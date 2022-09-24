 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 24

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Acuna, Rodolfo & Jaqueline, H&W - Lot 4 In Block A, Frontier Park 2nd Addition of Columbus $350,000

Schettler, Paul R., Sgl., to Schettler, Paul R., Trustee, Schettler, Paul R. Trust - Lot 3 Johannes 1st SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Whitefoot, Sharon, MP, to Whitefoot, Philip W., Trustee, Whitefoot, Sharon R., Trustee, Whitefoot, Philip W. & Sharon R. Trust - 19-19-01W SE 1/4 Except Part Deed to The State of Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Schacher, Kathleen F., Sgl., to Hiner, Nicole Lee - 01-16-02W TRACT 150 Feet X 75 Feet in Part NE 1/4 SW 1/4 $126,000

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cols to Clemente, Wilfredo A. Orozco & Ortega, Vilma G. Marroquin, H&W - Lot 19 In Block H, North Park First Add of Columbus $153,000

People are also reading…

Cloyed, Rebecca to Osorio, Hector & Dora - West 50 Feet of Lot 17 In Block 4, Pearsalls Second Add of Columbus $225,000

Acuna, Rodolfo & Jaqueline, H&W to MERS (First National Bank of Omaha) - Lot 4 In Block A, Frontier Park 2nd Addition of Columbus $167,000

Andreasen, Angela M., Sgl., to Deras, Manuel E. Tabora & Cho, Yung-En, H&W - Lot 2 In Block H, Westlawn Seventh Add of Columbus $239,000

Racho Property Management LLC to Jensen, Neil P. & Janice, H&W - Lot 3 In Block 15, Phillips Third Add of Columbus $55,000.00

Athey, Dean K. & Carolyn K., H&W to Meadow Ridge Properties LLC - 15-17-01E PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 Lying South of And Adjacent to Loup Canal & Exceptions $375,000

Wiese, Glenn B. & Mary Ellen, H&W to Wiese, Glenn B., Trustee, Wiese, Glenn B. Trust - 07-20-03W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wiese, Glenn B. & Mary Ellen, H&W, to Wiese, Mary Ellen, Trustee, Wiese Mary Ellen Trust - 07-20-03W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wiese, Glenn B. to Wiese, Glenn B., Trustee, Wiese, Glenn B. Trust - Lot 4, 5 And Pt Lot 7 In Block C, Albracht 1st Add of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Rodriguez, Concepcion, Sgl, Aldana, Jose Julio & Lindsay, H&W, to Aldana, Jose Julio - W 44 Ft of Lot 1 & E 22 Ft of Lot 2 In Block 8, Oida Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wiese, David J. & Delores M., H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. - Lots 9, 10 & 11 In Block 6, Hope Add of Lindsay $135,000

Tiaden, Timothy L. & Maureen L., H&W to Tiaden, Timothy L., Trustee, Tiaden Family Trust - 08-17-02W PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4, 09-17-02W PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4, 22-17-02W PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Collazo, Irmarys Morales & Hernandez, Yivan Wuillian Somohano, H&W - Lot 7 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $319,000

Engel, Donald F. & Shelby L., H&W to Sanchez, Evelyn A., Sgl., & Rodarte, Ezequiel A., Sgl. - Lot 10 Dahlberg Addition to The Village of Duncan of Duncan $309,000

Linder, Tyler R. & Alysha, H&W, to Porter, Max David & Ashli, H&W - Lot 13 In Block A, Oak Park First Add of Columbus $390,000

Ritzdorf, John & Dana, H&W, to Ahlers, Trent J. - Lot 5 And West 1/2 Of Lot 4 In Block C, North Park Second Add of Columbus $222,000

Iossi, John L. & Teresa E., H&W, to Ritzdorf, John & Dana, H&W - Lot 10 In Block I, North Park Second Add of Columbus $300,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Linder, Tyler & Alysha, H&W - Lot 5 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $490,000

Porter, Max David & Ashli N., H&W, to Gutierrez, Dixan Prieto & Casillas, Cecila P. - Lot 3 In Block 178, Original of Columbus $218,000

Hart, Carl K., Jr. & Barbara B., H&W, to Lorenzo, Adalberto Lantigua, Sgl., Diaz, Yaney Rodriguez & Valdes, Andres Aleman, W&H - Lot 5 In Block 186, Original of Columbus $285,000

Burgmaier Marshal & Dixie, H&W, to Biester, Angela M., Trustee, Biester, Gary D. & Angela M. Trust, Renner, Brenda L., MP - Lot 3 In Block G, Prairie Lane First SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lemke, Kenneth M. & Patricia J., H&W, to Adams, Brent R. & Barbara J., H&W - Lot 6 In Block E, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $327,000

Miller, Phillip & Lynn M., H&W, to Diaz, Gilbert & Cahuana, Militza, H&W - South 58 Feet of West 44 Feet in Lot 4 In Block 42, Original of Columbus $40,000

