PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 10

Platte County

Murray, Rita M., Sgl., to Torres, Gustavo Diaz & Lemus-Diaz, Maria, H&W - Lot 9 Prokupek Add Formerly Prokupek SD of Columbus $246,000

Podliska, Jeraldine M., Podliska, Jeraldine M., Attorney in Fact, Podliska, Udell J. to Podliska, Jeraldine M. - Lot 6 In Block 99, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Ramaekers, Steven M. & Jill R., H&W, to Groene, Ronald D. & Lisa L., H&W - Lot 62 Estates at Lake Oconee 8th Subdivision (The) Of Columbus $1,300,000

Stuhr, Jonathan R. & Andrea K., H&W, to Riedmiller, Thomas R. & Nelson, Tabitha Kay Lynn, - Lot 3, Except the West 2 Feet Thereof, In Block A, A Mimick Add Formerly A. Mimick SD of Columbus $200,000

Dorsey, Jason H. & Kristen R., H&W, to Ternus, Eric D. & Jessica I., H&W - Lot 1 In Block 9, Lockners 1st Add of Humphrey $225,000

SBG LLC to Schaefer Investments LLC - All Lot 7 And Lot 6, Except West 83.50 Feet of Lot 6, Younes SD of Columbus $1,045,000

Hergott, Bernice & Lawrence E., W&H, to Hergott, Steven J. - Lot 8 Long Second SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hergott, Bernice & Lawrence E., W&H, to Hergott, David M. - Lot 7 Long Second SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Kampschnieder, Bernadine M., Sgl., to Luong, Steven, Sgl., & Portillo, Karina, Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block B, Lakers SD of Lot 1 Cumming Add (Replat of) of Columbus $195,000

Smith, Tyson J. & Holly J., H&W, to Behrens, Christina - Lot 6 In Block 1, Hicks Add of Monroe $100,000

Medinas, Yinyer J. Genaro & Valdez, Yusmailys B. Prieto, H&W, to Lares, Angelica - South 1/2 Of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 185, Original of Columbus $180,000

Mendoza, Hector H., Sgl., to Weiland, Trent M. - Lot 14, 15, 16, 17 In Block 7, Original of Creston $20,000

Nauenburg, Jerome L. & Sharon L., H&W, Mascarello, Constance J. & James, W&H, Nauenburg, Kay D., Sgl., to Nauenburg Farms LLC - 07-17-01W NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Starzec, Harold M. & Joan E., H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Develop Corp. - Lot 1 In Block A, Prairie Lane Seventh Add of Columbus $200,000

Groene, Ronald D. & Lisa L., H&W, to Pillen, Thomas D. & Debra R., H&W - Lot 3 Country Club Shores 3rd SD of Columbus $558,000

Brandt, Dana R. to Brandt, Dana R. - Lot 51 Stires Lake Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Oborny, Todd to OBO LLC - PT Lot 6, 7 & 8 In Block 119, Original of Columbus $50,000

Leick, Nicholas J. & Amy, H&W, to Carballo, Milton & Beatriz, H&W - South 1/2 Of Lot 5 In Block C, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $256,000

Benson, Ronnie A. & Kathryn A., H&W, to Corder, William F. & Donna L., H&W - 20-19-04W PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 Together with Easement $150,000

Buhman, Philip G. & Buhman, Jeana M., H&W, to Buhman, Philip G., Trustee, Buhman, Philip G. Rev. Trust, Buhman, Jeana M., Trustee, Buhman, Jeana M. Rev. Trust - 02-18-01E PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

American Legion Rejda Post No. 273, F/K/A American Legion Post 273, to American Legion Rejda Post No. 273 - The West 94 2/3 Feet of Lots 13, 14, 15, 16 And Lot 17, Block 2 Original Town of Brainard (Tax Exempt)

H-KO Farms, LLC to Leffers, Brian D. & Leffers, Angela D., H&W - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15 N, Range 1 E, Butler County, NE (1.54 Acres, More or Less, including 0.26 Acres Used for Road Purposes) $248,000

Pokorny, Victor J. & Pokorny, Jill J., H&W, to Aschoff, James P. & Aschoff, Lisa G., H&W - 10-15-03 PT NW 1/4; Sec 10, Township 15 N, Range 3 E, Butler County, NE $241,360

Ostry, James A. & Ostry, Linda, H&W, to Rodriguez, Juan J. & Rodriguez Sobota, Breanna M., H&W - Lots 1, 4, 5 & W 1/2 of Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 36; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $57,400

Gerhold Inc. to Bow String Association - 13-16-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000

Zegers, Robert J. & Zegers, Deanna L., H&W, Franklin, Kimberly & Franklin, Jay, W&H, Zegers, Jeannette, Sgl., to Dewispelare, Troy W., Sgl. -22-16-03 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $12,300

Schwartz, Eloise, PR, Novacek, Donald P. Estate to Buresh, Anton - Lot 6, Blk 11; Subdiv Entitled Blks 10, 11 & Outlots G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P To Village of Dwight $26,000

Frahm, Gerald J. & Frahm, Bonnie M., H&W, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, W&H, From, Betsy M. & From, Joseph B., W&H, to Round Barn Holdings, LLC - 33-14-04 E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 33-14-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Less Trail, 34-15-02 West 3/4 of the W 1/2 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & W 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Woita, Kelli M., f/k/a Luebbert & Woita, Dustin, W&H, to Hoeft, Broderick S., Sgl. - Lot 5, Block 5; Litty’s 1st Addition to David City $150,500

Colfax County

Faltys, Andrew L. & Faltys, Carly L., H&W, to Hegemann, Kade A., - 06-20-04 PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 $460,000

JAMOR Pork LLC to Pivotal Pork LLC - 09-18-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $600,000

Robles, Neil J. & Robles, Xiomara Yamileth, H&W, to Gomez, Lidia Surama Romero - Lot 2 Robles Addition of Schuyler $160,000

Robertson, Eugene J. & Robertson, Linda D. Robertson, H&W, to Eugene J., Trustee, Robertson, Linda D., Trustee, Robertson, Eugene J. Revocable Living Trust, Robertson, Linda D. Revocable Living Trust - 26-19-04 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4, 27-19-04 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4, 16-18-03 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Muehlich, Joan H., Sgl., to Reid, Dawnn & Williams, Lori - 26-18-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Dan C. Cunningham, Sgl., to Kelby Ostrander & Tysa Ostrander, H&W - East 80 Feet of Lots 1 & 2, Block I, County Addition of Fullerton $4,000

Ray Arispe & Jacqueline M. Arispe, H&W, to Andrew J. Rousu & Julie A. Rousu, H&W - E 1/2 Of Lots 6 & 7, Block I, Reynolds Addition of Fullerton $186,000

Michael Alan Carlson & Nicole Marie Carlson, H&W, to Jill M. Olson & Casey R. Olson, W&H - LOT 33, 34, 35 in Block 2, Sack Addition of Genoa, 13-17-04 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 $275,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services