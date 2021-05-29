Purple leaves and twisted leaves

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The leaves can appear leathery and have very distorted growth. In some cases, depending on the type of herbicide, leaves can also turn white.

To help confirm the cause of distorted growth, check other types of plants in the vicinity. If some of them also have leaf or leaf vein distortion, herbicide drift is most likely the cause. With herbicide drift injury, new growth will appear normal as it emerges.

If no other plant types in the area shows signs of leaf distortion, and new growth continues to be affected; then a virus disease might be the cause. There is no control for viral diseases in plants and infected plants are best destroyed.

At this time of year, herbicide drift is often the cause and it can occur from a fairly long distance when conditions are right.

Drift occurs as particle or vapor. Particle drift happens when small spray droplets travel off-site during periods of high wind and droplets are blown away from the targeted site. To avoid this, use larger spray droplets with low pressure, and apply herbicides only when wind speed is low.