PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jodene A Gall – Lots 1, 2 3 & 4, Blk 21, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Donna M Christensen & Gale E Christensen, Trustees of the Donna M Christensen Revocable Trust and Connie L Bean f/k/a Connie L Colyer & Brian C Bean, W&H, to Roy & Jamie Belina, Trustees of the Roy & Jamie Belina Living Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-20-3E $592,000.

Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal, H&W, to Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal, Trustees of the Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal Revocable Trust – All of Lots 4 & 6, Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 5, Kubik Blk, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson; Lot 16, Blk 8, City of Clarkson; Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Hegr Addn, City of Clarkson; All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 4, Blk 5, City of Clarkson & Part of SE1/4 Sec 29-19-4W (Tax Exempt).

Polk County

Scott & Linda D Anderson, H&W, to Scott & Linda D Anderson, H&W – An undivided 1/3 interest in SE1/4 Sec 23-15-3W & SE1/4 Sec 33-15-2W (Tax Exempt).

Mischievous Metals & Wood Wright Co LLC to Ross C & Jordan M Eller, married – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk 3, Boostroms Subdiv, City of Stromsburg $185,000.