PROPERTY TRANSFERS

James Connelly a/k/a James D Connelly, sgl, to James D Connelly, Trustee of the James D Connelly Trust – NE1/4 Sec 8-19-3W (Tax Exempt).

Dennis Bittner, sgl, to Michael Headlee – Part of Lots 24 & 25, Blk 5, Hope Addn, Village of Lindsay $130,000.

Butler County

Richard L Steager by Cecelia M Steager, his agent and Cecelia Steager a/k/a Cecilia Steager, H&W, to Shannon Clare Devlin – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Novacek’s Addn, Town of Brainard $17,000.

Daniel W & Sandra J Homan, H&W, to Spencer C & Jennifer S Zysset, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-15-2E $290,000.

Colfax County

Village of Leigh to Leigh Community Investments LLC – Lot 10, Park 2nd Addn, Replat of Lot 1, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh (Tax Exempt).

Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to Adam J Bell – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-18-2E; Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E & Part of SE1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).

Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to Eric S Bell – NW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).

Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to April J Myers – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-19-4E (Tax Exempt).