PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Dale L Miksch, sgl, to Jenell Lynn Dabill, sgl & Cody T Martin, sgl – Part of Lot 2, All of Lot 3, Blk B, West Parkway 1st Subdiv of Lots 12 & 13, Munroe Outlots, located in the NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 24-17-1W $208,000.

Frederick D & Brenda A Johnston, H&W, to Alejandro Aguilar Santoyo, sgl – Lot 3, Blk C, North Gate 1st Addn, City of Cols $232,000.

AD Gardner Inc n/k/a Panda Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 8, Pearsall’s 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Platte County to State of Nebr DOT – Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

C-K-C Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Cols Industrial Site Subdiv in the NW1/4 Sec 20-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Sapp Bros Real Estate Investment Co LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 8, Blk A, Replat of Village South Subdiv located in the NW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Yorleni F Reyes Pineda – Part of Lot 20, All of Lot 21, Blk H, East Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $258,000.

Yorleni F Reyes Pineda, unmarried, to Gerardo Alarcon-Marine & Cynthia C Alarcon, H&W – Part of Lot 3, All of Lot 4, Blk 198, Original City of Cols $130,000.