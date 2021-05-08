PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Carolyn Casper, married, to William H & Nancy L Luckey, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1E $1,200,000.
David C & Brenda Luckey, H&W, to William H & Nancy L Luckey, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
Gerald W & Bonnie Luckey, H&W, to William H & Nancy L Luckey, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
Janice F Krohn, married, to William H & Nancy L Luckey, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
Lois L Kelly, married, to William H & Nancy L Luckey, H&W – NE1/4 SW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
J Z & B LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 1, Blk C, Northern Hills Subdiv, a Subdiv located in the W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $32,000.
Evelyn Fegler, sgl, to Gustavo Lira – Part of Lot 2, All of Lot 3, Blk 12, Highland Park Addn, City of Cols $70,000.
William A & Jill M Becher, H&W, to William A & Jill M Becher, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-19-1W (Tax Exempt).
Bill Nickeson a/k/a Bill D Nickeson & Linda L Prokupek, H&W, to Bill D Nickeson & Linda L Nickeson f/k/a Linda L Prokupek, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Prairie Lane 11th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
William H & Jean Ree Oeltjen, H&W, to Creston Transportation Inc – Part of SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 7-20-1E $11,000.
Matthew J & Katie A Krings, H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a Neighborworks Northeast Nebr – Lot 2, Blk 13, Lockner’s 1st Addn, Village of Humphrey $164,000.
Sandra K & Matthew W Bauer, W&H, to Terry L Sjuts – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2W $380,000.
Michael D & Renee Sjuts, H&W, to Terry L Sjuts – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2W $380,000.
Terry L & Cheryl A Sjuts, H&W, to Terry L Sjuts, Trustee of the Terry L Sjuts Trust & Cheryl A Sjuts, Trustee of the Cheryl A Sjuts Trust – Each an undivided ½ interest in Parts of Sec 33-20-2W (Tax Exempt).
Greg D & Kimberly A Sjuts, H&W, to Greg D & Kimberly A Sjuts, H&W – SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2W (Tax Exempt).
Melissa S & Jason E Mejstrik, W&H, to Jason L Lutgens – S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 2-18-1W $81,000.
Jason L Lutgens, sgl, to Melissa S Mejstrik – SW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 3-18-1W $81,000.
Melissa S & Jason E Mejstrik, W&H, to Melissa S & Jason E Mejstrik, W&H – SW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 3-18-1W (Tax Exempt).
Chad Abbott, sgl, to Jeffery S & Sabine I Russell, H&W – All that part of Lots 3 & 4, lying North of the Union Pacific Railroad Right-Of-Way, Blk 76, Original City of Cols $37,000.
Charles T & Vickie M Becher, H&W, to Kyle D & Crysta H Pratt, H&W – Lot 6, Shell Valley Ridge Subdiv, a Subdiv of part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-18-1W $75,000.
Lambert Acres LLC to S&S Homes Inc – Lot 15, Blk A, Lambert’s Country Shadows South Subdiv, a replat of Lot 2, Scott Loseke Subdiv and Lot 22, Country Shadows 3rd Subdiv, located in the NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $68,000.
Hurd Columbus LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 6, Wagners Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Great Western Bk to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 11, North Park 5th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Cory P & Keri A Reeder, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of NE1/4 Sec 20-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Steve J & Jeanne M Johnson, H&W, to Steve J & Jeanne M Johnson – Lot 2, Blk C, a replat of Morningside Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Charles T & Vickie M Becher, H&W, to Robin L Wegener, Trustee of the Robin L Wegener Revocable Trust – Lot 2, Shell Valley Ridge Subdiv, a Subdiv of part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-18-1W $95,000.
Gregg M & Cindy J Melliger, H&W, to Melliger Farms LLC – Part of SE1/4 Sec 28-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jack R & Judith A Babel, H&W, to Matthew J & Katie A Krings, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 8, Robison’s 2nd Addn, Humphrey $215,000.
