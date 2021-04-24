PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Bradley D & Bernadette E Hansen, H&W, to Houzz Solutions by J&S LLC – Part of Lots 6 & 7, Blk A, Ruben Hellbusch 1st Subdiv, City of Cols $140,000.
Kluth Properties LLC to Luis Adrian Calderon Perez & Maria Isabel Escamilla Vera, H&W – Lot 4, Blk D, Westlawn 4th Addn, City of Cols $134,000.
Lisa M & Shane D McFarland, W&H, to Jeffrey J & Arlene F Sieck, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, Stone Ridge Subdiv, a Replat of Lot 1, Blk A, Cambridge Court 1st Addn, City of Cols $440,000.
Foreman Lumber Inc to Robert J & Ashley L Rhea, H&W – Lot 5, Blk B, Northern Hills Subdiv, a Subdiv located in W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $336,000.
Terry R & Suzette R Shanle, H&W, to Jalayna & Daniel Reinhart, W&H – Lot 10, Behlen Lake Ann Subdiv of part of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-17-1W $400,000.
James F & Marilyn J Eisenmener, H&W, to Eisenmenger Bros LLC – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 7-20-1W $881,000.
Sean & Ashley O’Neill, H&W, to Troy A & Jennifer M Hornaman, H&W – Lot 8, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $345,000.
Clinton D & Mandy J Kamm, H&W, to Sharaf Jafary, married – Lot 2, Blk N, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $255,000.
Robert John Mason Rhea & Ashley L Rhea, H&W, to Kimberly D Bradshaw a/k/a Kimberly Bradshaw – Lot 5, Blk C, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Amanda K Craig, sgl, to Rick A & Kathleen K Hurner, H&W – Lot 20, Blk H, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, Cols (Tax Exempt).
James P & Marilyn K Carroll, H&W, to Roberto A Marin & Dora V Sotelo Prieto, H&W – Lot 1, Blk D, Park Place Addn, City of Cols & Part of Lot 1, Blk A, Park Place 3rd Addn, City of Cols $290,000.
Romana I Preister f/k/a Romana Bierman, married, to Romana I Preister, Trustee, or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Romana I Preister Trust – NW1/4 Sec 17-20-3W (Tax Exempt).
Douglas S & Crystle A Cooney, H&W, to Thaddeus E & Jessica A Howe, H&W – Lot 1, Blk C, Centennial Park 5th Addn, City of Cols $287,000.
Thaddeus E & Jessica A Howe, H&W, to Donald D & Kathleen K Dreesen, H&W – Part of Lot 3, All of Lot 4, Blk 37, Original City of Cols $151,000.
Elli Vnarg LLC to Marcy M Kallweit – Lot 15, Blk A, Northbrook 7th Addn, City of Cols $430,000.
Holly J & James J Recek, W&H, to William D Olcott – Lot 7, Blk 12, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $58,000.
Butler County
Nathan & Christy Palensky, married, to Joel Holloway, married & Andrew Holloway, married – Lots 2 & 3, Blk 15, Original Town of David City $67,000.
Jeffrey & Debra Ohnoutka, H&W, to Bryan & Christy Dietrich, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $54,000.
Faye Ann Kopke f/k/a Faye Ann Tallichet, sgl and Beverly Mae Hlavka a/k/a Beverly Mae Marshall & Frank Hlavka, W&H, to Teresa M Otte – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-14-2E $592,000.
Peggy M Schmid, married, to Peggy M & James R Schmid, Trustee or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Peggy M Schmid Trust – An undivided ½ interest in the following: SE1/4 NE1/4 and the N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 28-16-2E; Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-16-2E; NE1/4 Sec 31-16-2E & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-2E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Daniel C & Debra A Polk, H&W, to Tommie & Sara Bruce, H&W – Lot 11, Blk 3, City of Clarkson $22,000.
Patricia Mares, sgl, to James J Bohaty – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-18-4E $352,000.
Jon F Muehlich a/k/a Jon Muehlich & Mary Jo Muehlich, H&W, to Douglas A Demers, married – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 34-18-4E $260,000.
La Familiar Investments LLC to Victor A Arroyo & Alejandra Castillo Sustaita, H&W –Part of Lot 8, Blk 21, Clarkson’s Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $50,000.
Manuel Acosta, Joel Alfonso & Marco Chopin, Trustees of the Spanish Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, to CJ Rentals LLC – Part of Blk 48, Clarkson’s 4th Addn, City of Schuyler $90,000.
Nance County
Norma & John S Rust, W&H, to Travis J Rust, sgl – Part of SW1/4 Sec 23-16-6W $130,000.
James P Sack, sgl, to Amanda Adams – Lot 23, Blk 1, Sack Addn, City of Genoa $170,000.
Boone County
Loren A & Dorothy A Wright, H&W, to Chad Douglas Storm, sgl – Part of N1/2 SE1/4 & Part of the N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 20-19-5W $541,000.
Douglas M Stuhr, sgl, to Hudson T & Whitney J McGinnis, H&W – Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 26-21-7W $50,000.
Steven R & Kendra K Krohn, H&W, to Cabre Johnson, sgl & Skylar Reynolds, sgl – Lot 7, Blk 20, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $158,000.
H & H Tire & Auto Service, LLC to Phillip & Marianne Osantowski, H&W – Part of Lot 3 & 4, Blk 85, City of St Edward $65,000.
Mitchell Plance, sgl, to Richard Loseke – Part of Lot 4 & All of Lot 5, Blk 11, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $120,000.
Kemper Farm, LLC to Bobby L Kemper – Part of NE1/4 Sec 29-19-5W $30,000.