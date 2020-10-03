Second annual Shop for Survivors set next weekend

The 13th Street Again group will be holding the second annual Shop for Survivors, which is an event to raise awareness of domestic violence and raise funds for the Center for Survivors in Columbus.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. Participating businesses are Urban Farm Boutique, The Stucco Place, Cork & Barrel, Tooley's, Barbara Jean's, Treasure Boutique, Fabulous Forever, Artzy Haven and Valencia Boutique.

Ten percent of all sales from the participating business will be donated to the nonprofit during that time.

Nicole Saalfeld, co-owner of Fabulous Forever and owner of Cork & Barrel, is in 13th Street Again group that aims to help promote the downtown district. She said the idea for the event last year came after Center for Survivors wasn't able to hold its main fundraiser.