Saving your skin

Age spots, leathery texture, sags and wrinkles — they're all telltale signs that you are neglecting your skin, the human body's largest organ. Skin is a complex cover of protective cells that people should never take for granted.

While sunlight is the single biggest cause of serious skin disorders, it isn't the skin's only enemy. Aging itself makes the skin thinner, drier and less elastic. Exposure to the elements creases outdoor workers’ skin. Smoking constricts the blood vessels that carry moisture and nourishment to skin surfaces.

The good news? By treating your skin with care and changing the lifestyle habits that put your skin at risk, you can halt and sometimes even reverse skin damage.

Different soaps for different folks. Various skin types, such as normal, oily, dry and combination, need personalized soaps and skin cleansers. Ask your dermatologist's advice if you aren't sure what's right for you.

Get under your skin. Gently wash your face with warm water no more than twice daily. Then apply moisturizer while your skin is still damp to seal in moisture.

Be shady. The delicate skin around your eyes suffers from too much sun. Wear quality sunglasses with dark UV-protected lenses anytime you're outdoors.