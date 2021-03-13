PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Robert L & Theresa A Hiner, H&W, to Mylissa Krupka – Lot 9, Blk B, Centennial Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $192,000.
Margaret S Magorien, sgl, to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC – Part of Lot 3, Blk 86, Original City of Cols $66,000.
Jason & Tara Tolly, H&W, to Tyler & Kelsey Maguire, H&W – Lot 4, West Elks Subdiv Replat, part of the NW1/4 Sec 2-17-1W $550,000.
PVP Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lots 1 & 2, Blk A; Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16, Blk B, Shadylake Meadows Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lot 1, Hirschthal Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of part of SW1/4 Sec 4-17-1W $520,000.
Pat Garrett, Trust Officer on behalf of Pinnacle Bk as Personal Representative of the Estate of Peggy L Jeffres, deceased, to Loseke Construction LLC – Lot 9, Blk 7, Pearsall’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols $155,000.
Robert H & Susan M Gaylen, H&W, to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lots 1 & 2, New Frontier Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lot 1, Blk A, Frontier Park Addn and a part of N1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $18,000.
John & Rose Wiese, H&W, to Grant & Mikayla Wiese, H&W – Part of N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 2-20-4W $296,000.
Houzz Solutions by J&S LLC to Mark Aaron Ternus – Part of Lot 3, Blk B, Boettcher Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
Marian M Gossman, sgl, to Cynthia Gonka; Janet Jaixen & Tammy Sliva – An undivided ½ interest in all of the following: N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 35-18-1W; Part of SE1/4 Sec 27-18-1W; SE1/4 Sec 34-18-1W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 34-18-1W; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 33-17-3W; Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W; Part of NE1/4 Sec 14-17-2W; Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Lots 5 & 6, in S1/2 Sec 13-17-2W; SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 35-18-2W & E1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 35-18-2W (Tax Exempt).
Bryan D & Kathleen Rhea, H&W, to Bryan D & Kathleen Rhea, Co-Trustees of the Rhea Family Revocable Trust – Lot 3, Blk D, Centennial Park 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Jennie R Jacobs, sgl, by and through her Attorneys-in-fact; Wayne L Jacobs & Corrina M Davis to Gregory A Prien – Lot 4, Part of Lot 5, Blk 14, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $48,000.
T Haenf LLC to Gabriel Mendoza & Monica D Alvarez, H&W – Part of Lot 10, Blk A, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols $233,000.
Kubr Properties LLC to Jonathan M Schalk – Lot 2, Blk S, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $141,000.
Tom & Chris Goc, H&W, to T.C. Goc Enterprises LLC – Lot 1, Hassebrook Industrial Part, part of the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 20-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Freddrick E & Irene K Kinzer f/k/a Irene K Slavik, H&W, to Jesse L Baney, sgl – Lot 3, Blk A, Fairview Addn, City of Cols $220,000.
Benjamin C Knopick, sgl, to Triston M Westfall, sgl – Lot 22, Blk A, Jones 2nd Addn, City of Cols $161,000.
Butler County
Rodney E & Sandra A Rech, H&W; Randy R & Lori A Rech, H&W and Judy M & Ronald L Pollak, W&H, to RRJR Farms LLC – SW1/4 Sec 30-15-2E (Subject to the life estate of Delores D Kohl) & NW1/4 Sec 13-15-2E (Tax Exempt).
Joseph P Hatzenbuehler, sgl, to Leigh Ann Edwards, sgl – Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk 6, Miles 5th Addn, David City $93,000.
Colfax County
Palemon & Leticia Hernandez, H&W, to Erin & Seth Mares, W&H – Part of Blk 8, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler $70,000.
Karen A Brabec, sgl, to Tanner Jon Stanley – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 8-20-3E & Part of Lot 14, Richard’s Addn, Village, now City of Clarkson $50,000.
Rose Mary Hulsey, sgl, to Rose Mary Hulsey, a life estate only, remainder interest to Joshua C & Billie Jo Hulsey – Lot 4, Blk A, North Park 1st Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Rose Mary Hulsey, sgl, to Rose Mary Hulsey, a life estate only, remainder interest to Joshua C & Billie Jo Hulsey – Lot 10, Sec 6-16-3E; and accretions thereto in Part of NE1/4 Sec 1-16-2E and any accretions thereto and Lots 16 & 17 in Sec 1-16-2E (Tax Exempt).
LeRoy J Vanicek, Personal Representative of the Estate of Marcella M Johannes, deceased, to Jose A Martinez-Escobar & Alexandra Martinez a/k/a Alexandra Jacobo, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk 6, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $150,000.
David P Semerad & Allen J Semerad to State of Nebr DOT – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
Edna C Bernal Blanco & Yordani Perez Pelegrin, W&H, to Armida I Aguilar de Caceres – Part of Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 101, Original Town of Schuyler $125,000.
Nance County
JBH Management LLC to Jose N & Jennifer R Quintanilla, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 27, Original Town of Genoa $25,000.
Carol Engel f/k/a Carol Fuehrer & Craig Engel, W&H, to Diane K Klassen, sgl – Lot 7, Blk 7, Original Town of Genoa $193,000.
Boone County
Randy & Tamara Dozler, H&W, to Richard J & Janis M Starman, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 15-22-7W $1,424,000.
Robert Dozler, sgl, to Richard J & Janis M Starman, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 15-22-7W (Tax Exempt).
Berton C Dozler, Jr a/k/a Burt Dozler, Jr & Janet L Dozler, H&W to Richard J & Janis M Starman, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 15-22-7W (Tax Exempt).
Cheryl L Stevenson n/k/a Cheryl L Pilkington & Ralph G Pilkington, W&H, to J & J Investment Property LLC – Lots 18, 19 & 20, Blk 11, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $160,000.
Randy & Tamara Dozler, H&W, to Berton C Dozler, Jr – An undivided 1/3 interest in NE1/4 Sec 27-22-7W $352,000.
Randy & Tamara Dozler, H&W, to Berton C Dozler, Jr – An undivided 1/3 interest in SE1/4 Sec 10-22-7W $395,000.
Ronald A & Sharolyn Morearty, H&W, to Jesse R & Brooke A Ritterbush, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 5, Village of Petersburg $190,000.
Jon & Joann Porter, H&W, to Mings Investment LLC – Lot 3, Blk 3, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion $35,000.