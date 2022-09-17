 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 17

Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Lambert Acres LLC to S & S Homes Inc. - Lot 1, 2, 3 Lamberts Townhouse 2nd SD of Columbus $165,000

Oppliger, Randy T. & Batten-Oppliger, Michele A., H&W, to Study, Kevin, Sgl. & Feik, Heather, Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block 155, Original of Columbus $140,000

Serrano, Benjamin & Madrid, Elisama Hernandez, H&W, to Hidalgo, Jose Luis Romero & Plata, Rosa Angelica Lopez, H&W - 36-17-01E The North 464.9 Feet of The West 325 Feet Excepting the South 226.63 Feet NW 1/4 SE 1/4 Together with An Easement $47,000

Foreman Lumber Inc. to Stuhr, Jonathan R. & Andrea K., H&W - Lot 12 Riverside Second Addition of Columbus $433,000

Aleaga, Danilo Leyva & Leyva, Edesa, H&W, to Martinez, Dania, Sgl., & Terry, Nervis, Sgl. - Lot 1 And the North 82 Feet of The East 26 Feet of Lot 2 and The East 32 Feet of The South 50 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 1, Turner & Hulst SD of Out Lot #9 of Columbus $235,000

Scholl Rentals LLC to Buggi, Jenni L. - South 74 Feet of Lot 8 In Block 125, Original of Columbus $75,000

Zakrzewski, Brandon & Britney, H&W, to Fisher, Clayton S. & Marsha S., H&W - Lot 4 In Block A, Hillside Estates 3rd Subdivision of Columbus $430,000

Christo, Randy & Janet, H&W, Christo, Michaela Lynn, Sgl., Pelan, Eric Thomas, Sgl., to Head, Troy A. & Shirley A., H&W - Lot 19 Johannes 2nd SD of Columbus $360,000

Head, Troy A. & Shirley A., H&W, to Lohmeier, Christopher J., Sgl. - The North 78 Feet of Lot 1 In Block 146, Original of Columbus $115,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Keyes, Trent L., Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Tenth Add of Columbus $73,000

Iossi, John L. & Teresa, H&W, to Stegman, Michael D. & Karen A., H&W - Lot 9 Country Shadows Second SD of Columbus $65,000

Svoboda, Deborah A. to Svoboda, David L., Co-Trustee, Svoboda, Deborah A., Co-Trustee, Svoboda, Deborah A. Trust 35-18-02W W1/2 SE1/4 NW 1/4, - 27-18-02W E1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 & PT SW1/4 NE1/4 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Exceptions and Except Pieces Deeded to Loup River Public Power District and Platte County, 18-18-01W NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Loop, Heidi M. & Guy A., H&W, to Loop, Guy A. & Heidi M. - Lot 88 Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Winter, Larry D. & Carol J., H&W, to Winter, Richard, Winter, Christine, Sittner, Melissa, Iracheta Jennifer - Lot 12 In Blk C, Centennial Park 3rd Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lopez, Rosario Lemus De & Lopez, Fernando, W&H, Lopez, Cesar, Sgl., to Jacinto, Jorge A. - 14-17-01E PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 Aka Tract 1 Lot 4 Block D Country Mobile Villa First Addition as Shown on Survey $66,000

Butler County

Gerhold Inc. to Bow String Association - 13-16-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000

Zegers, Robert J. & Zegers, Deanna L., MC, Franklin, Kimberly, Franklin, Jay, MC, Zegers, Jeannette, Sgl., to Dewispelare, Troy W., Sgl. - 22-16-03 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $13,000

Schwartz, Eloise, PR, Novacek, Donald P. Estate to Buresh, Anton - Lot 6, Block 11; Subdivision Entitled Blocks 10, 11 & Outlots G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P To Village of Dwight $26,000

Baptista, Paixao & Soares, Esperanca M., H&W, to Baptista, Zemua - Lots 1, 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21, Block 22; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $120,000

H-KO Farms, LLC to Leffers, Brian D. & Leffers, Angela D., - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.54 Acres, More or Less, including 0.26 Acres Used for Road Purposes) $248,000

Pokorny, Victor J. & Pokorny, Jill J., H&W, to Aschoff, James P. & Aschoff, Lisa G., H&W - 10-15-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $241,360

Ostry, James A. & Ostry, Linda, H&W, to Rodriguez, Juan J. & Rodriguez Sobota, Breanna M., H&W - Lots 1, 4, 5 & W 1/2 Of Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 36; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $57,400

