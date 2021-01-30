Raised Bed Immunity Gardens

Ideally, manure is incorporated in fall rather than spring to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination. If used in spring, it must be very well rotted and decomposed. And as always, practice good hand washing when preparing fresh vegetables.

After incorporating organic matter, mound the soil into a flat-topped bed about six to eight inches high. Taper the sides to a 45 degree angle unless you plan to build a support around the bed. Wait at least one to two weeks before planting to allow the soil to settle.

Building structures for taller raised beds that act like containers can be expensive and time consuming. Some gardeners like their appearance and others use them if they have back issues or trouble bending or kneeling. Raised beds are often used by wheelchair gardeners.

Put some thought in to how tall you need these to be. Will you be gardening from a standing or seated position? From a seated position, raised beds are built to about 27 inches high. To garden while standing, they are about 30 to 36 inches tall. It depends on the height of the person gardening and their abilities.

Raised beds dry out more quickly and attention to watering will be needed. Because of increased watering frequency and improved drainage, attention to fertilization will also be important. Weeds are less of an issue in raised beds.