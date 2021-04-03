PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Cameron Birkel & Kelli Birkel f/k/a Kelli M Marxsen, H&W, to Yaremis M Castro Diaz – Lot 4, Blk 16, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $150,000.
Kathleen S Elsner, sgl, to Heath A Pillig – Part of Sec 22-18-3W $49,000.
Forman Properties LLC to Gehring Construction & Ready-Mix Co – SE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W & Part of SE1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $250,000.
J Z & B LLC to Nicholas D & Nicole L Behle, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Northern Hills Subdiv located in the W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $40,000.
PJ’s Developments LLC to Ubaldo Vasquez a/k/a Ubaldo Vasquez Lopez & Alicia Garcia, H&W – Lot 5, Blk B, Riverdale Subdiv, located in part of Sec 26-17-1E $28,000.
George J & Lois J Dohmen, H&W, to Maeghan F Pieper – Lot 1, Blk B, Prairie Lane 10th Addn, City of Cols $265,000.
Larry J & Susan M Mares, H&W, to Larry J Mares, Trustee of the Larry J Mares Trust & Susan M Mares, Trustee of the Susan M Mares Trust – Each an undivided ½ interest in Lot 4, Blk D, Fox Hollow 4th Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Duane E McPhillips, sgl, to Duane E McPhillips, Trustee of the Duane E McPhillips Living Trust – Part if E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 2-19-3W & N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 16-19-4W (Tax Exempt).
Steve Lloyd’s Rentals LLC to Randall J & Cherie L Van Dyke, H&W – Lot 1, Riverside Addn, City of Cols $360,000.
Randall J & Cherie L Van Dyke, H&W, to Kara J Martens, married – Lot 4, Prokupek Addn, City of Cols $250,000.
Lambert Acres LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 2, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $41,000.
Timm D Hanke, sgl, to T Haenf LLC – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 21, Steven’s Addn, City of Cols $120,000.
Pedro & Maria Antonia Serrano, H&W, to Johnny Valladares Palomino & Maribel Martin Gonzalez, H&W – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 6, Smith’s Addn, City of Cols $87,000.
Darral & Patricia Marquis, H&W, to Virgil G Leimer & David B Leimer – Lot 1, Blk B, Maple Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $210,000.
Linda S Strecker, sgl, to Dolores Bader – Part of Lot 2, Fieldview Subdiv of Lot 1, Blk A, Northbrook 11th Addn, City of Cols $247,000.
Butler County
Zepplin Farms LLC to Vavrina Acres LLC – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 13-16-3E $620,000.
Lyle B Krska & Julie L Liska, H&W, to Gary Bader – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-13-2E $694,000.
Dale R Johnson, sgl, to Kurt & Linda Stone, H&W; Joey & Katie Alder, H&W and Derek Stone – Lots 1 & 2, Gans Lake Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lot 3 and the accretion to Govt Lots 3 & 4, Sec 6-16-1E $93,000.
Michael & Mary Fiala, H&W and Leroy M Fiala, sgl, to Mitchell & Kelli Fiala – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-13-2E $23,000.
John & Melanie N Wright, married, to Ron & Tami Hinkley – Part of NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E $60,000.
Monica M Zohner, sgl, to Union Bk & Trust Co, Trustee of the Monica M Zohner Revocable Trust – NW1/4 NW1/4, E1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 Sec 35-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Bryan & Nicole Hilderbrand, H&W, to A.J. Oborny Rentals LLC – Lots 10 & 11, Blk 12, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, David City.
Teresa M Fricke, sgl, to Teresa M Fricke, Trustee of the Teresa M Fricke Trust – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-16-3E; E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-3E & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-3E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel J Kouma, sgl, to Keith V Reichmuth – NW1/4 Sec 18-13-2E $1,047,000.
Colfax County
David Graybill, sgl, to Carey Grubaugh, married – Part of Lot 6, Suchy’s Blk, City of Clarkson $3,000.
Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jeffrey A Gall – Lot 5, Blk 12, Original Town of Schuyler & Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 44, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jason A Gall – Part of Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 22, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jodene A Gall – Lots 1, 2 3 & 4, Blk 21, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Donna M Christensen & Gale E Christensen, Trustees of the Donna M Christensen Revocable Trust and Connie L Bean f/k/a Connie L Colyer & Brian C Bean, W&H, to Roy & Jamie Belina, Trustees of the Roy & Jamie Belina Living Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-20-3E $592,000.
Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal, H&W, to Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal, Trustees of the Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal Revocable Trust – All of Lots 4 & 6, Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 5, Kubik Blk, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson; Lot 16, Blk 8, City of Clarkson; Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Hegr Addn, City of Clarkson; All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 4, Blk 5, City of Clarkson & Part of SE1/4 Sec 29-19-4W (Tax Exempt).
Polk County
Scott & Linda D Anderson, H&W, to Scott & Linda D Anderson, H&W – An undivided 1/3 interest in SE1/4 Sec 23-15-3W & SE1/4 Sec 33-15-2W (Tax Exempt).
Mischievous Metals & Wood Wright Co LLC to Ross C & Jordan M Eller, married – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk 3, Boostroms Subdiv, City of Stromsburg $185,000.
Jeffrey A & Kari R Perry, H&W, to David A & Connie R Person – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 2, Blk 10, Original Town of Polk $3,000.
Constance L Kreis, sgl, to Hayden S Fowler – Lot 1, Blk 2, Netsell’s Sub-Addn, City of Stromsburg $7,000.
Lu Ann & Patrick A Morgan, W&H, to Lu Ann & Patrick A Morgan, W&H – S1/2 NE1/4 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 10-15-1W (Tax Exempt).
Michael John Smith a/k/a Michael J Smith & Karen A Smith, H&W, to Devin J & Rebecca Smith, H&W – Part of SE1/4
Sec 1-14-2W $12,000.
Elliot & Marsha K Yungdahl, H&W, to Marlon R & Judy A Buzek, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 6-13-2W $550,000.
Martha Hernandez Molina a/k/a Martha Sanchez a/k/a Martha Sanchez-Hernandez, sgl, to Clayton Eilera, sgl & Cecelia M Rogers, sgl – Lot 3, Lilienthal Subdiv of Lot 5, Sec 12-16-1W $163,000.