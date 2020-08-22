Saving the day: Emerald holds superhero parade

“As Columbus didn’t have their parade, I was trying to think of something for them to look forward to so I just came up with a parade within our facility,” Cech said. “They got to vote on them. It was fun. They loved it.”

A float featuring Batman, decorated by the medical records and transportation department, was the winner of the contest.

“Mine was the "Avengers" one. I did not win but that’s OK,” Roan said, with a laugh. “I had a great time anyway.”

The parade ended up being significant to Cech as she dedicated her float to her mother, who had been a nurse.

“My great-aunt is in the facility and I did a float of my mother who was a nurse for 41 years … until she retired,” Cech noted. “We had a picture of her when she graduated from nursing school – that was my superhero. My great-aunt Liv started crying; She remembers when she was at my mom’s nursing graduation (day).”

Along with typical superheroes and doctors and nurses, the parade also signified the importance that Emerald’s staff has on residents.