PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Desa R Welker f/k/a Desa R Happ & James R Welker, W&H, to Desa R & James R Welker – Part of Lot 2, Blk 5, Spiece’s Subdiv of Outlot 4, City of Cols & Part of Lot 2, Blk 2, Stenger’s Subdiv of Outlot 3, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Jacob P & Melanie A Nincehelser, H&W – Lot 2, Blk B, Northern Hills Subdiv, located in W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $406,000.
Rick A & Kathleen K Hurner, H&W, to John A Valasek – Lot 20, Blk H, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $290,000.
Mitchell James & Laura Ann Blum, H&W, to Jerome A & Cynthia J Jarecke, H&W – Lot 10, Eagle Wood Lake, Part of Sec 15-17-3W and Part of Sec 16-17-3W $51,000.
Robyn Determan, sgl, to Benigno Jacinto Diaz & Berta Jacinto, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 9, Original Town of Platte Center $94,000.
Duane E & Peggy R Schneider, H&W, to Shawnee R & Nancy A Harders, H&W – All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 6 Sec 25-17-1W $100,000.
Joel J & Andrea R Smejkal, H&W, to Jamp Properties LLC – Part of Sec 7-17-2W & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 3-17-2W (Tax Exempt).
Isvany Ciscal Perez & Sandra Navarro Castillo, H&W, to Jose Velasquez Lucas, sgl, & Juana Loarca Ramirez, sgl – Lot 7, Blk 42, Original City of Cols $158,000.
Edgar & Margarita T Amezquita, H&W, to Daniels Produce LLC – Part of Lot 8, Blk 117, Original City of Cols $135,000.
Juston D Helmer, sgl, to Zackery & Susan M Lindsley, H&W – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 4, Fedderson’s Addn, Humphrey $204,000.
Kenneth R Moersen, sgl, to Zegar Investment Properties LLC – Part of Lot 4, Blk 42, Original City of Cols $130,000.
Manuel & Cecilia Robledo, H&W, to William & Cecilia Sandoval, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 64, Original City of Cols $105,000.
Lois A Kapels, sgl, to Brian K & Paula J Kapels, H&W & Douglas E & Sheri L Kapels, H&W – Each an undivided 2.5% interest in Part of S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 36-20-1W (Tax Exempt).
Platte Co Pizza Hut Inc to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 18, Blk E, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Patricia Bello to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 7, Phillip’s 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Columbus East LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of NW1/4 Sec 21-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp DBA Neighborworks Northeast Nebr to Tammy R Augustine – Part of S1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 18-17-1E $173,000.
David J Hemmer a/k/a David Hemmer & Patricia M Hemmer a/k/a Patricia Hemmer, H&W, to Jeremy J & Brooke R Hemmer, H&W – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 7-20-2W $472,000.
Alfred W & Christine Dolezal, H&W, to Donald D & Bonnie L Schroeder, H&W – Part of Lots 22 & 24, All of Lot 23, Blk B, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols $199,000.
Donald D & Bonnie L Schroeder, H&W, to CCI Feedyards Inc – Lot 12, Blk C, Becher Curry Addn, City of Cols $225,000.
Providing Property Solutions LLC to Angelica Lopez, sgl – Part of Lot 4, Blk 7, Oida Addn, City of Cols $130,000.
John E & Gricelda D Brabec, H&W, to Zeb J Massman – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 11, Highland Park Addn, City of Cols $140,000.
Don S & Renee L Daugaard, H&W, to Justin M Hoefer – Lot 9, Blk 3, Crestwood Acres 2nd Addn f/k/a Crestwood Acres 2nd Subdiv, City of Cols $235,000.
Richard R & Carmen C Hoppe, H&W, to Foreman Properties LLC – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-17-1W $549,000.
Tallgrass West LLC to Thomas B & Colbye B Erwin, H&W – Part of N1/2 NE1/4 S ½ NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $60,000.
Regina M DeBord , Successor Trustee of the Arthur E & Edna J Sutko Family Trust, to Kluth Properties LLC – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 1-16-2W $230,000.
Margarita T Amezquita f/k/a Margarita Tejada & Edgar O Amezquita, W&H, to Rudy Humberto Revolorio Campos a/k/a Rudy H Revolorio Campos, sgl – Part of Lot 5, Blk 115, Original City of Cols $135,000.
Dean H Melcher, sgl, to Nicholas D Rankin, sgl, & Amber L Miller, sgl – All of Lot 10N, Part of Lot 11N, E. A. Gerrard’s Subdiv, Village of Monroe $75,000.
Butler County
Cottonwood Valley Land LLC to Chase & Tiffany Davis, H&W – S1/2 of the SW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E $4,000.
Sand Creek Farms of Cedar Bluffs Inc to Joshua R Slonecker, sgl & Megan L Debower, sgl – Both an undivided ½ interest in Part of E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 5-16-4E $325,000.
Colfax County
Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Alvin S Gall Living Trust & Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Donna J Gall Living Trust, to Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Alvin S & Donna J Gall Revocable Trust – N1/2 SW1/4 and the S1/2 NW1/2 Sec 4-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Roberto Adame Adame & Esperanza Adame Cuevas, H&W, to Priscila A Olea – Part of Lot 5, Blk 12, Summer & Wright’s Addn, City of Schuyler $155,000.
Randy J & Mary S Kreikemeier, H&W, to Five K Acres LLC – NE1/4 Sec 6-19-4E (Tax Exempt).
Mary S & Randy J Kreikemeier, W&H, to Five K Acres LLC – An undivided 1/5 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-19-3E- Subject to a Life Estate reserved by Elden R & Ruth M Cech (Tax Exempt).
Polk County
Central Valley Ag Cooperative f/k/a United Farmers Cooperative to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Blk 4, Town Company’s 1st Addn, Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Richard A & Kathy M Olson, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Blk 4, Headstrom’s Addn, Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Mark & Alissa Kahler, H&W, to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Blk 1, Nordberg’s Addn, Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Lanny M Nielsen to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Blk 2, Nordberg’s Addn, City of Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Judy M Anderson to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Blk 2, Nordberg’s Addn, City of Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Carol L Peterson to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Blk 7, J.B. Buckley’s Addn, Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Randy R Korger, unmarried, to Randy H & Lisa J Grossnicklaus, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 8-15-1W $1,200,000.
Kenneth F & Patricia K Everingham, H&W, to Joel A & Tonya Kaup, H&W – Lot 5, Everingham Addn, City of Stromsburg, a part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 7-13-2W $30,000.
Todd L & Rebecca Norton, H&W, to Morrison Enterprises LLC – N1/2 of the NW1/4 Sec 14-13-4W $670,000.
John C & Judith M Anderson, H&W, to Jay A Anderson; Joel D Anderson; Jan D Anderson & Jill M Eller – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-14-2W (Tax Exempt).