Robber’s Cave, quilts, and summer reading!

For years, access was denied to the infamous and notorious Robber’s Cave. Now, Lincoln, Nebraska’s only underground attraction is no longer shrouded in mystery. Whether you visited the Robber’s Cave legally or illegally, are learning about it for the first time, or are one of the thousands who have returned to the sandstone tunnels for a trip down memory lane, you will enjoy discovering all aspects of the cave’s fascinating past at the Columbus Public Library when you come to hear Joel Green tell about his book, “Robber’s Cave: Truths, Legends, Recollections." Mark your calendars for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021. You don’t want to miss this!
Joel Green, a local teacher and tour guide, tracks the cave’s ownership through the past century and beyond, which has included colorful characters, to say the least. From the legends of use by Lincoln’s first brewery, Coxey’s Army, and the Ku Klux Klan, Joel not only examines the geological and man-made origins of the cave, but he includes entertaining anecdotes he has collected from guests as well. Robber’s Cave is older than the city of Lincoln, and its tunnels are no longer sealed from the public. Come enjoy Joel Green present this story that he has always felt deserves to be told.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Join us as Diane Gubbels shares with us her “Stories of Inspiration: Quilt Show." As her beautiful quilts unfold, so do the stories that led to their creation. As a talented designer and applique artist, Diane allows her creative spirit to speak through her quilts, using fabric and design.
This wife, mother, and grandmother has been sewing as long as she can remember. It is one of her greatest joys to share the work of her hands as she unfolds the stories from her heart. Diane and her husband Dan live on a farm near Coleridge, Nebraska. They have seven children and five grandchildren.
Diane Gubbels has enjoyed a love of fabric and design since she was a young girl. Inspired by her mother, Diane learned the art of sewing and is passionate about quilting. Diane’s quilts are inspired by many life experiences, which become “music in my soul” she says. Sharing that “music” is her goal.
Summer reading for all ages begins June 1 this year! During registration week, we are also offering another opportunity for Food for Fines. Three cans of food will erase all the late fees on one account. When you register for the adult program, your registration ticket is entered into a drawing for a $25 Pizza Ranch gift certificate. You then take a packet that contains thank you prizes for signing up, a flyer for rules to the Short Story contest, a list of events like those listed above, and two reading logs to get you started on reading! Just read two books, write down the title and author, then turn the ticket in at the library when you come to get more books. You get an immediate prize for each ticket you turn in. You can also register on Beanstack and log your reading online. Online users will be entered into a weekly $10 Columbus Bucks drawing. All users will be entered into the grand prize drawing of an android tablet. Support your library and have fun by being part of our summer reading activities. Looking forward to seeing you all!