Saving your skin

Age spots, leathery texture, sags and wrinkles — they're all telltale signs that you are neglecting your skin, the human body's largest organ. Skin is a complex cover of protective cells that people should never take for granted.
While sunlight is the single biggest cause of serious skin disorders, it isn't the skin's only enemy. Aging itself makes the skin thinner, drier and less elastic. Exposure to the elements creases outdoor workers’ skin. Smoking constricts the blood vessels that carry moisture and nourishment to skin surfaces.
The good news? By treating your skin with care and changing the lifestyle habits that put your skin at risk, you can halt and sometimes even reverse skin damage.
Different soaps for different folks. Various skin types, such as normal, oily, dry and combination, need personalized soaps and skin cleansers. Ask your dermatologist's advice if you aren't sure what's right for you.
Get under your skin. Gently wash your face with warm water no more than twice daily. Then apply moisturizer while your skin is still damp to seal in moisture.
Be shady. The delicate skin around your eyes suffers from too much sun. Wear quality sunglasses with dark UV-protected lenses anytime you're outdoors.
Have a drink. Drinking lots of water and caffeine-free beverages daily keeps skin hydrated and healthy. Regular exercise improves circulation and delivers oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, keeping them toned.
Cool off. Steaming hot showers strip away the skin's moisture. Turn the water to a cooler setting, especially if your skin type is dry.
Make the A-list. Though all sunscreens help block UVB rays, some don't block dangerous UVA rays. Buy products with zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or avobenzone to protect against both.
Find out. If you have creases, ask your doctor about prescription creams used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
Eat your ABCs. Antioxidants from a diet high in fruits and vegetables might lessen photoaging and sagging of the skin. What's more, studies suggest vitamin A inhibits the growth of precancerous squamous-cell lesions (cells on the skin surface) and a low-fat diet may reduce the risk of melanoma.
If you're considering surgery or a medical procedure, such as skin resurfacing to revitalize your skin, make sure your surgeon is a board-certified specialist with plenty of experience in the therapy you want. Discuss the procedure thoroughly with your doctor first.
Although skin cancer is probably the most well-known skin disorder, there are other types of skin damage, as well:
Age spots or liver spots. These are sun damage appearing as dark round blemishes on faces and hands of people age 50 or older.
Seborrheic keratoses. These are wart-like or waxy growths of unknown origin that sometimes bleed when irritated. Though harmless, they resemble skin cancer, so to be safe, your doctor may remove them for a biopsy.
Cherry angiomas. These are benign red bumps that are common after age 40. Their cause is unknown.
See your doctor immediately if you have a sore that won't heal or if you notice any change in the size, shape or color of a mole. These are markers for skin cancer, a disease that's almost always curable if caught in time.
Dr. Sanjay Mukerji is a physician at Columbus Plastic Surgery.