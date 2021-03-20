PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
3MJ Ventures LLC to Brian J & Kerri L Edins, H&W – Lot 11, Blk B, Meridian Ridge Subdiv, Part of the NW1/4 SE1/4 and NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $53,000.
Dana Ernst a/k/a Dana D Ernst, married, to Dana D Ernst & Beth M Ernst, Trustees of the Dana & Beth Ernst Living Trust – Part of SW1/4 Sec 6-16-2W (Tax Exempt).
Daisy E Salazar, sgl, to Nicholas J Petersen, sgl & Daisy E Salazar, sgl – Lot 1, Blk B, Centennial Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $71,000.
Geanne R Chlopek f/k/a Dr. Geanne R Grimes & Jerry L Chlopek, W&H, to Carlos A Lucar Flores & Bertha Canchari Lucar, H&W – Part of Lot 4, Blk 60, Original City of Cols $50,000.
Cherry Creek Plaza LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Corner Stop Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Jed S Brunken to State of Nebr DOT – SW1/4 Sec 16-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Cols Hospitality LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk B, replat of part of Morningside Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt) .
30 Center Mall LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 10, Wagners Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Paula H Simkins, unmarried, to Jose Misael Gomez & Karen Xiomara Gomez, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 7, Chambers Addn, City of Cols $125,000.
Dale L Miksch, sgl, to Jenell Lynn Dabill, sgl & Cody T Martin, sgl – Part of Lot 2, All of Lot 3, Blk B, West Parkway 1st Subdiv of Lots 12 & 13, Munroe Outlots, located in the NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 24-17-1W $208,000.
Frederick D & Brenda A Johnston, H&W, to Alejandro Aguilar Santoyo, sgl – Lot 3, Blk C, North Gate 1st Addn, City of Cols $232,000.
AD Gardner Inc n/k/a Panda Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 8, Pearsall’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Platte County to State of Nebr DOT – Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
C-K-C Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Cols Industrial Site Subdiv in the NW1/4 Sec 20-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Sapp Bros Real Estate Investment Co LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 8, Blk A, Replat of Village South Subdiv located in the NW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Yorleni F Reyes Pineda – Part of Lot 20, All of Lot 21, Blk H, East Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $258,000.
Yorleni F Reyes Pineda, unmarried, to Gerardo Alarcon-Marine & Cynthia C Alarcon, H&W – Part of Lot 3, All of Lot 4, Blk 198, Original City of Cols $130,000.
Lawrence J Pilakowski, by and through his atty in fact Anne E Pilakowski, & Anne E Pilakowski, H&W, to Efren Ortiz & Cecilia Madrigal de Ortiz, H&W – Lot 3, Blk B, Westlawn 1st Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Patrick W Young, sgl, to Cynthia L Taylor & Cheryl A Scott – Lot 1, Blk A, WM Smith Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Butler County
Ronald A & Marcia Havlovic, married; Brian E & Mary C Havlovic, married & Patrick A & Misty A Havlovic, married, to Christopher D Kozisek, sgl – Lot 2, Blk 2, Kozi Addn, City of David City $300,000.
Galyn & Joan Johannes, H&W, to JAMP Properties LLC – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-16-1E $624,000.
Colfax County
Richard L & Gail J Fickle, H&W, to Yonni B Izaguirre – Lot 1, Blk 5, North Schuyler, City of Schuyler $10,000.
Jonathan M Parsons, sgl, to Austin & Amy Bauman, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 4, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $2,000.
Jorge Efrain Perez & Perla Campuzano, H&W, to Esaul De Anda & Clariza C Ixcoy-Perez, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 1, Groat’s Addn, City of Schuyler $20,000.
Marilyn A & Michael E Kluthe, W&H, to Donna E & Gale E Christensen, Trustees of the Donna M Christensen Revocable Trust & Connie L Bean f/k/a Connie L Colyer – Each an undivided ½ interest in W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Polk County
Micah L Jennings, sgl, to Garrett Curt Fisher – Part of Lot 4, Blk 2, Smith’s 1st Addn, City of Osceola $102,000.
Kevin J & Abbie M Nelson, H&W, to Jay D & Barbie K Nelson, H&W – Lot 35, Heron Point Lake Subdiv (Tax Exempt).
Brice E & Sandra A Tuxhorn, H&W, to Drew P & Jordan L Kromarek, H&W – Part of Lots 8 & 10, All of Lot 9, Blk 2, Washington Heights Addn, Shelby $90,000.