 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
0 comments
alert

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Lorena Hernandez Ramirez & Orlando Alarcon-Roman, W&H, to Matthew J Moseman – Part of Lot 10, All of Lot 11, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $136,000.

Steve Lloyd’s Rentals LLC to Neptaly Escobar & Keiry Gonzalez, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 184, Original City of Cols $243,000.

Escarlate LLC to Lorena Hernandez Ramirez & Orlando Alarcon Roman, W&H – Lot 7, Blk C, Deerfield Park 1st Addn, located in the SE1/4 Sec 7-17-1E $305,000.

Susan M Shaffer f/k/a Susan M Nielson & Dean Shaffer, W&H; Sandra K Sutton, sgl; Timothy A & DeAnna Brandt, H&W; Donna J & Jerald Liss, W&H; James L & Carolyn Brandt, H&W; Karen A & Wade Brazee, W&H & Robert D & Rhonda Brandt, H&W, to Jon Ramaekers – Lot 5, Blk 192, Original City of Cols $165,000.

OFF Properties LLC to Leslie L Tenski – Lot 8, Riverside Addn, City of Cols $380,000.

Kimberly M Krivanek, sgl, to Yinyer J Genaro Medinas – Lot 3, Blk 165, Original City of Cols $132,000.

Cindy M Thompson f/k/a Cindy M McDonald & David E Thompson, W&H, to Cindy M & David E Thompson, W&H – Lot 8, Blk B, Westbrook Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Lillian E Gasper, sgl, to Susan R Smith – Part of Lots 23 & 21, Blk E, Blair 3rd Addn, Part of Lot 18, Blk B & Lot 19, Blk C, Blair 2nd Addn, City of Cols $228,000.

American Heartland Insurance Agency, Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Blk A, American Heartland Subdiv, minor Subdiv of Part of Lot 14, Blk F, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Evelyn A Harral, unmarried, to Ron Hake Trucking LLC – Part of Lots 17 & 18, Blk B, Mahood Addn, City of Cols $155,000.

Robert J & Carolyn M Legenza, H&W, to Frems LLC – Part of Lot 1, Platte Valley Machinery Subdiv, minor Subdiv of Lot 12, Industrial Site Subdiv No 3, City of Cols $200,000.

Jalee M Dotson a/k/a Jalee Dotson, sgl, to Jacob P Kloppel – Lot 14, Grotelueschen 2nd Addn, City of Cols $177,000.

Jeffrey E & Norma J Bender, H&W, to Zach Exchange Services LLC – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-20-1W $680,000.

Kush Properties LLC to Schumacher Brothers Fencing LLC – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 1-17-3W $380,000.

Gregg M & Cindy Jo Melliger, H&W, to Gregg M & Cindy Jo Melliger, H&W – Part of NW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-17-1E & Part of W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Lilyan M Martensen, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 2/3 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E $996,000.

Mark Donald Engel, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Timothy Marty & Linda J Engel, H&W, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Rickie D Engel, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Kirk F Schreiber, sgl, to Galyn Johannes & Joan Johannes – An undivided 1/12 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Jo-Alans Inc to D7-3 LLC – Part of Lot 1, Dairy Queen Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 4, Speice’s Subdiv and Part of Lot 1, Blk 3, Stenger’s Subdiv, City of Cols $350,000.

Butler County

Bernard E Codr, sgl, to Victor Zamora – Part of SW1/4 Sec 26-17-4E $72,000.

Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Samantha Rose Rezac, sgl – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-13-4E (Tax Exempt).

Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Brandon Michael Rezac, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 and the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 26-14-4E (Tax Exempt).

Arlen & Tami Francis, H&W, to Michelle Schmid, sgl – Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Blk 26, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood $10,000.

Mark P & Beth Ann Olsen, H&W, to Mark P & Beth A Olsen, Trustees, and their Successors in Trust, Under the Mark P & Beth A Olson Revocable Trust – Lot 2, Blk A, Adamy Subdiv, part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Gregory R & Kelly A Kobza, married, to Tyler C Romshek, sgl – Lots 2, 3, 6, 7 & 10, Blk 32, Bell’s 1st Addn, Village of Bellwood $145,000.

Susan Jean Egger f/k/a Susan J Schwartz to Jami S Heiman, Jennifer F Schultz, Jacy K Davis & Jacob S Schwartz – Each an undivided ¼ interest in Lot 5, Blk 38, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).

Zepplin Farms LLC to Gary A & Kimberly K Juranek, Trustees of the Juranek Family Trust – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 15-15-2E $560,000.

Colfax County

Helen M Tidics f/k/a Helen M Carlson to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E $308,000.

Dennis D & Judy L Kabes to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Judy L & Dennis D Kabes to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Carrie L & Robert J Ediger, W&H, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Lisa D Empey, married, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Lana D Kabes, sgl, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Nance County

Leslie L Tenski, sgl, to Cory J Nielsen – Part of Lot 9, All of Lot 10, Blk 3, Sack Addn, Genoa $200,000.

Ray & Jacqueline M Arispe, H&W, to Votech LLC – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk Q, County Addn, Fullerton $75,000.

Boone County

Richard A & Penny Barnes a/k/a Penny J Barnes, H&W to Landi C & Kenneth Tyler Bettencourt, W&H – Part of E1/2 NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 of Sec 16-20-6W $160,000.

James F & Joleen M Frey, H&W, to Eric J & Kara L Frey, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 28-20-7W $5,000.

Mark A & Rhonda C Ehlers, H&W, to Ron Shotkoski, sgl – Lot 1, Blk 83, St Edward’s Land & Emigration Co 2nd Addn, City of St Edward $17,000.

Lois J & James J Bode, W&H, to Michael F Bennett & Cheryl L Grovijohn – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 2, Peters 2nd Addn, Village of Petersburg (Tax Exempt).

Phyllis L Rasmussen, sgl, to Daniel L Rasmussen, sgl – Part of NE1/4 Sec 24-20-5W $31,000.

Dann Merrin & Terry Ann Matchett, H&W, to John J Matchett – Part of SW1/4 Sec 3-19-5W $67,000.

Melvin M & Margaret A Andrews, H&W, to Dana Cox – Part of NW1/4 Sec 22-20-6W $50.000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keep your vision sharp
Local

Keep your vision sharp

Many of us make a habit of seeing our doctor and dentist regularly.When it comes to our eyes, however, we are far less likely to seek care, , …

Pruning shrubs to solve problems
Local

Pruning shrubs to solve problems

Do you have a red-twig dogwood whose stems are grayer than red? How about a Forsythia that only blooms near branch ends? Maybe an old lilac wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News