PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Kenneth E & Katherine A Walters, H&W, to Carrie A Prentice & Kelly J McPherron – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Harvey Lee & Shirdelle Lou Mueller, H&W, to Marlon Bellot – Part of Lot 8, Blk 77, Original City of Cols $45,000.
Shelly Nielsen Schmidt, Co-Trustee of the Amended and Restated Jolaine M Nielsen Living Trust, to Shelly Denise Nielsen – Lot 8, Christopher’s Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols $500,000.
Christine Nielsen Hancock, Co-Trustee of the Amended and Restated Jolaine M Nielsen Living Trust, to Shelly Denise Nielsen – Lot 8, Christopher’s Cove 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Stephen C & Traci A Barnes, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, Barnes Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
KKB Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 21, Blk E, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
American Nebraska Limited Partnership to State of Nebr DOT – Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 19, Phillips’s 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Wayne A & Lisa R Rasmussen, H&W, to Wayne A & Lisa R Rasmussen, Trustees of the Wayne A & Lisa R Rasmussen Revocable Trust – NE1/4 Sec 30-17-4W; S1/2 NW1/4
Sec 29-19-4W; NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 29-19-4W; NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 25-19-4W; SW1/4 Sec 29-19-4W; NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 29-19-4W & Part of SE1/4 Sec 29-19-4W (Tax Exempt).
Marne Ellenwood, unmarried, to Sarah Evans – Part of Lot 3, Blk A, Original Village/Town of Monroe $113,000.
ENLD LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 6, Blk 5, Pearsalls 2nd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Vishay Dale Electronics LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-17-1E (Tax Exempt) .
CFT NV Developments LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 2, Corner Stop Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Dan L Deckert, sgl, & Nanci K Deckert n/k/a Nanci Kay Neal, sgl, to Randy I Christo – Lot 3, Blk C, Quail Run Estates 3rd Addn, City of Cols $395,000.
James D & Jill L Bauermeister, H&W, to Ask Prime LLC – Part of Lot 1, Blk A, West Park School Addn, City of Cols $230,000.
Butler County
Thomas F & Delores A Medinger, H&W, to Charles T & Jennifer Medinger, H&W – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 27-15-3E (Tax Exempt).
Delores A & Thomas F Medinger, W&H, to Charles T & Jennifer Medinger, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Thomas F & Delores A Medinger, H&W, to Tamasine R & Gerald Talacko, W&H – Part of NW1/4 Sec 28-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Louis T & Barbara J Brecka, H&W, to Lisa Stallbaum, Jenny Sloup, Daniel L Brecka & Becky Romshek – Each an undivided ¼ interest in Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30, Blk 3, Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt).
Robert E & Delores C Samek, H&W, to Brian Samek, married – Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 14, East David City Addn (Tax Exempt).
Ricky L & Judith M Holland, H&W, to Cameron & Kelli Birkel, H&W – W1/2 Sec 33-16-2E $179,000.
Colfax County
Benjamin W & Crystal G Klug, H&W, to Benjamin W & Crystal G Klug, H&W – N1/2 N1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-17-2E; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 30-18-2E; E1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 30-18-2E & Part of E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Ibsa Ali & Kedija Abdulaho, H&W, to Adam Earl Robinson, sgl – Part of Lot 9, Blk 2, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $128,000.
Brady & Taryn Brester, H&W, to Joshua A & Diane R Perrin, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk 37, Original Town of Howells $30,000.
Merle C Mueller, Trustee of the Merle C Mueller Trust & Joan F Mueller, Trustee of the Joan F Mueller Trust, to MJM Families Real Estate Limited Partnership – Part of NE1/4 Sec 30-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Nance County
Wayne A & Lisa R Rasmussen, H&W, to Wayne A & Lisa R Rasmussen, Trustees of the Wayne A & Lisa R Rasmussen Revocable Trust – NE1/4 Sec 34-18-5W (Tax Exempt).
Greg & Brittanie Malander, H&W, to Janette Raine – Lots 5 & 6, Blk 14, Original Town of Belgrade $13,000.
Jane L Cromwell, unmarried, to Eric Macdonald & Justina Robinson Macdonald, H&W – Part of E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-17-4W $113,000.
James J & Kourtney Tarnick, H&W, to Tarnick Preferred Partnership LLP – N1/2 Sec 24-16-7W; NE1/4 Sec 15-16-5W; SW1/4 Sec 21-16-5W & SW1/4 Sec 22-16-5W $2,912,000.
Spencer C & Jennifer S Zysset, H&W, to Joshua M & Jessica L Czarnick, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 2, Ewing & Benson’s Addn, Town, now City of Genoa $135,000.
Boone County
Roy & Janet M Mohr, H&W, to Norman D & Keri J Brugger, H&W & Marvin P Brugger, sgl – Each an undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 Sec 4-20-8W $960,000.
Billy Joe Willard, sgl, to Andrew Reader, sgl & Amanda Steesnes, sgl – Part of Lots 2 & 3, Blk 4, Hardy’s Addn, City of St. Edward $50,000.
Susan & Lynn Wiegert, W&H; Daniel & Kerri M Zentner, H&W; Darwin & Linda Zentner, H&W; Douglas & Tana K Zentner, H&W; Marie Zentner, sgl; Maura & Edward N Allen, W&H; Zachary A & Robin Zentner, H&W; Christine A & Lee Watts, W&H & Macy Zentner, sgl, to Julie Zentner, sgl – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 14, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt).
David L & Ruby V Sindelar, H&W, to Lonnie L & Ruth D Zrust, H&W – All of Lot 7 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 47, St. Edward Land & Emigration Co 3rd Addn, City of St. Edward $23,000.
Jack D & Eldora D Vetter, H&W, to VSL St Edward, LLC – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8, Blk 27, St Edward Land & Emigration Co 6th Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt).
Kevin K & Kay L Nelson, H&W, to Kade A Leetch, sgl & Kaylie A Beierman, sgl – Lot 7, Blk 10, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion $135,000.
JSMM Farms to James W & Deborah J Mitchell, H&W – Part of SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $136,000.