PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Brooke L Pierson, unmarried, to Brooke L Pierson & Tammi J Thiem – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 8-17-3W $18,000.
Dorothy M Pfeifer, sgl & Kevin G Pfeifer to Paul J & Diane M Krings, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk 4, Ottis 2nd Addn, Humphrey $200,000.
Douglas E Pfeifer, Co-Trustee of the Mary Pfeifer Trust a/k/a Mary Alice Pfeifer Trust to Terrence E & Brenda S Foltz, H&W and Timothy J & Connie M Foltz, H&W – Each an undivided ½ interest in N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 2-18-2W $685,000.
Timm Hassenstab & Shelia Hassenstab a/k/a Sheila Hassenstab, H&W, to Brandon & Jennifer Weidner, H&W – All of Lot 12, Part of Lot 13, Lubischer’s 1st Addn, Humphrey $318,000.
Alec R & Alyssa K Prokupek, H&W, to Zenon Jimenez a/k/a Zenon Jimenez Lopez & Elia Marina Caballero Lopez a/k/a Elia Cabakkero Lopez, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 2, Bel Air Addn, f/k/a Bel Air Subdiv, City of Cols $205,000.
Lambert Acres LLC to Jeff & Marie Bruegger, H&W – Lot 14, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $40,000.
Emily J Delp f/k/a Emily J Green & Cory L Delp, W&H, to Emily J & Cory L Delp, W&H – Lot 3, Blk 4, Sunset Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Earley Rentals LLC to Robert A & Joan M Bright, H&W – Lot 16, Blk 1, Swift Addn, City of Cols $130,000.
Jose J Medina, sgl, to Ana Zulema Woerth – Lot 2, Blk D, Jones 3rd Addn of Outlots 34 & 35, City of Cols $150,000.
Hemmer Land LLC to Alan G & Julie M Huettner – Part of NE1/4 Sec 6-19-2W $211,000.
Norman G & Doris R Lux, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 13, Blk H, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
William R & Sheri Boucher, H&W, to Sheri Boucher – Lot 6, Blk B, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Richard D & Kaylene Luedtke, H&W; DeeAnn Arroyo a/k/a Dee Ann Arroya & Daniel A & Cheryl Luedtke, H&W, to Juan Carlos Domingo – Part of Lot 6, Blk D, Westgate 2nd Addn, City of Cols $176,000.
Matthew A Allsman & Kathryn I Allsman f/k/a Kathryn I Baldwin, H&W, to Erasmo Rueda Hernandez, sgl & Maria G Dominguez Hernandez, sgl – Lot 11, Blk C, Centennial Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $223,000.
Jordan P Soucie & Krystina N Pingel n/k/a Krystina N Soucie, H&W, to Jose J Medina Mejia, sgl & Hilda Garcia, sgl – Lot 4, Blk A, Centennial Park 7th Addn, City of Cols $290,000.
Todd & Tamera J Lyon, H&W, to Christopher J Lohmeier – Part of Lot 2, Blk L, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $500,000.
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Steven & Jill Ramaekers, H&W – Lot 10, Meadow Ridge 6th Addn, City of Cols $75,000.
Logan D & Jennifer J Bronson, H&W, to Bruce A & Donna L Keyes, H&W – Lot 7, Blk 107, Original City of Cols $90,000.
Gerald & Loretta Wegener, H&W, to Aaron & Shelley L Reichmuth, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 3-20-3W $720,000.
Colfax Properties LLC to Chris S Nelson, Trustee of the Chris S Nelson Revocable Trust – Lot 8, Blk E, Northbrook 5th Addn, City of Cols $240,000.
Randy T Oppliger & Michele A Batten-Oppliger, H&W, to Yordanka Semanat – Part of Lot 14, All of Lot 15, Blk 2, Siefken Addn, f/k/a Siefken Subdiv, City of Cols $245,000.
