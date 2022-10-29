PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 29

Platte County

Brant, Marcus, Sgl., to Wilke, Daniel J. - Lot 10 In Block B, Fairview Add of Columbus $222,000

Ardent Development LLC to Salazar, Victor - Lot 5 Belmont Add of Columbus $219,000

Rambour Realty Company to Royer, William E. & Laretha Jean, H&W - Lot 9 And East Half of Lot 8 In Stires Lake Add of Columbus $120,000

Smith, Clark L. & Lori A., H&W, to Schwartz, Macklin J. & Caitlin N., H&W - Lot 4 In Block C, Prairie Lane 9th Add of Columbus $350,000

Esquibel, Vincente T. & Teresa J., H&W, to The Home Heroes LLC - Lot 2 In Block 5, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $130,000

Hasselbalch, Rick & Mary, H&W, to Bargmann, Eric H. & Katie A., H&W - Lot 1 Hasselbalch SD of Columbus $230,000

Villalpando, Ilda, to Bargmann, Eric H. & Katie A., H&W Lot 8 In Block 157, Original of Columbus $194,000

SERC LLC to Valladares, Guillermo Contreras & Arevalos, Jessica Vega, H&W - Lot 2 Augustine 4th SD of Columbus $286,000

Butler County

Ryba Lake, LLC to Ryba, Timothy A. & Ryba, Myrna K. 07-16-01 Pt Lot 6, Ryba Lake Subdivision; Pt of Government Lots 3 & 4, Pt N 1/2, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $2,000

Colfax County

Thompson, Joann M., Sgl., to Thompson, Joann M., Davidson, Shawn Elaine, Thompson, Bradley David - Pt Lot 7, 8 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Hernandez, Palemon & Hernandez, Leticia, H&W, to Hernandez, Angela L. - Block Pt 8, Clarkson and Dorsey Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Brester, Scott, Sgl., to Brester, Scott, Co-Trustee, Scott and Anna Brester Family Trust - Pt Lot 5 In Block 30, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Brester, Scott, Sgl., to Brester, Scott Co-Trustee, Scott and Anna Brester Family Trust - Pt Lot 5, 6, 7 In Block 11, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Stodola, Mary M. & Stodola, Jeffrey S., W&H, to Kreikemeier, Kenneth J., Sgl., & Ramm, Lani M., Sgl. - Lot 8, 9, 10 In Block 3, of Clarkson $175,000

Polk County

Java Properties, LLC to OL Properties, LLC - Lot 8, Overlands Subdivision located in Sections 17 and 18, Township 14 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Polk and Merrick Counties, Nebraska, with Exception $116,000

Thomas D. Mines, Sgl., and Brenda J. Montano, Sgl., to James R Berry & Karen R. Berry, H&W - Tax Lot 2 in the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska $343,000

Margie G. Siegel, Sgl., to The City of Osceola, Nebraska – East Twenty-five feet (E 25') of the West Half (W 1/2) and West Twenty-five feet (W25’) of East Half (E 1/2) of Lots Five (5), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Eight (8), in East Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Allsman Enterprises, LLC to Katherine Shotkoski - A tract of land located in the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, more particularly described as commencing at a point 60 feet East and 145 feet South of the NE Corner of Smith's Addition to Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $144,000

Jerome S. Miner & Ershel Meta Miner, H&W, to Derek W. Stamp & Abbey M. Stamp, H&W - Lot Three (3), in Block Three (3), Morrill's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $40,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services