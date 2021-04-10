PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County

Kenneth E & Katherine A Walters, H&W, to Carrie A Prentice & Kelly J McPherron – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E (Tax Exempt).

Harvey Lee & Shirdelle Lou Mueller, H&W, to Marlon Bellot – Part of Lot 8, Blk 77, Original City of Cols $45,000.

Shelly Nielsen Schmidt, Co-Trustee of the Amended and Restated Jolaine M Nielsen Living Trust, to Shelly Denise Nielsen – Lot 8, Christopher’s Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols $500,000.

Christine Nielsen Hancock, Co-Trustee of the Amended and Restated Jolaine M Nielsen Living Trust, to Shelly Denise Nielsen – Lot 8, Christopher’s Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

Stephen C & Traci A Barnes, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Barnes Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

KKB Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 21, Blk E, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).

American Nebraska Limited Partnership to State of Nebr DOT – Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 19, Phillips’s 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).