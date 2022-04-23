Reading slump? Let the library help

In the last two years several people have commiserated with me about being in a reading slump. Usually enthusiastic about reading, we just cannot get into any book we pick up. Even if the book is one we have been excited to read, we cannot focus on it for very long.

A common theme across articles about reading slumps is summed up nicely in “6 Tips to Help When Reading Feels Hard” on BiblioLifestyle.com. They state: “Reading slumps tend to happen when we are experiencing changes, challenges, or stressors in our lives. During times of uncertainty, it can also be tough to focus and concentrate on your reading.”

Well, that makes sense, doesn’t it?

An internet search for “reading slump” will return all kinds of tips and tricks to turn things around. Several of these strategies can be made easier with help from Columbus Public Library.

For instance, if you want to try something in a genre you do not typically reach for, check out the genre collections on NoveList Plus in our Digital Library. Do you tend to read fiction? Mystery readers who can’t get into their usual whodunits might find piecing together a fantasy world exciting. If the romance novels you typically love are falling flat, see if some crime and suspense can get your reading heart beating again.

Readers who prefer print books but haven’t found a real page-turner in a while might try an audiobook on hooplaDigital. Try flipping through a digital magazine on Libby and flex that reading muscle one article at a time.

A common strategy for beating a reading slump is to join a book club. The library has a book club that meets 11 times a year, usually on the last Thursday of the month. Participants select the reading list and book club readers agree that one of the best things about book club is that they are exposed to books they wouldn’t otherwise pick up.

Once you are back in the swing of reading things again, you might find you have a long list of books you want to read. Manage your virtual to-be-read pile with CPL’s online catalog. Log in with your library card number and PIN, find the book you want to add for later, and choose “Add to My Lists” under “Select an Action.” If you are ready to get your hands on a copy now, choose, “Place Hold(s)” instead. When the book is available, we will call, text, or e-mail you that it is ready.

For more book suggestions, follow us on Facebook. You can find videos produced by library staff for our young adult and adult readers. We also post book suggestions and summaries to spark interest. You can even find suggestions for titles related to our upcoming programs.

Find our Digital Library, Book Club reading list, online catalog, and a link to our Facebook at www.cplconnect.us. For help with any of these services, visit our temporary location at 2419 14th Street or call 402-564-7116 option 2. Stop in for Tech Tuesday every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. for help with our resources and your devices.

If you have been in a slump, I hope these resources will help you find your next unputdownable read. Happy reading!

Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.