Spencer & Mandi Wieser, H&W, to Dillon & McKenna Bender, H&W – Part of Lots 4 & 3, Blk 11, Ottis 4th Addn, Humphrey $165,000.
Derek J & Ashley B Korth, H&W, to Roland & Donna Long, H&W – Part of Outlot D, Village of Creston $6,000.
Brandon Weidner & Jennifer Weidner f/k/a Jennifer Wemhoff, H&W, to Shawn M Kelley & Mikayla D Aldrich – Lot 3, Blk 12, Ottis 4th Addn, Humphrey $184,000.
Scott & Jessica Wegener, H&W, to Glenn Johnson – Lots 8, 9 & 10, Blk 5, Hope Addn, Lindsay $65,000.
Mary Schulte Maul & Thomas M Maul, W&H, to Thomas M Maul & Mary Schulte Maul – Lot 3, Blk A, The Meadows 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
West Wood Addn LLC to OFF Properties LLC – Lot 9, Riverside Addn, City of Cols $45,000.
Mark & Michelle Wurdeman, H&W, to Samuel T & Caitlin Simon, H&W – Part of Lots 8 & 9, Blk C, Air Vista Addn, City of Cols $189,000.
Cheryl M Pyle, sgl, to Kathryn D Johnson – Part of Lot 4, Blk 203, Original City of Cols $50,000.
Thomas J Tucker, Trustee of the Evelyn E Tucker Irrevocable Trust to Dwight A & Mary S Tucker, H&W – Lot 2, Blk 2, Sunset Addn, City of Cols $96,000.
Tall Grass West LLC to Foreman Lumber Inc – Lot 12, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv of part of the N1/2 NE1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $66,000.
Douglas A & Carol J Willoughby, H&W, to Douglas A & Carol J Willoughby, Co-Trustees, and their Successors in interest of the Douglas & Carol Willoughby Family Trust – Lot 30, Blk A, Whitetail Lake 1st Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Jonathan M Lovell, sgl, to Rosemary Elizabeth Dannelly, sgl & Colton Harly Dannelly, sgl – Lot 2, Blk 1, Swift Addn, City of Cols $175,000.
Butler County
Michael T Crook, sgl, to Daryl K Crook, sgl – Part of NW1/4 Sec 1-14-1E $1,150,000.
Angela A & Adam Rerucha, W&H, to Derick Robbins, sgl – Part of Lots 3 & 6, Blk 6, Mile’s 6th Addn, David City $160,000.
Colfax County
Gregg M & Cindy J Melliger, H&W, to Melliger Farms LLC – NW1/4 Sec 20-17-2E (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Joseph L & Mary H Gronenthal, H&W, to Billy R & Cassondra K Weverka, H&W – Part of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 1, Wright’s 1st Addn, City of Genoa $195,000.
Jacquelyn S Grams a/k/a Jacquie Grams & Robert E Grams, W&H, to Nicholas J & Barbara J Gasper, H&W – An undivided ¼ interest in SW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W; NW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 21-18-5W $654,000.
Tom L & Carol K Smith, H&W, to Nicholas J & Barbara J Gasper, H&W – An undivided ¼ interest in SW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W; NW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 21-18-5W $654,000.
Carolyn F Thompson a/k/a Carolyn Thompson, sgl, to Nicholas J & Barbara J Gasper, H&W – An undivided ¼ interest in SW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W; NW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 21-18-5W $654,000.
Bill E & Janice F Smith, H&W, to Nicholas J & Barbara J Gasper, H&W – An undivided ¼ interest in SW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W; NW1/4 Sec 28-18-5W & Part of SW1/4 Sec 21-18-5W $654,000.
Tulrah J Kysia, sgl, to Matthew T Lent – Part of Lots 13, 9 & 10, Hodges Addn, Village of Belgrade $13,000.
