paniagua-Chavar, Daniel A. to Nelson, Rose A., Trustee, Nelson, Rose A. Rev. Trust - South 4 Feet of Lot 2 & North 66 Feet of Lot 3 In Block H, Mahood Add of Columbus $190,000

Dallman, Chad C. & Mindy L., H&W, to C & M Ventures LLC - Lot 1 In Block 126, Original of Columbus, Lot 5 Together with Party Wall Agreement and Pt Lot 6 In Block 60, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Rasmussen, Barbara H. & Rasmussen, Dan, W&H, to Rost, Tom D., Trustee, Rost Hansen Family Trust - Lot 1, Block 3; Miles 5th Addition to David City $230,000

Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P., W&H, to Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P. - 16-16-02 Undivided 1/2 Interest NE 1/4 Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 2 East Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Fisher, Clayton S. & Fisher, Marsha S., H&W, to Matulka, Christopher M. & Matulka, Jessica M., H&W - 07-16-01 Lot 23, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; Pt SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $450,000

Martens, Jeffrey T. & Martens, Kathleen S., H&W, to Johnston, George M. & Johnston, Connie P., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 46; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $135,000

Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W, to Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 8; Littys 1st Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Zavodny, Rhonda M. & Zavodny, Alan, W&H, to Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 8; Littys 1st Addition to David City $39,665

Divis, Russell L. & Divis, Bonnie, H&W, to Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 8; Littys 1st Addition to David City $39,665

Kubik, Richard J. & Kubik, Mary Ann, H&W, to Rezac, Barbara & Kubik, James - 33-15-04 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

City of Schuyler Nebraska, City of Schuyler Dept of Utilities to Schuyler Home Builders Group LLC - Lot 9 In Block 3, Water Tower SD 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Urbanek, Robert J., Sgl., to Delgado, Ambrocio Carreto - Lot 1 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler $140,000

Seeland, Monica A., Sgl., to Seeland, Monica A., Trustee, Seeland, Monica A Revocable Trust Agreement - 04-18-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4, 16-18-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hernandez, Yenny P. Delgado, Sgl., to Hernandez, Hector Davalos - Lot 3, 4, 5 In Block 5, Hoxies Add of Schuyler $170,000

Cada, Timothy G. & Cada, Krisanne, H&W, to Cada, Timothy G., Trustee, Cada, Krisanne, Trustee, Cada, Timothy G. Rev. Trust, Cada, Krisanne Rev. Trust - 09-19-03 SE 1/4, 10-19-03 W 1/2 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 SW 1/4, 16-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Brandt, Kurt L. & Brandt, Sandra K., H&W, to Osborne, Jesse D., Sgl. & Meinke, Jaime L., Sgl. - Lot 11 Lake Socorro Sub 27-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $38,000

Thiele, James L. & Thiele, Peggy J., H&W, to Thiele, James L., Trustee, Thiele, Peggy J., Trustee, Thiele, James L. Revocable Trust, Thiele, Peggy J. Revocable Trust - Lot 14 In Block 1, Railroad Add of Leigh, Lot 8 In Block 2, Orig Town of Schuyler, Lot 14 And Pt Lot 13 In Block 1, Reischs Add of Richland (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Kenneth G. Martin & Julie A. Paulson, H&W, to Kenneth G. Martin & Julie A. Paulson, H&W - 14-17-04 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jacqulene R. Urbanski, Sgl., to James R. Urbanski, Jessie R. Urbanski - 09-16-07 PT N 1/2, SW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Dustin R. Foland, Sgl., to Jennifer Bristol - Lot 3, 4 In Block 1, Original of Fullerton $155,000

Jacob E. Klingensmith & Mary L. Klingensmith, H&W, to Jacob E. Klingensmith & Mary L. Klingensmith - The South 16 1/2 Feet of Lot 3 and All of Lot 4 In Block 3, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Boone County

Boone County Development Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co to Dallas L & Krista L Choat, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – S1/2 Sec 26-20-6W $170,000

Charles M Flood, Trustee of the Connie J Flood Revocable Trust to Charles M Flood, as Trustee, or any successor Trustee of the Connie J Flood Family Trust, a separate trust share to the Connie J Flood Revocable Trust – Undiv ½ interest – S1/2 Sec 36-22-5W, Undiv ½ interest NW1/4 Sec 33-21-5W & Undiv ½ interest NW1/4 Sec 1-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

Steven J & Margaret D Swerczek, H&W to Steven J Swerczek, Trustee of the Steven J Swerczek Restated Revocable Trust, Undiv ½ interest & Margaret D Swerczek, Trustee of the Margaret D Swerczek Restated Revocable Trust, Undiv ½ interest – Part of Lts 3 & 4, Blk 36, 2nd Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt)

Barbara A & Herman P Kaup, Trustees of the Barbara A Kaup Living Trust to Herman P & Barbara A Kaup, H&W – S1/2 NE1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 32-18-7W (Tax Exempt)

