PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Platte County
Robert A Ellsworth, sgl, to Dale Employees Fed Credit Union – Lot 1, Fairacres 2nd Addn, City of Cols $1,200,000.
Village Development- Cols LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 10, Blk K, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Thomas C & Theresa L Shank, H&W, to Thomas C Shank & Michael G Shank – E1/2 of the NE1/4 Sec 28-19-1W $75,000.
Wrangler Enterprises LLC to Dwight A & Mary S Tucker, H&W – E1/2 of the SE1/4 Sec 5-17-2W $40,000.
Granville Custom Homes Inc to Barb Westmeyer, sgl – Part of Lot 1, Blk D, Farm View Addn, City Cols $349,000.
Erin Kistler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Desiree Belzer a/k/a Desiree V Belzer, deceased, to Alan & Sandra VanCura, H&W – Part of Lot 1, Blk C, Cambridge Court 1st Addn, City of Cols $245,000.
Ryan W & June E Loseke, H&W, to Braden J & Elisabeth B Forker, H&W – Part of Sec 30-18-1E $200,000.
AJLB LLC to Omnia Properties LLC – Lot 8, Blk A, Fairview Addn, City of Cols $132,000.
PBRM Realty LLC to Healthpark Title Co – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk A, Lost Creek Professional Plaza Addn, City of Cols & Lot 2, Pediatric Properties Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of Lot 5, Blk A, Lost Creek Professional Plaza Addn, City of Cols $4,355,000.
Karen J & Steven J Long, W&H, to Reichmuth Ag Real Estate LLC – Part of Sec 18-18-1E $1,318,000.
Russell D Glaser, unmarried, to Reichmuth Ag Real Estate LLC – Part of Sec 18-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
Kathryn E & Jay M Nadlman, W&H, to Reichmuth Ag Real Estate LLC – Part of Sec 18-18-1E (Tax Exempt).
Village Development- Cols LLC to Albert & Magdalena Lao Family Trust – Part of Lot 10, Blk K, North Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $6,484,000.
Steven R & Tracy M Eisenmann, H&W, to Zachary M & Cassandra L Weishaar, H&W – Lot 1, Blk B, Lost Creek 4th Addn, City of Cols $320,000.
AnSaAn Properties LLC to Timothy Cresson, sgl – Lot 7, Blk 3, Becher Place Addn, City of Cols $85,000.
Renee L Wemhoff a/k/a Renee L Whiting & Michael Whiting, W&H, to Renee L & Michael Whiting, W&H – Lot 5, Blk 2, Thiele 2nd Subdiv located in the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-17-1E (Tax Exempt).
Lois L Rodehorst, sgl, to John L Obrist Jr & Tara D Obrist, H&W – SE1/4 Sec 6-17-1E $360,000.
Lawrence A Bennett, Power of Attorney on behalf of Bonnie E Torczon, sgl, to Gary P & Gina M Torczon, H&W – Part of Sec 31-19-1W $233,000.
Meadow Lane Inc to Convergence LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 11-17-1W; Part of S1/2 of the SW1/4 Sec 11-17-1W; Part of NW1/4 Sec 14-17-1W & Part of NW1/4 Sec 14-17-1W $4,220,000.
Curtis Todd McMillen to Dawn M Purdy – Part of Lots 8 & 9, Blk 3, Smith’s Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Dawn M Matzner f/k/a Dawn M Purdy & Forrest W Matzner, W&H, to Dawn M & Forrest W Matzner, W&H – Part of Lots 8 & 9, Blk 3, Smith’s Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
6 S Properties LLC to Peak Holdings LLC – Lot 1, Blk 7, Swift 4th Addn, City of Cols $230,000.
Michael T & Kelli S Cielocha, H&W, to Elizabeth A Zabawa – Lot 8, Blk B, Westlawn 3rd Addn, City of Cols $190,000.
James P & Carol M Sliva, H&W, to Edwin Giovani Portillo Escobar & Norma A Mejia de Portillo, H&W – All of Lot 7, Part of Lot 6, Blk A, Louis Addn, City of Cols $205,000.
Joanne M Lukert, sgl; Sharon K & James I Resh, W&H and Marcella M Kuhn, sgl, to Cruz A Gomez Hernandez – Part of Outlot #36, City of Cols $150,000.
Eugene L Kuhn Jr, married, to Cruz A Gomez Hernandez – Part of Outlot #36, City of Cols (Tax Exempt).
