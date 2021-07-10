Reducing lawn irrigation

When these signs of moisture stress appear, or the upper few inches become dry, it’s time to turn the irrigation system on and water thoroughly.

A thorough irrigation once or twice a week is best. How often and how long to run the system depends on soil type, the system itself, weather and water pressure.

It is recommended to irrigate until the soil is moistened well about four to six inches deep; then do not irrigate again until the lawn shows the first signs of water stress.

This wilt-based approach increases rooting depth and conserves water. Daily watering is not recommended for lawns as it leads to thatch, shallow rooting, diseases, weeds and turf yellowing.

Communities may also ask homeowners to irrigate their lawns in the evenings instead of during the morning during peak water use time.

While early morning watering is recommended as a rule, it is fine to water in the evenings. Avoid watering during the hottest part of the day when it is also the windiest. As much as 50 percent of water applied during midday irrigation can be lost to evaporation without ever reaching the ground.

The main reason we recommend early morning irrigation, as a rule, is because evening irrigation can increase the risk of disease.