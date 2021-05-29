PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
S&E Investment Co to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, S&E 2nd Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, S&E Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Lambert Acres LLC to Victor Salazar – Lot 4, Lambert Acres Townhouse Addn, a minor Subdiv of Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E $44,000.
Bonnie Schroeder, sgl, to Connie L Schroeder Cronin, sgl and Steven L Schroeder, sgl – Each an undivided ½ interest in Lot 13, Blk 1, Sunset 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
James L & Kristie A Armstrong, H&W, to Peter J & Molly M Heusinkvelt, H&W – Lot 2, Blk B, Oak Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $283,000.
Rita M Bialas, sgl, to Robert Reichmuth a/k/a Robert M Reichmuth, sgl & Andrea Sedlak a/k/a Andrea B Sedlak, sgl – Lot 1, Blk B, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols $192,000.
Michael A & Stephanie S Urkoski, H&W, to Justin R & Nora E Wardyn, H&W – All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 4, Blk 8, Chambers Addn, City of Cols $249,000.
Theodore M Krzycki, sgl, to Danielle Krzycki – Lot 6, Blk 167, Original City of Cols $132,000.
Jeffrey J & Arlene F Sieck, H&W, to Zachary D & Kaise A Recek, H&W – Lot 13, Valley View Subdiv, part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $310,000.
Marcy Kallweit, sgl, to Michael & Stephanie Urkoski, H&W – Lot 37, Blk O, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $460,000.
Zachary D & Kaise A Recek, H&W, to Noah Driskell – Part of Lot 7, Blk 8, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $167,000.
Trinity J & Jill M Jones, H&W, to Robert Rene Gurnet & Daniele Faria De Carvalho Gurnet, H&W – Lot 7, Blk A, North Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $275,000.
Eugene L Cattau & Linda Loseke Cattau, H&W, to Jamie L Clay – Lots 2 & 3, Blk A, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Raymond D & Joyce Krings, H&W, to Bradley & Renee M Stallbaumer, H&W – Lot 7A, Eisenmenger’s 1st Addn, Humphrey $320,000.
Darrell K & Karen Bender, H&W; Denise K Hofeling, sgl; Randy L & Geralyn Bender, H&W; Leon J & Barbara J Bender, H&W; Kevin J & Linda L Bender, H&W; Scott J & Becky Bender, H&W and Craig L & Jessica L Bender, H&W, to A&H Building & Supply Inc – Part of Lot 4, Blk 9, Ottis 4th Addn, Village of Humphrey $28,000.
Regina M DeBord, Successor Trustee of the Arthur E & Edna J Sutko Family Trust, to Eldon N & Phyllis F Blaser, H&W and Christopher J & Amy E Blaser, H&W – Each couple an undivided ½ interest in Part of W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 6-16-1W $203,000.
DGMJ LLC to Meadow Ridge Properties LLC – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 , Part of NW1/4 SE1/4, Part of NE1/4 SE1/4 and Part of N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $910,000.
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a Neighborworks Northeast Nebr to Jessica D De Paz & Jose M De Paz Mendoza, W&H – Lot 15, Grotelueschen 2nd Addn, City of Cols $192,000.
Foreman Lumber Inc to Curtis M & Melinda S Long, H&W – Lot 4, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv of part of the NW1/4 SE1/4 and the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $430,000.
Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Aniel Gil, sgl and Kimberly Durate a/k/a Kimberly Y Duarte, sgl – Lot 10, Blk D, Northbrook Addn, City of Cols $218,000.
Shelby Lumber Co Inc to Don Seiler Jr & Carol Seiler, H&W – Lot 50, The Estates at Lake Oconee 6th Subdiv, a Subdiv of part of the NW1/4 and part of the NE1/4 Sec 18-17-1W $95,000.
Platte Center Development LLC to Joseph E & Debra K Hanson, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Highland Addn, Village of Platte Center $41,000.
A&H Building & Supply Inc to Gary J & Barbara J Braun, H&W – Part of Lot 4, Blk 9, Ottis 4th Addn, Village of Humphrey $32,000.
Paul J & Diane M Krings, H&W, to Jameson J & Sara A Werner, H&W – All of Lot 6, Part of Lot 7, Blk 13, Lockner’s 1st Addn, Humphrey $342,000.
Scott A & Lori A Zegar, H&W, to Joshua J & Ana R McPhillips, H&W – Lot 4, Quail Landing 2nd Subdiv, part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 and the SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 28-17-1E $358,000.
Aaron M Neujahr a/k/a Aaron Neujahr & Kassie M Neujahr a/k/a Kassie Schirmer a/k/a Kassie M Schirmer, H&W, to Nicholas & Morgan Mann – Lot 6, Blk B, Centennial Park 6th Addn, City of Cols $255,000.
