Sands opens Red Door Designs during pandemic

Sharyle Sands recently launched her interior-decorating business, Red Door Designs, during a pandemic while continuing to work full-time for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the obstacles, Sands recently worked with her family on an accent wall for kwELITE and said business has been good.

“Sometimes you have dreams and sometimes we are afraid to see if we can accomplish those and sometimes we are so afraid of failing,” Sands said. “I just thought, you know, I just need to do this for myself.”

She and her husband in past years have renovated their home, including removing peeling white paint off of brick a couple of summers ago. The project took months.

Last year, she took an entrepreneurship class and hired a business coach through Central Community College-Columbus. Her original goal was to open her business in February, a year after the class.

“But with COVID that kind of all set us back ... and so I didn’t get to launch when I wanted to, so you just kind of go with the flow,” she added.

Sands ultimately had her launch party in August at her house. She is running her business from her home.