Second annual Shop for Survivors set next weekend

The 13th Street Again group will be holding the second annual Shop for Survivors, which is an event to raise awareness of domestic violence and raise funds for the Center for Survivors in Columbus.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. Participating businesses are Urban Farm Boutique, The Stucco Place, Cork & Barrel, Tooley's, Barbara Jean's, Treasure Boutique, Fabulous Forever, Artzy Haven and Valencia Boutique.
Ten percent of all sales from the participating business will be donated to the nonprofit during that time.
Nicole Saalfeld, co-owner of Fabulous Forever and owner of Cork & Barrel, is in 13th Street Again group that aims to help promote the downtown district. She said the idea for the event last year came after Center for Survivors wasn't able to hold its main fundraiser.
"The Center for Survivors, we all love their mission and try to support them in any way that we can," she said of the nonprofit that is committed to serving all victims of abuse. "They always hosted a very large fundraiser each year called 'The Summer Sizzle.' Last year they didn't hold it, so we kind of were just looking for something fun and different to attract people downtown and at the same time give back to the Center for Survivors.
"We kind of just brainstormed and came up with an idea to do a shop-hop promotion to draw people down and at the same time raise funds and raise awareness to the Center for Survivors, and since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we just chose October. "
Last year, the group's efforts raised $1,366 for Center for Survivors.
"We had a great turn-out last year and we're thrilled that the 13th Street Again group wanted to do it again!" Lia Grant, executive director of Center for Survivors, wrote in an email to The Telegram. "The generosity of this group has a big impact on our agency and our community."
Funds raised will be used to ensure that the Center can continue to offer free and confidential services to survivors, Grant added.
"We offer a variety of services with the purpose of empowering survivors to make their own choices," Grant wrote in the email. "By participating in this event, you could be helping someone change the course of their life."
The 13th Street Again group is hoping this year can be just as, if not, more successful.
"We didn't know what to expect since we had never done anything like it," Saalfeld said. "... It was just really fun. People had a really good time."
Cork & Barrel, 1354 27th Ave., is kicking off the event with a bloody mary and mimosa bar from 8 a.m. to noon.
A punch card promotion will take place in which those who visit the businesses can have their card punched. Anyone who turns in a completed punch card by 4 p.m. will have a chance to win almost $500 in prizes. Punch cards can be picked up at any of the participating businesses.
People must be 21 and older to participate and no purchase is necessary (but it is encouraged).
The drawing will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Cork & Barrel.
October is designated as National Domestic and Violence Awareness Month. Center for Survivors serves victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.
"Domestic violence affects all communities and does not discriminate amongst any factors, such as race, gender, income levels, or any other variables," Grant wrote. "In 2019, the Center for Survivors served 513 unduplicated victims and had 3,653 total client contacts."
The 13th Street Again group is planning on this being a yearly event that will take place the second weekend in October.
"It's our way of raising awareness and giving back to the center," Saalfeld said.
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
