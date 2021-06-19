PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
TBK Rentals LLC to John H Becker – Lot 7, Blk 170, Original City of Cols $100,000.00
Peter J & Molly M Heusinkvelt, H&W, to Dustin Lee Divis – Lot 4, Blk A, Westlawn 3rd Addn, City of Cols $210,000.00
Four-N-Corporation to Chester & Jeanne Kay, H&W – Lot 90, Whitetail Lake 6th Subdiv, part of SW1/4 Sec 30-17-1E & Part of NW1/4 Sec 31-17-1E $86,000.00
Marlin J Svitak Jr & Katrina LG Svitak, H&W, to Rubicela Galindo, sgl & Fernando Marino Ramirez, sgl – Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 27, Capitol Addn, City of Cols $185,000.00
Lyle & Karla M Bennett, H&W, to Lyle & Karla M Bennett – An undivided ½ interest in S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 8-20-4W (Tax Exempt)
Scott L & Linda Loseke, H&W, to Delwyn A & Roni L Birkhofer, H&W – Lot 32, The Estates at Lake Oconee 3rd Subdiv, a Subdiv of NW1/4 Sec 18-17-1W $1,200,000.00
Gary D & Carla S Oakeson, H&W, to Roger Troupe & Elizabeth Gonzalez de Troupe, H&W – Lot 14, Meadow Ridge 2nd Addn, part of N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $303,000.00
Charles P & Mary Justine Stogsdill, H&W, to One Lane Road LLC – N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-17-1W $287,000.00
Justin M & Abigail F Kohl, H&W, to Dawson James & Taylor Elizabeth Brunswick, H&W – Lot 3, Blk A, Tallgrass 2nd Addn, City of Cols $342,000.00
Lawrence A & Wilma Jean Dohmen, H&W, to Lawrence A & Wilma Jean Dohmen a/k/a Wilma J Dohmen – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 3-18-2W (Tax Exempt)
Charles J & Cheryl L Kurtenbach, H&W, to Rhonda L Brown, sgl – Part of Lot 3, All of Lot 4, Blk C, West Parkway $175,000.00
Butler County
Michael Eller, sgl, to Michael R Eller, Trustee of the Michael R Eller Revocable Trust – Lot 6, East Park Meadows Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt)
R.J. & Cortney L Hein, married, to Timpte Industries Inc – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 18-15-3E $348,000.00
Colfax County
Kroeger’s Korner LLC to Redwater LLC – Part of Sec 11-17-4E $600,000.00
Anna Mae C Eikmeier, sgl, to Anna Mae C Eikmeier, life estate only, remainder interest to Patricia A Hertel – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 1-20-4E (Tax Exempt)
Simon Jimenez & Beatriz B Garcia, H&W, to Simon Jimenez & Beatriz B Garcia, H&W – Part of Blk 5, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Boone County
Valeria Ann Thompson, sgl, to Shannon S Lee & Alexa L Nelson, H&W – Lot 4 & Part of Lot 5, Blk 1, Village of Petersburg $75,000.00
Karry Lee Borer, sgl, to Melissa Kyncl, sgl – Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $125,000.00
Karry Lee Borer, sgl, to Paul W & Debra M Kyncl, H&W – Part of NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $30,000.00
JoAnn Kayton, sgl, to JoAnn Kayton, Trustee of the JoAnn Kayton Trust – SW1/4 Sec 34-18-7W (Tax Exempt)
Norman D & Keri J Brugger, H&W & Marvin P Brugger, sgl, to Samuel Brugger, sgl – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-20-8W $480,000.00
Norman D & Keri J Brugger, H&W & Marvin P Brugger, sgl, to Matthew Brugger, sgl – E1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-20-8W $212,000.00
Norman D & Keri J Brugger, H&W & Marvin P Brugger, sgl, to Joseph Brugger, sgl – W1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-20-8W $240,000.00
Terry & Julie A Reichmuth, H&W and Alan & Mary K Reichmuth, H&W, to Bonita Reichmuth – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-22-5W $496,000.00
Nance County
Michelle K Fattig-Smith & Patrick W Foulk, W&H, to Cory L Bittner, sgl & Nicole R Martinsen, sgl – Part of Lot 3, Blk 6, Original Town, now City of Genoa & NW1/4 Sec 13-17-4W $90,000.00
Paul D & Sharon L Borowiak, H&W, to Paul D & Sharon L Borowiak, Co-Trustees of the Paul D Borowiak Revocable Trust – NW1/4 Sec 8-16-4W; SE1/4 Sec 14-16-4W; NE1/4
Sec 22-16-4W; E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; SW1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-16-4W; SE1/4 Sec 5-16-4W; SE1/4 Sec 8-16-4W; SW1/4 Sec 9-16-4W; NW1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; SW1/4, All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 6, SE1/4
Sec 18-16-3W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-16-4W; NW1/4 Sec 4-16-4W; E1/2 SE1/4 E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-16-4W & SW1/4 Sec 21-16-4W (Tax Exempt)
Paul D & Sharon L Borowiak, H&W, to Sharon L & Paul D Borowiak, Co-Trustees of the Sharon L Borowiak Revocable Trust – NW1/4 Sec 8-16-4W; SE1/4 Sec 14-16-4W; NE1/4
Sec 22-16-4W; E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; SW1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 5-16-4W; SE1/4 Sec 5-16-4W; SE1/4 Sec 8-16-4W; SW1/4 Sec 9-16-4W; NW1/4 Sec 16-16-4W; SW1/4, All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 6, SE1/4
Sec 18-16-3W; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-16-4W; NW1/4 Sec 4-16-4W; E1/2 SE1/4 E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-16-4W & SW1/4 Sec 21-16-4W (Tax Exempt)
JoAnn Kayton, sgl, to JoAnn Kayton, Trustee of the JoAnn Kayton Trust – S1/2 Sec 19-17-7W; N1/2 Sec 30-17-7W; NW1/4 Sec 10-17-8W; E1/2 Sec 24-17-8W & SW1/4 E1/2 Sec 25-17-8W (Tax Exempt)
Dennis L & Jeanette E Backman, by and through her Atty-in-fact Dennis L Backman, H&W, to Timothy Dennis Backman – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 7, Willard’s 2nd Addn, City of Genoa $50,000.00
Amy Foland, sgl, to Helmut & Leta J Liesch, H&W – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 3, Fuller’s Addn, City of Fullerton $170,000.00
Julie A Reynolds, sgl, to Craig G & Jodi M Abraham, H&W – Part of Lots 6 & 7, Blk B, Reynolds Addn, City of Fullerton $130,000.00
