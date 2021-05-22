PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Colfax County

Shawna Villa, sgl, to Patty J Felipe & Edy Eduardo Cifuentes a/k/a Edy Eduardo Cifuentes Calderon, W&H – Part of Blk 20, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, Schuyler $173,000.

Jason R & Ashley R Mullenhoff, H&W, to Brent Wietfeld – Part of Lot 9, All of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $4,000.

Village of Leigh to Landon J & Michkayla Wietfeld, H&W – Lot 2, Wietfeld-Held Subdiv, part of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and part of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W, to Landon J & Michkayla Wietfeld, H&W – Lot 2, Wietfeld-Held Subdiv, part of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and part of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Tessa M Shaw, sgl, & Michael Brodie Mackey, sgl, to Shane W Thompson a/k/a Shane Thompson – All of Lots 10 & 11, Part of Lot 12, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $206,000.

Carolyn A Kulhanek, sgl, to Jeremy R & Kimberly L Koenig, H&W – All of Lot 3, Part of Lot 2, Blk 36, Town of Howells $168,000.