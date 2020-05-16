Schuyler business owners stay strong

Part of the reason for business picking back up was increased traffic from a remodeling project at Dollar General and Cargill’s beef plant hiring a company to conduct non-contact temperature checks for its staff.

“So all of a sudden, a couple of days at a time, we’re getting fuller and fuller and fuller, and now we’re full,” Ratzlaff said. “Cargill has stopped production at the moment, but they are are all still here.”

Cobblestone has implemented several protocols, including asking its customers a series of questions, putting up a screen at the front desk and providing its staff with gloves and masks.

“We still have breakfast, we still have coffee, we still have all of that type of stuff, but we’re not doing stayover service,” Ratzlaff said. “And then our cleaning intensities, we were already really clean, but we got even more intense and removed some items from the rooms that aren’t always touched by everybody, but we didn’t want to leave them in there in case somebody did touch them.”

The hotel’s meeting rooms have also seen a decrease in use, as several graduation parties have canceled already, Ratzlaff said.