Jenell L Dabill a/k/a Jenell Lynn Dabill, sgl, to Spencer W Lechner, sgl and Stephanie F Svoboda, sgl – Lots 62 & 63, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $125,000.
Butler County
Patrick J & Shannon K Kozisek, H&W, to Patrick J & Shannon K Kozisek, H&W – All of Lot 6, Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Land & Lot Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Matthew S Kracl, sgl, to Paul Albracht & Serena Albracht f/k/a Serena Luebe, H&W – Part of Lot 8, Blk 2, David City Land & Lot Addn, City of David City $7,000.
Robert P & Roxanne Sutherland, H&W, to Earley Rentals LLC – Lot 32, Clear Lake 3rd Subdiv, part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-16-1E $265,000.
Dean E & Connie J Heins, H&W, to Dean E & Connie J Heins, Co-Trustees of the D & C Heins Family Trust – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-14-2E & SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 22-14-2E (Tax Exempt).
Butler County Speedway LLC to Jared J Meister, sgl – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-15-1E $180,000.
Hildy Development LLC to John M & Maureen J Coufal, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-15-3E $178,000.
Hildy Development LLC to Daniel W & Sandra J Homan, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-15-3E $7,000.
Douglas M & Jeanne Osborn, H&W, to Matthew & Tracy Thies – Part of Lots 8 & 9, Blk 4, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, City of David City $210,000.
Bradley J Sloup & Chana Ondracek n/k/a Chana Sloup, married, to Shawna Marie Villa, sgl – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 4, Blk 8, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, David City $206,000.
Maxine M Ptacek, sgl, by and through Rebecca S Hess, guardian & conservator for Maxine M Ptacek, Ronald J & Jeanne M Jakub, H&W, to MMP Holdings LLC – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-15-4E (Tax Exempt).
Trent Bowie, sgl, to Audra Scheerger – Lot 4, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv of part of Govt Lots 1 & 2 and the accretion thereto, Sec 7-16-1E $98,000.
Ila M & Herman A Krepel, W&H, to Ila M & Herman A Krepel, W&H, a life estate only, remainder interest to Aaron A Krepel, Nicole M Volpi & Chelsea Lynn Krepel – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 28-14-4E (Tax Exempt).
Colfax County
Callie K Wright f/k/a Callie K Dieter & Contrell Wright Sr, W&H, to Callie K Wright & Contrell Wright Sr, W&H – Part of Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 40, Original Town, now City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Richard R Ladehoff, sgl, to Edgar Maurico Romero & Rosalinda Gomez – Part of Lot 15, Blk 16, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler $25,000.
Martin Divis a/k/a Martin G Divis & Theresa L Divis, H&W, to Martin G & Theresa L Divis, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Michael W Kaasch 2nd & Gloria D Kaasch, H&W, to Alfredo Andrade Marin & Belinda Hiracheta, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 10, Clarkson’s Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $125,000.
David A Remter, sgl, to Ryan S & Kristin M Mullenhoff, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 17-19-2E $400,000.
Timothy J & Brooke Wietfeld, H&W, to Rebecca Mercer Neeley – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 2, Blk 4, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $7,000.
Alden Vodehnal a/k/a Alden M Vodehnal & Linda Vodehnal a/k/a Linda S Vodehnal, H&W, to Tyson J Vodehnal – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Alden Vodehnal a/k/a Alden M Vodehnal & Linda Vodehnal a/k/a Linda S Vodehnal, H&W, to Zachary K Vodehnal – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Kaine Muhle a/k/a Kaine K Muhle & Jennifer Muhle a/k/a Jennifer K Muhle, H&W, to Todd A Sebade & Jessica Nower-Sebade, H&W – Part of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E $100,000.
Herman A & Ila M Krepel, H&W, to Herman A & Ila M Krepel, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 28, Original Town, Village of Howells (Tax Exempt).
Polk County
Dana D Andrews to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Blk 12, Buckley’s 1st Addn, City of Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
The Evangelical Free Church of Stromsburg to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Blk 1, J.B. Buckley’s Addn, Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Sara Beth Nelson to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Blk 1, Nordberg’s Addn, Stromsburg (Tax Exempt).
Larry R & Barbara A Mentink, H&W, to Cory R & Angela L Mentink, H&W – Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 10-13-2W & Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 10-13-2W $115,000.