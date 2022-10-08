PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 8

Platte County

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Starzec, Gina L., Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block A, Prairie Lane Seventh Add of Columbus $222,000

Off Campus Properties LLC to Bosselman Real Estate LLC Lot 1 In Block A, Off Properties Addition of Columbus $2,610,000

Fehringer, Thomas M. & Angela J., H&W, to Vogt, Damon J. & Stacey M., H&W - Pt Lot 1 Raven 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $560,000

Peters, Alyesson L., Sgl., to Lopez, Angel Serrano - Lot 5 In Block 3, Bel Air Add Formerly Bel Air SD of Columbus $200,000

Higginbotham, Nathan P. & Nichole A., H&W, to Harris, John & Jessica, H&W - Lot 4 In Block 7, Evans Add of Columbus $253,000

Boesch, Dale C. & Joan, H&W, to Boesch, Chance L. & Irene R., H&W - All Out Lot 7 Except South 18.00 Feet Thereof, All Out Lot 8, And All Out Lot 9 Except South 41.00 Feet Thereof Robisons Out Lots to The Village of Humphrey, 24-20-02W PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 $150,000

Harris, John Daniel & Jessica D., H&W, to Korte, Trevor - The East 105 Feet of The N 1/2 Of Lot 5 In Block C, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $220,000

Ternus, Robert J. & Linda L., H&W, to Ternus, Jenny L. South Half Lot 8 In Block 7, Ottis 3rd Add of Humphrey $30,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to ALMIC Holdings LLC - Lot 1 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Office Park Add of Columbus $235,000

Jessen, Terry L., Sgl., to Martinez, Sergio, Sgl., & Rowley, Quinten, Sgl. - S 20 Ft of Lot 3 In Block 17, Original of Creston, Pt Outlot G SD Out Lots "A" & "D" (GHJK) of Creston $8,000

MSK LLC to Herchenbach, Kevin L. & Danielle K., H&W 09-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $806,000

4 C Investments LLC to Columbus Area Childcare - Lot 5 And East 15 Feet of Lot 4 Glasners Add Formerly Glasners Out Lots of Columbus $375,000

Houzz Solutions By J&S LLC to Hemmer, Zachary - Lot 6 In Block A, Hamlings Add of Lindsay $205,000

Butler County

Wellman, Matthew A. & Wellman, Sarah E., MC, to Truksa Auto Body, LLC - Pt Block 8 & The S 1/2 Vacated Street Adjoining the North Line of Block 8 & E 1/2 Vacated Street Adjoining the West Line of Block 8 Except Highway #15 Right-Of Way; Mile’s 6th Addition of David City $260,000

Lot 1, Block 12; Mile’s 5th Addition to David City Chase, Melissa & Chase, Shane, W&H, to Kramar, Sally K., Trustee, Kramar, Sally K. Revocable Trust $88,000

Bomar, Gail M. & Bomar, Melvin, MC, Marquis, Wendy & Marquis, Myron, MC, Thorson, Joyce & Thorson, Allan M., MC, Truksa, Jeri & Truksa, Daniel D., MC, Ingram, Theresa & Ingram, Mark, MC, Janicek, Gary & Janicek, Connie J., MC, Janicek, Greg, Sgl. to Osantowski, Brian, Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $810,000

Round Barn Holdings, LLC, Divis, Constance Divis & Donald, MC, Rosno, Kathryn & Rosno, Robert, MC, Bougger, Fred A/K/A Fredrick Bougger & Susan A/K/A Susan M., MC, to Robert and Amy Faulk Farms LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $483,000

Frahm, Gerald J. & Frahm, Bonnie, MC, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, MC, From, Betsy M. & From, Joe, MC to Round Barn Holdings, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bougger, Jason J. & Huggenberger, Amber, MC, Bougger, Timothy L. & Bougger, Molly, MC to Bougger, Fred Aka Frederick & Bougger, Susan Aka Susan M., MC - 35-14-03 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Divis, Constance & Divis, Donald, MC, Rosno, Kathryn & Rosno, Robert, MC, Round Barn Holdings, LLC to Robert and Amy Faulk Farms LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $861,460

Patel, Dharmendrakumar C. & Patel, Chhayaben, MC, to AK Rentals, LLC - Lot 2, Block 2; Schmids Addition to David City $81,000

Roth, Karen M. & Roth, Rodney L., MC, Dobesh, Kathy J., Sgl., Veskrna, Mary K., Sgl., Veskrna, Donald J. & Veskrna, Caroline E., MC, Veskrna, Kurtis D. & Veskrna, Breanna A., MC, Worm, Hannah K. & Worm, Ryan J., MC, to Bohuslavsky, Bruce A. & Bohuslavsky, Brenda M., MC, Bohuslavsky, Brett A. & Bohuslavsky, Sierra, MC - 06-13-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 6, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 06-13-03 N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 6, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,686,927

Shorney, Don & Shorney, Pamela, MC, Johnson, Karen & Johnson, Michael, MC, Conn, Linda & Conn, Richard L., MC, to Spatz, Kenneth J. & Spatz, Margie L., MC - 31-14-03 W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $760,000

Colfax County

Farmers Union Cooperative Supply Company to Oertwich, Nick - Pt Lot 9 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson $15,000

Brester, Kathryn H., fka Musil, Kathryn H. & Brester, Patrick, W&H, to Anderson, Elbert L. & Anderson, Patricia A., H&W - Pt Lot 18, 19 In Block 9, Orig Town of Clarkson $85,000

Nance County

Gerald Farrier & Angela Farrier, H&W, to Gerald A. Farrier, Trustee, & Angela E. Farrier, Trustee, Gerald A. Farrier & Angela E. Farrier Revocable Trust of 2022 - Lot 5 In Block J, County Addition of Fullerton (Tax Exempt)

Mark Nole to Dana M. Dannelly, John T. Nole IV, Colby Dannelly - Pt Lot 1 In Block 22, Original of Genoa $3,000

Calestine V. Stern, Sgl., to Robert O. Scarlett, Trustee, Mary Jean Sellers, Trustee, Robert O. Scarlett & Mary Jean Sellers Family Trust - 11-16-06 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $79,000

Karyn Wetovick, Sgl., to Michael P. Malander, Rick J. Malander, Daniel J. Malander - 03-17-06 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $325,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services