Scott Snyder retired from Loup Power District after 30 years of service.Snyder joined Loup in 1992 as a Maintenance Man at the Genoa Headworks. He was promoted to Dredge Operator in 1998 and was named Headworks Operator in 2018. He was a member of the team that operates and maintains the District’s dredge at the Genoa Headworks.Snyder is a native of Genoa and a graduate of Genoa High School. He and his late wife, Rose, are the parents of a daughter, Tanya, and a grandson, Easton.