Dewispelare, Troy W. to Dewispelare, Troy W. - 22-16-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.05 Acres, More Or Less), 22-16-03 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.23 Acres, More Or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Buresh, Donald P. & Buresh, Florence, H&W, to Buresh, Scott W., Buresh, Todd M., Buresh, Dean D., Buresh, Melissa L. - The South 76 1/2 Feet of Lot 5, Block 1; Miles 3rd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Sisel, Scott L. & Sisel, Angela, H&W, Sisel, Evan, Sgl., to Sisel, Scott L., Sisel, Angela, Sisel, Evan - 19-13-04 The West 180 Feet of Tax Lot 10 (Pt Ol F); Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Sutton, Maureen & Sutton, Wayne A., MC, Crandell, Jo Anne & Crandell, Steven M., MC, Niemann, Louise & Niemann, Gary D., MC, to North Quarter LLC - 33-14-03 PT N 1/2 N 1/2; Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Dixon, Mary Kay, Trustee, Dixon, Mary Kay Trust to Dixon, Mary Kay - 18-16-01 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Wemhoff, Joan E. & Wemhoff, Randy, MC, to Smith, Samuel J. - 14-16-03 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $150,000

Bloebaum, Randy L., Sgl., to Heise, Kevin & Heise, Melinda, MC, Heise, Cody, Sgl. - 08-15-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Sec 8, Township 15 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, NE $90,000

Kouma, Sherril D. & Kouma, Gerald L., to Kouma, Sherril D. & Kouma, Gerald L. - Lot 20 Except the East 5 Feet of The North 30 Feet and The East 20 Feet of Lot 19, Block 8, Original Town of Dwight (Tax Exempt)

Kadavy, Daniel J., Sgl., to Kadavy, Aaron - 14-13-04 PT SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (19.88 Acres) (Tax Exempt)

Kadavy, Daniel J., Sgl., to Donahue, Chastity, Mailand, Autumn, Kadavy, Aaron - 14-13-04 SE 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 14-13-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.27 Acres), 14-13-04 PT SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 Northrange 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Robles, Neil J. & Robles, Xiomara Yamileth, H&W, to Gomez, Lidia Surama Romero - Lot 2 Robles Addition of Schuyler $160,000

Robertson, Eugene J. & Robertson, Linda D., H&W, to Robertson, Eugene J., Trustee, Robertson, Linda D., Trustee, Robertson, Eugene J. Revocable Living Trust, Robertson, Linda D. Revocable Living Trust - 26-19-04 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4, 27-19-04 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4, 16-18-03 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Garcia, Sebastian Tino, Sgl., to Garcia, Magdalena Tino - Block PT S1/2 13, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler $112,000

JaMor Pork LLC to Pivotal Pork LLC - 09-18-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $600,000

Village of Leigh, Nebraska to Wietfeld, Kenneth J. - 19-20-02 E1/2 SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wietfeld, Kenneth J., to Village of Leigh, Nebraska - 19-20-02 PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Beatty, Theresa, Trustee, Machmuller, Marvin Living Trust to Machmueller, Drew A. - PT Lot 4 Staab Add of Leigh $2,000

Polk County

Alan D. Carlson & Joyce A. Carlson, H&W, to Michael A. Carlson & Nicole M. Carlson, H&W - SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $250,000

Scott Sundberg, Sgl., to Gwen A Tonniges, Sgl. - The Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of the Section Six (6), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (with exceptions) $1,920,000

Marilyn L. Dake, Sgl., to Eric Dake - The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 NE 1/4) and Government Lot 1 in the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), all in Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 NW 1/4) of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4, West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4 SW1/4), the South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S 1/2 NW 1/4), the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N 1/2 SW 1/4) all in Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, and The West Half of the Northwest Quarter (W 1/2 NW 1/4 of Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska. (Tax Exempt)

Marilyn L. Dake, Sgl., to Jennifer Rosno - The Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 26, Township 15 North. Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, except land conveyed to Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bryan W. Corwin & Heidi R. Corwin, H&W, to Daniel A. Stevens & Rachel H. Stevens, H&W - Lot Seven (7), in Wood's Subdivision of Block Eight (8) of Morrill's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $300,000

Ross E. Berck & Shelli Jo Berck, H&W, to Glenn Gary Calderwood & Alyssa Jo Calderwood, H&W - Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $439,000

Boone County

Ronald R & Irene M Rutten, H&W to Ronald R Rutten & Irene M Rutten, Trustees of the Ronald R & Irene M Rutten Irrevocable Trust – Part of Lts 7, 8 & 9 & Part of Lts 4, 5 & 6, All in Blk 11 and vacated alley between said Lts, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt)

Pat Carey, LLC, a Louisiana Limited Liability Co to Theodore J & Ramona R Thieman, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Lts 24 & 25, Blk 9, Village of Petersburg $1,000

Glen & Chrystal Tharnish, H&W to Alan Terrazas – Lt 5, blk 37, City of St Edward $2,000

Delbert M & Maureen J Seier, H&W to Brian M & Emilee L Seier, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SE1/4 Sec 16-22-5W $1,060,000

David A Nathan, sgl & Rodney W & Lisa Nathan, H&W to Nathan Investments, LLC, a NE Limited Liability Co - N1/2 NE1/4 & Pt of the S1/2 NE1/4, Sec 36-22-5W (Tax Exempt)

PAP Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability co to Albion Development Co, Inc – Part of Lts 5 & 6, Blk 11, City of Albion $70,000

