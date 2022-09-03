 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 3

Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Micek, Brandon J., Sgl., to Dewaard, Timothy, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block F, West Park Second Add of Columbus $225,000

Wacha, Jordan R., Sgl., to Loseke, Weston M. & Carrie M., H&W - Lots 3 & 7 Country View Acres Subdivision of Columbus $275,000

Lukusa, Kashito K. & Lemba, Bernadette M., H&W, to Ramirez, Juana Loarca - The N 1/2 of Lot 1 And the N 1/2 of the East 13 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 4, Stevens Add of Columbus $208,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Lukusa, Kashito & Lemba, Bernandette, H&W - Lot 14 In Block A, Frontier Park Addition of Columbus $320,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Novotny, Lucas M. & Katrina B., H&W - Lot 2 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $430,000

Lugo-Cordon, Marlon H. & Garcia, Sonia E., to Lugo-Cordon, Marlon H. & Garcia, Sonia E. - Lot 94 Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Schmidt, Douglas J. & Carla, H&W, to Wenzl, Jonathan Lee & Alexandra Ann, H&W - 36-19-03W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $375,000

Scharff, Paul E. & Ok Chu, H&W to Scharff, Paul Emil III - 04-17-01W TRACT 218 Feet X 100 Feet in Part NE 1/4 SW 1/4 Containing 0.50 Acres More or Less (Tax Exempt)

Lachnit-Henry, Lisa M., PR, Lachnit, Karen L. Estate to Bruland, Ethan & Jaycee R., Co-Trustees, Bruland, Ethan & Jaycee Rev Trust - East 1/3 Of Lots 1, 2 & 3 In Robison’s Out Lots of Humphrey $190,000

Lowry, La Verne to St. Isidore Church - Lot 23 In Block E, West Park First Add of Columbus $186,000

Peterson, Mary L. & Donald W. to Ace Oversize Storage LLC - Lot 1 In Block A, Lambert Third SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Desrosiers, Audrey, Sgl., & Mertens Adrichak, Mark, Sgl., to Rasmussen, Roy II & Rasmussen, Ashley, H&W - Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 3; Original Town of Ulysses $5,500

W 1/2 of the North 100 Feet of Lot 1, Block 2; Garlows Addition to David City Keck, Robert C. & Keck, Aletha D., H&W, to Fletcher, Martha $100,000

Glock, Donald P. & Glock, Dolores J., MC, Glock, Tracy V. & Glock, Linda M., MC, Glock, Gordon L. & Glock, Jolene, MC, to Crook, Daryl K. & Crook, Dena M., MC - 09-14-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4, PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4; Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $114,850

Snitily, Daniel & Snitily, Sheila, MC, to Johnson, Kristin, Sgl. - Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9, Block 2; Original Town of Abie $208,000

Potter, Rose M. & Potter, Dwaine A., MC, Osmera, Nancy K. & Osmera, John L., MC, to Behne, Aaron, Sgl. - Lot 6, E 1/2 Block 8; Ashald’s Subdivision to Brainard $220,000

Colfax County

Ahrens, Doris Ann, Sgl., to Whitmarsh, Zoe Lynn & Eilers, Dallas - Lot 1, 2, 7, 8 In Block 1, Lincoln Add of Schuyler, Lot 2 Ahrens Sub of Schuyler, Lot 2 Ahrens Sub 14-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $40,000

Wurdeman, Mike & Wurdeman, Twila, H&W, to Wurdeman, Michael A. & Wurdeman, Twila M. - Outlot PT A Outlots A, B, C, D, E of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Schwanebeck, William H, Sgl., to Schwanebeck Town Rental LLC - Lot 17, 18 In Block 32, Orig Town of Schuyler, 14-17-03 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Healy, Joseph R. & Healy, Kiara, H&W, to Hernandez, Walter E. - 05-17-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $230,000

City of Schuyler, Nebraska, City of Schuyler NE Department of Utilities to Home Development LLC - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Water Tower Sub 4th Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Hunter, John M. & Hunter, Sarah Jane, MC, to Sherlock, Justin Ronni, Sgl. - PT Lot 4, 5 In Block 31, Orig Town of Howells $78,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

