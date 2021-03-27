PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Lorena Hernandez Ramirez & Orlando Alarcon-Roman, W&H, to Matthew J Moseman – Part of Lot 10, All of Lot 11, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $136,000.
Steve Lloyd’s Rentals LLC to Neptaly Escobar & Keiry Gonzalez, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 184, Original City of Cols $243,000.
Escarlate LLC to Lorena Hernandez Ramirez & Orlando Alarcon Roman, W&H – Lot 7, Blk C, Deerfield Park 1st Addn, located in the SE1/4 Sec 7-17-1E $305,000.
Susan M Shaffer f/k/a Susan M Nielson & Dean Shaffer, W&H; Sandra K Sutton, sgl; Timothy A & DeAnna Brandt, H&W; Donna J & Jerald Liss, W&H; James L & Carolyn Brandt, H&W; Karen A & Wade Brazee, W&H & Robert D & Rhonda Brandt, H&W, to Jon Ramaekers – Lot 5, Blk 192, Original City of Cols $165,000.
OFF Properties LLC to Leslie L Tenski – Lot 8, Riverside Addn, City of Cols $380,000.
Kimberly M Krivanek, sgl, to Yinyer J Genaro Medinas – Lot 3, Blk 165, Original City of Cols $132,000.
Cindy M Thompson f/k/a Cindy M McDonald & David E Thompson, W&H, to Cindy M & David E Thompson, W&H – Lot 8, Blk B, Westbrook Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Lillian E Gasper, sgl, to Susan R Smith – Part of Lots 23 & 21, Blk E, Blair 3rd Addn, Part of Lot 18, Blk B & Lot 19, Blk C, Blair 2nd Addn, City of Cols $228,000.
American Heartland Insurance Agency, Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Blk A, American Heartland Subdiv, minor Subdiv of Part of Lot 14, Blk F, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Evelyn A Harral, unmarried, to Ron Hake Trucking LLC – Part of Lots 17 & 18, Blk B, Mahood Addn, City of Cols $155,000.
Robert J & Carolyn M Legenza, H&W, to Frems LLC – Part of Lot 1, Platte Valley Machinery Subdiv, minor Subdiv of Lot 12, Industrial Site Subdiv No 3, City of Cols $200,000.
Jalee M Dotson a/k/a Jalee Dotson, sgl, to Jacob P Kloppel – Lot 14, Grotelueschen 2nd Addn, City of Cols $177,000.
Jeffrey E & Norma J Bender, H&W, to Zach Exchange Services LLC – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-20-1W $680,000.
Kush Properties LLC to Schumacher Brothers Fencing LLC – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 1-17-3W $380,000.
Gregg M & Cindy Jo Melliger, H&W, to Gregg M & Cindy Jo Melliger, H&W – Part of NW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-17-1E & Part of W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Lilyan M Martensen, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 2/3 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E $996,000.
Mark Donald Engel, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Timothy Marty & Linda J Engel, H&W, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Rickie D Engel, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Kirk F Schreiber, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jo-Alans Inc to D7-3 LLC – Part of Lot 1, Dairy Queen Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 4, Speice’s Subdiv and Part of Lot 1, Blk 3, Stenger’s Subdiv, City of Cols $350,000.
Butler County
Bernard E Codr, sgl, to Victor Zamora – Part of SW1/4 Sec 26-17-4E $72,000.
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Samantha Rose Rezac, sgl – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Brandon Michael Rezac, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 and the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 26-14-4E (Tax Exempt).
Arlen & Tami Francis, H&W, to Michelle Schmid, sgl – Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Blk 26, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood $10,000.
Mark P & Beth Ann Olsen, H&W, to Mark P & Beth A Olsen, Trustees, and their Successors in Trust, Under the Mark P & Beth A Olson Revocable Trust – Lot 2, Blk A, Adamy Subdiv, part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Gregory R & Kelly A Kobza, married, to Tyler C Romshek, sgl – Lots 2, 3, 6, 7 & 10, Blk 32, Bell’s 1st Addn, Village of Bellwood $145,000.
Susan Jean Egger f/k/a Susan J Schwartz to Jami S Heiman, Jennifer F Schultz, Jacy K Davis & Jacob S Schwartz – Each an undivided ¼ interest in Lot 5, Blk 38, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Zepplin Farms LLC to Gary A & Kimberly K Juranek, Trustees of the Juranek Family Trust – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 15-15-2E $560,000.
Colfax County
Helen M Tidics f/k/a Helen M Carlson to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E $308,000.
Dennis D & Judy L Kabes to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Judy L & Dennis D Kabes to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Carrie L & Robert J Ediger, W&H, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Lisa D Empey, married, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Lana D Kabes, sgl, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Leslie L Tenski, sgl, to Cory J Nielsen – Part of Lot 9, All of Lot 10, Blk 3, Sack Addn, Genoa $200,000.
Ray & Jacqueline M Arispe, H&W, to Votech LLC – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk Q, County Addn, Fullerton $75,000.
Boone County
Richard A & Penny Barnes a/k/a Penny J Barnes, H&W to Landi C & Kenneth Tyler Bettencourt, W&H – Part of E1/2 NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 of Sec 16-20-6W $160,000.
James F & Joleen M Frey, H&W, to Eric J & Kara L Frey, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 28-20-7W $5,000.
Mark A & Rhonda C Ehlers, H&W, to Ron Shotkoski, sgl – Lot 1, Blk 83, St Edward’s Land & Emigration Co 2nd Addn, City of St Edward $17,000.
Lois J & James J Bode, W&H, to Michael F Bennett & Cheryl L Grovijohn – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 2, Peters 2nd Addn, Village of Petersburg (Tax Exempt).
Phyllis L Rasmussen, sgl, to Daniel L Rasmussen, sgl – Part of NE1/4 Sec 24-20-5W $31,000.
Dann Merrin & Terry Ann Matchett, H&W, to John J Matchett – Part of SW1/4 Sec 3-19-5W $67,000.
Melvin M & Margaret A Andrews, H&W, to Dana Cox – Part of NW1/4 Sec 22-20-6W $50.000.