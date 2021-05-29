Robber’s Cave, quilts, and summer reading!

This wife, mother, and grandmother has been sewing as long as she can remember. It is one of her greatest joys to share the work of her hands as she unfolds the stories from her heart. Diane and her husband Dan live on a farm near Coleridge, Nebraska. They have seven children and five grandchildren.

Summer reading for all ages begins June 1 this year! During registration week, we are also offering another opportunity for Food for Fines. Three cans of food will erase all the late fees on one account. When you register for the adult program, your registration ticket is entered into a drawing for a $25 Pizza Ranch gift certificate. You then take a packet that contains thank you prizes for signing up, a flyer for rules to the Short Story contest, a list of events like those listed above, and two reading logs to get you started on reading! Just read two books, write down the title and author, then turn the ticket in at the library when you come to get more books. You get an immediate prize for each ticket you turn in. You can also register on Beanstack and log your reading online. Online users will be entered into a weekly $10 Columbus Bucks drawing. All users will be entered into the grand prize drawing of an android tablet. Support your library and have fun by being part of our summer reading activities. Looking forward to seeing you all!