PROPERTY TRANSFERS
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

ARL Credit Services
Platte County

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to S&S Homes Inc – Lot 11, Meadow Ridge 6th Addn, City of Cols $70,000.

Kathryn J & Michael D Roberts, W&H, to Cory & Alicia K Preister, H&W – Lot 3, Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Elaine’s Addn, Humphrey $40,000.

Prairie Catalytic LLC to Viridis Chemical NE Asset Co 1 LLC – NW1/4 Sec 26-17-1E $117,000.

TJG Properties LLC to Omnia Properties LLC – Lot 1, Blk 157, Original City of Cols $77,000.

Donald W & Mary L Peterson, H&W, to Betty A Mandel, married – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 2, Blk F, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $185,000.

Tyler & Marie Larson, H&W, to Leon J & Jean A Weiland, H&W – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 9, Ottis 4th Addn, Humphrey $300,000.

Ignacio A & Ada Paula Vicente, H&W, to Benjamin Rodriguez Hernandez & Jorge Rodriguez Hernandez – Part of Lot 4, Blk 96,Original City of Cols $70,000.

C Ronald & Charlotte K Lambert, H&W, to John L & Teresa Iossi, H&W – Lot 9, Country Shadows 2nd Subdiv, part of the NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $65,000.

Solarus LLC to Richard R Hoppe – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-17-1E $726,000.

J&M Heritage Farm LLC to William A & Lindsay K Benson, H&W – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 29-19-4W $750,000.

Hector R & Maria G Velasquez, H&W, to Ricardo Reyes Castillo & Melissa Reyes, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 247, Original City of Cols $235,000.

James F & Marilyn J Eisenmenger, H&W, to James F & Marilyn J Eisenmenger and Teresa M Eisenmenger-Wilshusen, Trustees of the James F & Marilyn J Eisenmenger Trust – Part of Lots 3 & 2, M.C. Subdiv, Humphrey (Tax Exempt).

Butler County

Karen Sylvester, married, to Casey L Nickolite & Tracey J Macken – Part of SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Thomas J & Janet R Bougger, H&W, to Gerald Eickhorst & Marilyn Sattler – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 15-14-1E $8,000.

Thomas B Thomsen to Penny Jo Owens – Part of NW1/4 Sec 18-13-4E (Tax Exempt).

Mark L & Carol S Moseman, Trustees of the Mark L Moseman & Carol S Moseman Revocable Trust, to John S Moseman – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-14-4E $129,000.

John J & Kimberly L Kobza, married, to Juranek Ag LLC – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-16-3E $494,000.

JoAnna Briggs f/k/a JoAnna Svoboda, sgl, to Autin Tejral, sgl – Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 19-13-4E $13,000.

Colfax County

Shawna Villa, sgl, to Patty J Felipe & Edy Eduardo Cifuentes a/k/a Edy Eduardo Cifuentes Calderon, W&H – Part of Blk 20, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, Schuyler $173,000.

Jason R & Ashley R Mullenhoff, H&W, to Brent Wietfeld – Part of Lot 9, All of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $4,000.

Village of Leigh to Landon J & Michkayla Wietfeld, H&W – Lot 2, Wietfeld-Held Subdiv, part of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and part of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W, to Landon J & Michkayla Wietfeld, H&W – Lot 2, Wietfeld-Held Subdiv, part of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and part of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Tessa M Shaw, sgl, & Michael Brodie Mackey, sgl, to Shane W Thompson a/k/a Shane Thompson – All of Lots 10 & 11, Part of Lot 12, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $206,000.

Carolyn A Kulhanek, sgl, to Jeremy R & Kimberly L Koenig, H&W – All of Lot 3, Part of Lot 2, Blk 36, Town of Howells $168,000.

Matthew M Murren & Amanda R Murran f/k/a Amanda R Woodring, H&W, to Garfield Properties LLC – Lot 5, Blk 8, Original Town of Clarkson $45,000.

Juarez & Teresa Domingo Juarez, H&W, to Baltazar Juarez, sgl, and Lucia Juaquin, sgl – Lot 5, Blk 2, South Schuyler, an Addn to City of Schuyler $45,000.

Nance County

Lloyd G Shepard Jr & Carrie L Shepard, H&W, to Melissa A Green – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk 6, Original Town, now City of Fullerton $70,000.

Edward P & Patricia Ann Liss, H&W, to Adam & Shelby Bialas, H&W – Lots 15 & 16, Fred Fuller’s Subdiv of Outlots 10, 11 & 12, Reynold’s Addn, Fullerton (Tax Exempt).

Zbigniew & Weronika Kleszcz, H&W, to Albin J Ziemba, Trustee of the Albin J Ziemba & Mary A Ziemba, Trustee of the Mary A Ziemba Trust – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-16-5W $114,000.

Richard Lee & Bonnie F McPhillips, H&W, to McPhillips Ranch LLC – An undivided 6/15 interest in All of Sec 15-17-8W & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-8W (Tax Exempt).

Thomas G & Julie K McPhillips, H&W, to McPhillips Ranch LLC – An undivided 6/15 interest in All of Sec 15-17-8W & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-8W (Tax Exempt).

Constance J & Donald T Whetstone, W&H, to McPhillips Ranch LLC – An undivided 6/15 interest in All of Sec 15-17-8W & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-8W (Tax Exempt).

Karen M & Rich E Hargadine, W&H, to McPhillips Ranch LLC – An undivided 6/15 interest in All of Sec 15-17-8W & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-8W (Tax Exempt).

Pamela K & Leslie D Dana, W&H, to McPhillips Ranch LLC – An undivided 6/15 interest in All of Sec 15-17-8W & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-8W (Tax Exempt).

James J & Kourtney Tarnick, H&W, to Tarnick Preferred Partnership 2 LLP – SE1/4 Sec 16-16-5W & Part of SE1/4 Sec 16-16-5W $531,000.

Betsy Nore to Dick D Hellbusch – SW1/4 Sec 6-17-6W $79,000.

Stephen J & Barbara J Foster, H&W, to Rex Friedrichsen, sgl – Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 4, Fuller’s Addn, Fullerton $10,000.

Nance County

John H Darling, sgl, by & through Gary T Schafer, authorized Limited Power of Attorney, to Ronald A & Jennifer L Dozler, H&W & Gregory L & Sharyn K Dozler, H&W – Each an undivided ½ interest in Part of S1/2 Sec 14-20-8W $623,000.

Renalle & Robert B Loshbaugh, W&H, to Ronald A & Jennifer L Dozler, H&W & Gregory L & Sharyn K Dozler, H&W – Each an undivided ½ interest in Part of S1/2 Sec 14-20-8W (Tax Exempt).

Renalle & Robert B Loshbaugh, W&H, to Jeffrey B & Stephanie D Beckwith, H&W– An undivided ½ interest in Part of S1/2 NE1/4 & Part of SE1/4 Sec 14-20-8W $1,315,000.

John H Darling, sgl, by & through Gary T Schafer, authorized Limited Power of Attorney, to Jeffrey B & Stephanie D Beckwith, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in Part of S1/2 NE1/4 & Part of SE1/4 Sec 14-20-8W (Tax Exempt).

Marilee Niewohner, sgl, to Christopher R & Brooke R Borer, H&W – Part of W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 28-20-6W $50,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

