Schmid Foundation donates $1M to project

We are pleased to announce the Marvin and Virginia Schmid Foundation has pledged $1,000,000 to name the Children’s Room in the new Columbus Public Library. The Columbus Community Building project underway in Downtown Columbus includes the Columbus Public Library, Arts Council Gallery, and community room as well as leased space for the Columbus Area Children’s Museum and a coffee shop. City Hall offices will also be located in this new building, which is planned for completion in 2023.

This Founder level gift brings the project’s private funding total to $6,000,000. Another $2,000,000 is needed to meet the project budget. While the City Hall portion of the project is funded separately, the library/cultural portion is funded through donations, grants, and a ½% sales tax that was passed in 2017 exclusively for constructing new public safety facilities and a new library/cultural center. A public vote in November 2020 allowing the city to issue up to $10,000,000 in bonds to fund the project passed with a high margin of victory.

Placing a high value on education, the Marvin and Virginia Schmid Foundation is known for supporting capital projects for quality libraries, including the University of Nebraska’s Law Library. They also funded a new clinic building for UNL’s College of Law and continue to generously support several scholarships for law students.