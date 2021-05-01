PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Dean H Melcher, sgl, to Nicholas D Rankin, sgl, & Amber L Miller, sgl – All of Lot 10N, Part of Lot 11N, E. A. Gerrard’s Subdiv, Village of Monroe $75,000.

Butler County

Cottonwood Valley Land LLC to Chase & Tiffany Davis, H&W – S1/2 of the SW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E $4,000.

Sand Creek Farms of Cedar Bluffs Inc to Joshua R Slonecker, sgl & Megan L Debower, sgl – Both an undivided ½ interest in Part of E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 5-16-4E $325,000.

Colfax County

Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Alvin S Gall Living Trust & Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Donna J Gall Living Trust, to Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Alvin S & Donna J Gall Revocable Trust – N1/2 SW1/4 and the S1/2 NW1/2 Sec 4-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Roberto Adame Adame & Esperanza Adame Cuevas, H&W, to Priscila A Olea – Part of Lot 5, Blk 12, Summer & Wright’s Addn, City of Schuyler $155,000.

Randy J & Mary S Kreikemeier, H&W, to Five K Acres LLC – NE1/4 Sec 6-19-4E (Tax Exempt).