Zach Exchange Services LLC to Benedict F & Jane M Zach, H&W – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
Barbara Westmeyer, sgl to Keith H & Barbara L Pillen – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-2W & Part of Sec 36-18-2W $1,150,000.
Butler County
Schmit Land Co to Russell A & Tiffany E Blades, Trustees of the Blades Trust – NW1/4 Sec 20-16-1E $100,000.
David E & Katherine E Klein, married, to Stephen & Leslie Knoll, married – Part of Sec 10-14-1E $120,000.
Melvin E Fuller, Successor Trustee of the Trust of Darlene Shrader, a Revocable Living Trust, to James R & Joyce A Prochaska, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-13-1E $400,000.
Randy L & Theresa M Ruth, H&W, to Randy L & Theresa M Ruth, Co-Trustees of the R & T Ruth Family Trust – An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Sharon M & Gary W Spier, W&H, to Jennifer A Jonas, married – Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Sharon M & Gary W Spier, W&H, to Gary J Spier, married – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Susan Scharf, sgl, to Sharon Spier, married – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E $231,000.
Maxine M Armstead, sgl; Darlene L & Edwin Kudlacek, W&H; Michael S & Jeannie M Soukup, H&W & Pamela S & Timothy Shaw, W&H, to Cory A & Kay E Kudlacek, H&W – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-14-3E $414,000.
Scott & Susan Marburger, H&W, to Shannon J & Melissa J Baustert, H&W – Lot 3, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv of a portion of Govt Lots 1 & 2, and the accretion thereto Sec 7-16-1E $50,000.
Colfax County
La Familiar Investments LLC to Miguel Angel Adame – Lot 1, Blk 28, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $60,000.
Jeanie M Muhle, sgl, to Scott D Muhle – Part of NW1/4 Sec 28-17-2E $106,000.
Polk County
Todd M & Cheri L Bollig, H&W, to Jeremiah & Lynette Bollig, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 2-15-1W $260,000.
Earl C & Judith M Cherry, by and through Amy L Rohe, Power of Attorney, H&W, to Daniele S Farias – Part of Island No 2, Sec 18-16-1W (Tax Exempt).
Calvin J Kropatsch a/k/a Calvin Kropatsch & Connie R Kropatsch, H&W, to Calvin K & Connie R Kropatsch, H&W – Part of Sec 28-16-2W; Part of Sec 29-16-2W; Part of Sec 21-16-2W; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-16-2W; Part of Sec 28-16-2W; Part of Sec 27-16-2W & SE1/4 Sec 3-15-2W (Tax Exempt).
Charles E Johnson, unmarried & Jodi L Zebert, unmarried, to Wietharn Holdings LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 31-13-4W $1,578,000.
Bryan V & Jacqueline L Cliffords, H&W, to Jacob & Payton Nachtman, H&W – Part of Outlot A, Morningside Addn, City of Osceola $152,000.
Roland W & Jeannie M Johnson, H&W, to Craig S & Stephanie J Jacobson, H&W – Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 19-16-1W $45,000.
Gary & Nancie Allen to Susan K Rosenbaum – Part of Lots 9 & 10, Blk 5, Morrill’s Addn $15,000.
Deena B & Berdon Pedersen, W&H, to Sarah J & Aaron D Libera, W&H – Lot 18, Blk 2, Van Vorce’s Addn, City of Shelby $67,000.
Debra J & Thomas E Rice, W&H, to Sarah J & Aaron D Libera, W&H – Lot 18, Blk 2, Van Vorce’s Addn, City of Shelby (Tax Exempt).
Michael K Moore, Trustee of the Gregg L Moore Trust to Larry K & Janice E Moore, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-13-1W $560,000.
Larry K & Janice E Moore, H&W, to Michael K Moore, Trustee of the Gregg L Moore Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 21-13-1W $560,000.
Daniel R & Lorrain A Nielsen, H&W, to Clay D Nielsen, sgl – NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3W (Tax Exempt).