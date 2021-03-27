PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Mark Donald Engel, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Timothy Marty & Linda J Engel, H&W, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Rickie D Engel, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Kirk F Schreiber, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Jo-Alans Inc to D7-3 LLC – Part of Lot 1, Dairy Queen Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 4, Speice’s Subdiv and Part of Lot 1, Blk 3, Stenger’s Subdiv, City of Cols $350,000.

Butler County

Bernard E Codr, sgl, to Victor Zamora – Part of SW1/4 Sec 26-17-4E $72,000.

Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Samantha Rose Rezac, sgl – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-13-4E (Tax Exempt).

Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Brandon Michael Rezac, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 and the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 26-14-4E (Tax Exempt).