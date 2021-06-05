Seedheads and white grubs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If a homeowner chooses not to apply insecticides each year, and white grubs happen to cause some damage, it is easily repaired with correct watering and fall fertilization. Some areas might need overseeding, but the damage will be repaired by next spring.

For homeowners who choose to use insecticides, applications are only recommended on lawns that had eight grubs per square foot the previous year. If unacceptable damage occurred last season, a preventive insecticide like Acelepryn, Arena or Merit can be made in June or by July 15.

If one of these preventive insecticide is not applied in June or early July, and grub population reach the threshold of eight grubs per square feet, curative insecticides like Sevin or Dylox can still be applied in mid to late August.

White grubs are part of our ecosystem. If you look hard enough, you will find them in lawns and gardens. However, it takes a certain population to cause unacceptable damage. For lawns, the damage threshold is 8 grubs per square foot.

White grubs feed on turfgrass roots. If the lawn is mowed and watered correctly, the turf replaces the lost roots as long as the grub population is not too high.