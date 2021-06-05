PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Randy D & Melody L Hamling, married, to Aaron M & Melissa K Lotspeich, H&W – Lot 6, Country View Acres Subdiv of Part of NE1/4 Sec 6-17-1W $48,000.
Shelby Lumber Co Inc to Christopher J Lohmeier – Lot 1, Boulevard Acres Subdiv, City of Cols $125,000.
JoAn L Brezenski, sgl, to JoAn L Brezenski, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 146, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Elizabeth B Frese, sgl, to Edward D & Cheryl A Shuster, H&W – Lot 3, Blk F, Subdiv of Cal-Way Meadows 3rd Addn, City of Cols $235,000.
Miguel A Adame, sgl, to Mateo J Juan Sebastian – Lot 8, Blk 6, Swift 4th Addn, City of Cols $143,000.
Darla M Rosendahl, Personal Representative of the Estate of Roland R Rosendahl a/k/a Roland Rosendahl, deceased, to Michael L & Kimberlee A Langan, H&W – Lot 2, Blk A, Prairie Lane 11th Addn, City of Cols $440,000.
Timothy L & Jacquelyn C Moser, H&W, to Douglas A & Kayla R Heard, H&W – Lot 1, Subdiv of Court House Blk, Columbia Square, City of Cols $180,000.
John Peruski, sgl, to Jose Cervantes & Mireya Cabanas, H&W – Lot 10, located in Tamorona Subdiv in the N1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 26-17-1E $30,000.
Allen M & Mary Ann Podraza, H&W, to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Part of Lot 3, Blk 167, Original City of Cols $73,000.
Rolando Lima, sgl, & Yeisy Rodriguez Hernandez, sgl, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a Neighborworks Northeast Nebr – Lot 9, Blk C, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols $221,000.
BC Farms LLC to Ruth A Durkop – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 17-18-2W $320,000.
Ralph R Blaser, Successor Trustee of the Frederic H Blaser Trust, to Ralph R Blaser – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 8-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Dwight A & Mary S Tucker, H&W, to Todd Nelsen – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 5-17-2W $15,000.
Dean J & Peggy M Meister, H&W, to Zachary L & Melea E Weinmeister, H&W – Lot 9, Blk B, Sunset 4th Addn, City of Cols $205,000.
William K Beckenhauer, Successor Trustee of the Patricia A Beckenhauer Trust, to Scott C & Brenda J Schaefer, H&W – Lot 2, Regency Townhomes 1st Subdiv, being Part of Lots 12 & 14, North Park Acres Addn, City of Cols $232,000.
Scott S & Tara M Wagner, H&W, to Adam L & Jessi M Cremers, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 249, Original City of Cols $310,000.
Wayne S & Karma K Zysset, H&W, to Nicholas & Tiffany Worsham, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 44, Original City of Cols $180,000.
James Connelly a/k/a James D Connelly, sgl, to James D Connelly, Trustee of the James D Connelly Trust – NE1/4 Sec 8-19-3W (Tax Exempt).
Dennis Bittner, sgl, to Michael Headlee – Part of Lots 24 & 25, Blk 5, Hope Addn, Village of Lindsay $130,000.
Butler County
Richard L Steager by Cecelia M Steager, his agent and Cecelia Steager a/k/a Cecilia Steager, H&W, to Shannon Clare Devlin – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Novacek’s Addn, Town of Brainard $17,000.
Daniel W & Sandra J Homan, H&W, to Spencer C & Jennifer S Zysset, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-15-2E $290,000.
Colfax County
Village of Leigh to Leigh Community Investments LLC – Lot 10, Park 2nd Addn, Replat of Lot 1, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh (Tax Exempt).
Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to Adam J Bell – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-18-2E; Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E & Part of SE1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to Eric S Bell – NW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to April J Myers – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-19-4E (Tax Exempt).
Benjamin C & Cynthia L Tasa, H&W, to Damon J Vogt a/k/a Damon Vogt & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Lot 5, Tasa Addn, being a Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $40,000.
Nance County
Jasmine A Vallian, sgl, to Charles E McClain Jr – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 8, Original Town of Genoa $82,000.
Raymond J Hebda Sr, Trustee of the Raymond J Hebda Sr Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Hebda, Trustee of the Elizabeth Hebda Revocable Trust, to Grant Hebda – Part of SE1/4 Sec 22-16-4W $633,000.
Shirley L Sydow, sgl, to Timothy L Hogan, sgl – Part of Lot 5, Blk D, County Addn, Fullerton $7,000.
Clayton J & Celinda L Medinger, H&W, to Michelle D Voigt – Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22, Blk 3, Kenwood Addn, City of Fullerton (Tax Exempt).
Doris Bride, sgl; Stella & Bob Dush, W&H & Joan Brezenski, sgl, to Hans D & Kay L Backlund, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 36-17-6W $207,000.
Phyllis Ann Hallagin, sgl, to Phyllis Ann Hallagin & Amanda Wagerman – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 10, Fuller’s Addn, Fullerton & Lots 17 & 18, Blk 9, Fuller’s Addn, City of Fullerton (Tax Exempt).
Joseph M Small, sgl, to Timothy James & Meghan Andrea Small, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 24-17-6W $286,000.
Thomas C Delaney, sgl, to Thomas C Delaney Living Trust – An undivided ½ interest in W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-15-6W; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-17-6W & NE1/4 Sec 16-17-6W (Tax Exempt).
Spencer C & Jennifer S Zysset, H&W, to Shaun D & Aron M Gennrich, H&W – Lot 2, Jones Subdiv located in the NE1/4 Sec 12-17-4W $281,000.
Boone County
John D & Kayla J Keck, H&W, to Tom D & Joan A Briese, H&W – Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 3, St Edward Land & Emigration Co 6th Addn, City of St Edward $215,000.
Clifford L Palmer, sgl, to Connor A Neal – Lot 2, Blk 13, Mansfield’s 3rd Addn, City of Albion, $100,000.