S & S Homes Inc., to Sutton, Schuyler Dane & Kirby, Candance, H&W - Lot 11 Meadow Ridge Sixth Addition of Columbus $574,000

Wollberg, Ryan Richard & Melinda Kay, H&W, to Gomez, Patricia Palma - Lot 8 In Block B, Lakers SD of Lot 1 Cumming Add (Replat of) of Columbus $265,000

Pelc, Howard R., Sgl., to Pelc, Scott, Pelc, Travis, Pelc, Zack - Lot 9 In Block 8, First Add of Platte Center (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Rezac, Kenneth R. & Rezac, Peggy L. to Rezac, Kenneth R., Trustee, Rezac, Peggy L., Trustee, Rezac, Kenneth R. & Peggy L. Revocable Trust - 23-15-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Alexander-Proskovec, L.L.C. to Ostry, Michael J. & Ostry, Karen J., H&W - 10-15-04 (2 Parcels) PT Out Lot A; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County Nebraska $75,000

Alexander-Proskovec, L.L.C. to Yindrick, Jamie A., Co-Trustee, Yindrick, Catherine J., Co-Trustee, Yindrick, Jamie & Cathy Family Trust - 07-15-04 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

K. Perry Brothers Partnership to Miller, Jeremiah, Sgl. - Lots 2 & 3, Block 5; Original Town of Rising City $190,000

Bronson, Logan & Bronson, Jennifer, H&W, to Kenwood, Crystal & Kenwood, Brian, W&H - 13-16-01 Lot 17, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $58,000

White, Diane & White, Doug, MC, Timoney, Janet, Sgl., to Prochaska, Alissa L. & Prochaska, Nathan J., MC - North 85 Feet of Lot 2, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition To David City $100,000

Colfax County

Mundil, Richard L., Sgl., to Belsky, Andrew - PT Lot 1 In Block 43, Orig Town of Howells, PT Lot 1 In Block 1, Dickey Add of Howells $51,000

Ramirez, Anselmo J., Sgl., to Ramirez, Anselmo & Ramirez, Martha Magana De, H&W - Block 120, Clarkson 2nd Add of Schuyler $152,000

Olson, Victor O., Sgl., to Hollatz, Richard D. & Hollatz, Deanna C., H&W - Lot 8 And PT Lot 6, 7 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh, 18-20-02 PT S 1/2 NE 1/4 $50,000

Nance County

Steven D. Watton & Anita R. Kaspar, H&W, to Benjamin Kaspar & Cori Kaspar, H&W - 12-17-04 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 $70,000

Tyler J. Kester & Lindsey J. Kester, H&W, to 5H AG, LLC - 17-16-07 W 1/2 SW 1/4 $129,000

Larry L. Gerdes & Ginette R. Gerdes, H&W, to Jason Fuoss - The North 138 Feet of Lot 1 And the North 138 Feet of The East 6 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 10, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa, The North 138 Feet of The West 60 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 10, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa $43,000

Louis Paczosa, Trustee, to Ryan M. Tuxhorn - 14-16-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $17,000

Boone County

Daniel Lee & Cynthia M Hemmer, H&W to Daniel L Hemmer, Trustee of the Daniel L Hemmer Trust, Undiv ½ interest & Cynthia M Hemmer, Trustee of the Cynthia M Hemmer Trust, Undiv ½ interest, as tenants in common – NW1/4, N1/2 SW1/4 & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 31-20-5W, SW1/4 Sec 8-21-5W & SW1/4 Sec 2-19-6W (Tax Exempt)

Connie M Pelster, sgl to Connie M Pelster, Trustee of the Connie M Pelster Revocable Trust – SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-20-5W (Tax Exempt)

Timothy L & Jaclyn Krohn, H&W, David W& Janine M Krohn, H&W & Matthew M & Emily J Krohn, H&W to Curtis & Macayla Pribnow, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lot 5, Blk 33, Mansfield’s 7th Addn, City of Albion $233,000

Janice A Rosane, sgl to James H & Donna J Allen, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Outlots 3, 4, 5 & 6, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 6th Addn, City of St Edward $215,000

Cynthia J Majerus n/k/a Cynthia J Johnson & Verl D Johnson, W&H to Joseph & Christina Majerus, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lts 8 & 9, Blk 7, Mansfield’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $20,000

Milan Garder, Trustee of the Milan Garder Revocable Trust & Gaye Garder, Trustee of the Gay Garder Revocable Trust to Kory L & Theresa M Naber, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the NW1/4 Sec 18-22-5W $100,000

Chad D & Lindsey N Storm, H&W to Manchester Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Lt 7, Blk 14, Mansfield’s 3rd Addn, City of Albion $110,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is it time to?

Is it time to?

Is it time to? This is a common question asked of Extension, especially about lawns and landscapes. Since timing is often important for succes…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fears of Global Recession Spark Market Selloff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News