Adam R & Nicole G Osborn, H&W, to Taresa S Kratochvil – Lot 2, Westbrook 6th Addn, City of Cols, a Subdiv of Lot 1, and Part of Lot 2, Blk D, Westbrook Addn, City of Cols $325,000.
Mark R & Staci L Roe, H&W, to Michael G Gall – Lot 11, Sunset Meadows 2nd Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lot 10, Sunset Meadows, located in the NW1/4 Sec 36-18-1W $406,000.
Matthew A & Sharee J Jedlicka, H&W, to Carrie A Horejsi – Lot 3, Blk A, Country Club Shores 1st Subdiv, located in part of the NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $325,000.
Butler County
Richard L Steager, by his agent, Cecelia M Steager and Cecelia Steager a/k/a Ceilia Steager, H&W, to Chris Steager – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Novacek’s Addn, Town of Brainard $65,000.
Randy D & Jeanne E Niemann, H&W, to Gene Ray & Mary Charlotte Welch, H&W – Lots 13, 14 & 15, Blk 4, Original Town of Brainard $43,000.
John & Stephanie Crowley, married, to Griselda M Ramos Herrera, married – Lot 1, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $13,000.
Colfax County
Kevin M & Leslie A Koliha, H&W, to Brent A Koliha – SE1/4 NW1/4 and the E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-18-2E $940,000.
Gordon E & Norma I Fuhr, H&W, to Gordon E Fuhr, Trustee of the Gordon E Fuhr Trust – An undivided ½ interest in N1/2 SE1/4 and the SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 9 & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Edwin J Sayers a/k/a Edwin J Sayers Jr a/k/a Edwin James Sayers & Annette M Sayers, H&W, to Edwin A Sayers, Christopher J Sayers, Kathryn A Baumert & Jessilyn M Sayers, Trustees of the Edwin & Annette Sayers Irrevocable Trust – E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 and the W1/2NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-20-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 35-20-2E; E1/2 se1/4 Sec 15-19-2E & Part of E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 35-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Leigh Community Investments LLC – Lot 9, Park 2nd Addn, a replat of Lot 1, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh $10,000.
Kenneth R Bos & Laurie A Vrba-Bos, H&W, to Ryan M Bos – NE1/4 Sec 23-19-2E $180,000.
Ambrose Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE Inc – Lot 2, Blk 12, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $25,000.
Jeffrey J Griesman, sgl, to Tyler Woodward, married – Lot 3, Blk 31, City of Howells $25,000.
Mildred L Salak, sgl, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Wanetta L Steinhoff & Lael W Steinhoff, to Milton Carballo & Beatriz Sotelo, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 7, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler & Lot 10, Blk A, Woods Brothers 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $200,000.
Alan L Sucha, Successor Trustee of the Harold F Sucha & Lavonne R Sucha Irrevocable Trust, to Kaleb M & Ann M Sobota, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-18-2E & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-18-2E $629,000.
Polk County
Allsman Enterprises LLC to Odin Velasco – All of Lot 2, Part of Lot 3, Blk 2, Hastert’s Addn, Village of Shelby $98,000.
Terry L & Katherine A Cogdill, H&W, to Andrea Blahak – Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-14-2W $88,000.
Stephen F & Shirley A Lindquist, H&W, to Jason D & Jamie R Negley, H&W – Lot 12, Blk 2, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $135,000.
Robert A & Nancy A Schuerman, H&W, to Tyler M & Megan S Klein, H&W – Tax Lot 1 in the W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-3W $266,000.
Darene K Gustafson, unmarried, to Kerry L & Michelle D Voight, H&W – Part of Lot 8, All of Lot 9, Blk 12, Smith’s 5th Addn, Osceola $11,000.
Bunnyhopper Farms LLC to Jessie R & Keri L Perry, H&W – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-13-1W $538,000.
Gary & Nancie Allen, H&W, to Erin L Lacy – All of Lot 8, Part of Lot 9, Blk 5, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $25,000.
Nicholas Mann & Morgan Mann f/k/a Morgan Christle, H&W, to Thomas J Williams, sgl & Megan R Dinkelman, sgl – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 6, Original Village of Shelby $142,000.
Travis J & April K Prokupek, H&W, to Agustin & Maria Ruvalcaba, H&W – All of Lots 15 & 16, Part of Lot 17, Blk 1, Van Vorce’s Addn, Shelby $135,000.0
Tanner L & Amanda M Cockle, H&W, to Aaron M & Kassie M Neujahr, H&W – Lot 3, Gerrard’s Subdiv of Blk 8, Ekeley’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $245,000.
Billie N Zedicher a/k/a B. Nick Zedicher a/k/a Billie Nicholas Zedicher & Rita M Zedicher, H&W, to Suanne K Boswell, Janell M Mustard & Todd N Zedicher – Lot 1, Replat of Lots 8 & 9, Blk 2, Smith’s 2nd Addn, Osceola (Tax Exempt).