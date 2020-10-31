Protecting trees from winter injury

Winter and drought conditions can be hard on trees. As long term investments, trees add much value to property and many benefits to people and communities. They are well worth protecting.

If a pest issue or weather stress causes an area of a lawn to die out, it can be repaired in a short time and fairly inexpensively.

When a tree is lost the cost to remove and replace it and the number of years it takes to reach the same size far exceeds lawn repair. And there is long term loss of energy conservation, stormwater mitigation, songbird habitat, mental health benefits and much more.

Preparing trees for winter, such as correct watering and the use of tree wrap on young trees, are steps taken to protect these valuable assets from injury or stresses likely to shorten their life span.

Nebraska's current drought conditions range from abnormally dry to extreme drought. This makes fall watering in the absence of rainfall even more important.

Along with an increased risk of winter dessication and cold temperature injury, drought stressed trees are more susceptible to attack by harmful pests like insect borers and canker and wilt diseases.