Daniel L Matthews, sgl, to Cheyenne R Bentley a/k/a Cheyenne Ray Leigh Bentley – Part of Lot 2, All of Lot 3, Blk X, Edgington’s Addn, Fullerton $89,000.
Boone County
J. Chris & Heather K Kohtz, H&W, to Jerry & Karen Niewohner, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 27, Mansfield’s 5th Addn, City of Albion $190,000.
Albion Economic Development Corp to Albion Development Co, Inc – Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Sunset Cemetery Assoc of Cedar Rapids to Cedar Rapids Sunset Cemetery Assoc – Part of NE1/4 Sec 6-18-7W (Tax Exempt).
Roy D & Debra A Schilousky, H&W, to Roy D & Debra A Schilousky, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 22-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W, to Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 15-19-6W; E1/2 SW1/4 & E1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-20-6W; S1/2 NE1/4, NW1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 32-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Jacquelyn S Grams a/k/a Jacquie Grams & Robert E Grams, W&H, to Bill E & Janice F Smith, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-5W $91,000.
Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W, to Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 15-19-6W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 15-19-6W; NW1/4 SW1/4 & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 16-20-6W; S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 27-22-8W; All of Sec 35-22-8W; All of Sec 1-21-8W; All of Sec 2-21-8W; E1/2 & S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-22-8W; All of Sec 12-21-8W; SW1/4 Sec 9-20-6W; N1/2 & SE1/4 Sec 3-21-8W; Part of S1/2 Sec 23-22-8W; All of Sec 26-22-8W; E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 11-21-8W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 25-22-8W (Tax Exempt).
Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W, to Johnson Bracket J Ranch, LLC – Part of NE1/4 Sec 15-19-6W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 15-19-6W; NW1/4 SW1/4 & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 16-20-6W; S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 27-22-8W; All of Sec 35-22-8W; All of Sec 1-21-8W; All of Sec 2-21-8W; E1/2 & S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-22-8W; All of Sec 12-21-8W; SW1/4 Sec 9-20-6W; N1/2 & SE1/4 Sec 3-21-8W; Part of S1/2 Sec 23-22-8W; All of Sec 26-22-8W; E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 11-21-8W; SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 25-22-8W & NW1/4 Sec 9-20-6W (Tax Exempt).
Tom L & Carol K Smith, H&W, to Bill E & Janice F Smith, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-5W $91,000.
Carolyn F Thompson a/k/a Carolyn Thompson, sgl, to Bill E & Janice F Smith, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-5W $91,000.
Bill E & Janice F Smith, H&W, to Bill E & Janice F Smith, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-5W (Tax Exempt).
Gary T Schafer, Trustee of the Gary T Schafer Revocable Trust, to Beau Beckwith – NE1/4 Sec 13-20-8W $1,416,000.
Gary T Schafer, Trustee of the Gary T Schafer Revocable Trust, to Charles B & Debra L Beckwith, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 13-20-8W $1,416,000.
Christopher L Vacha, sgl, to Aaron J & Pamela N Weeder, H&W – Lot 9, Blk 40, Mansfield's 9th Addn, City of Albion $75,000.
James F Beister, sgl, to Kenneth J Beister – SE1/4 Sec 29-20-7W (Tax Exempt).
James F Beister, sgl, to Daniel J Beister – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-20-7W (Tax Exempt).
James F Beister, sgl, to Richard E Beister – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-19-7W (Tax Exempt).
James F Beister, sgl, to Richard E Beister & Daniel J Beister – NW1/4 & N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 32-20-7W & An undivided ½ interest in SW1/4 Sec 12-19-8W (Tax Exempt).
Shirley Petsche, sgl, to Kimberly R Beierman, Rene D Ketteler, Sanya M Kraft, Tanya L Bode & Cody D Petsche – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 14-22-7W (Tax Exempt) .
James & Janice R Lightner, H&W, to Derek J Reardon – Part of Lot 2 & All of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 87, St Edward Land & Emigration Co 2nd Addn, City of St Edward $30,000.