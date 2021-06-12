PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
AP Acquisitions LLC to Kellan T & Deanna K Perry, H&W – Lot 1, Frontier 2nd Addn, City of Cols $38,000.
Becton Dickinson Infusion Therapy Systems Inc c/o Becton, Dickinson & Co, to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Becton-Dickinson West Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Fredrick R Wunderlich to State of Nebr DOT – Part of E1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Stephen & Karen Wieser, H&W, to Spencer & Mandi Wieser, H&W – SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-19-1W $170,000.
John & Bonnie M Hoffmeister, H&W; John L & Traci Bender, H&W; Glen G Bender, sgl; Ronald A & Lori Bender, H&W; Jon Jeffrey Jones & JoAnn M Bender-Jones, H&W; Kurt & Stephanie Labenz, H&W and Dan & Robin Weier, H&W to Steven W Bender – SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-19-2W $150,000.
Shaun D & Aron Gennrich, H&W, to Providing Rentals LLC – Lot 16, Blk B, Wunderlich Addn, City of Cols $158,000.
Walter Lee Kittrell Jr & Tami Renee Kittrell, H&W, to Rosario Lemus de Lopez, married & Cesar Lopez, sgl – Lot 4, Blk D, Country Mobile Villa 1st Addn, in SW1/4 Sec 14-17-1E $25,000.
Pillen Family Farms Inc to Line Property Management LLC – Part of Lot 1, Glasner’s Addn, City of Cols $75,000.
Marvin J & Diane M Olmer, H&W, to Marvin J & Diane M Olmer, Trustees of the Marvin J & Diane M Olmer Trust – Part of SW1/4 Sec 10-17-1W (Tax Exempt).
S&S Homes Inc to Johnathan C & Shelby E Arnold, H&W – Lot 11, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $360,000.
Duston Sutton, unmarried & Pamela Sutton, unmarried, to Steven Allen Randall Jr – Lot 15, Blk B, Country Club Shores 1st Subdiv, of part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $285,000.
Annette Alt, Personal Representative of the Estate of Warren R Nolan, deceased, to Tanner Balfour a/k/a Tanner J Balfour & Ashtin Balfour, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 141, Original City of Cols $120,000.
Jessie M Kinnett f/k/a Jessie Marie Osantowski & Clint A Kinnett, W&H, to Mitchell J Griffith, sgl & Breanna L Daly, sgl – Lot 13, Blk B, Centennial Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $196,000.
Osiel Lopez Chaviano, sgl, & Marila M Martinez Mora, sgl, to Sandra C Grimaldo Alvarez – Lot 14, Blk 5, Sunset 3rd Addn, City of Cols $185,000.
Butler County
Chase & Tiffany Davis, H&W, to Chase & Tiffany Davis, H&W – Part of Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Cowell Property Management LLC to Eastern Nebr Rentals – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 10, Robert Reed’s Addn, Village of Ulysses (Tax Exempt) .
Schmidt Developments LLC to Lyle D Worden – Part of Sec 6-16-1E $60,000.
Joe G & Carolyn A Topil, H&W; Daniel Ray Topil and Jackie Lynn & John Martinez, W&H, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided ¼ interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Todd & Rebecca Topil, H&W, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided 1/12 interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Kirk & Patty Selden, H&W, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided 1/12 interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Terry & Kristin Topil, H&W, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided 1/12 interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Susan K Topil, sgl, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Roberto H & Martha Chavez, H&W, to Roberto Chavez & Vanesa Chavez Munoz, H&W – Lots 13, 14 & 15,Blk 90, Original Town, now City of Schuyler $100,000.
Lynton & Diane Cattau, H&W, to Freddie L & Kathleen A Siefken, H&W – NE1/4 NW1/4; NW1/4 NE1/4; SE1/4 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 5-18-2E $1,200,000.
Nathan & Megan Wietfeld, H&W, to Mark Zimmerman – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel J & Samantha Wietfeld, H&W, to Mark Zimmerman – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel R Pelan, sgl, to Tracy L Pelan – All of Lots 11 & 12, Part of Lot 13, Blk 9, Railroad Addn, Town of Leigh (Tax Exempt).
Tracy L Pelan, sgl, to Andrew A & Brianne R Bachman, H&W – All of Lots 11 & 12, Part of Lot 13, Blk 9, Railroad Addn, Town of Leigh $115,000.
Diane R Jones, sgl, to Byron R Mazariegos & Karen Jimenez Mazariegos, H&W – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 6, Hoops Addn, City of Schuyler $216,000.
Mark & Marie J Zimmerman, H&W, to Paul Wietfeld – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-20-2E $6,000.
Half Pint Academy LLC to Jennifer Brodecky, unmarried & Ann Brodecky, married – Part of Lot 18, Blk 8, Town of Howells $51,000.