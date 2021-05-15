Separating myth from fact

Spring arrives and out comes many plant myths. These seem to get handed down from generation to generation and social media now promotes many of them. Here are a few common myths and the facts.
I was recently asked how much lime needs to be added to soil where an evergreen had been growing and grass will now be planted. Chances are almost 100 percent no lime needs to be used. And if used, it may eventually limit turf growth.
There are two myths addressed here. It is a myth that evergreens make soil too acid. And lime is an amendment that should not be incorporated into soil without testing at a soils lab. Home soil tests indicate if a pH is acid or alkaline, but not how acid or how alkaline.
While evergreen needles tend to be acidic, they have no or very little effect on soil pH. I wish they did. The pH of landscape soils in Nebraska tend to be only slightly acid to often alkaline. Since most plants prefer a slightly acid soil, it is best not to raise pH any higher than it already tends to be.
Lime raises soil pH. If a soil already has a fairly high pH of 6.7 or higher, the addition of lime will make it less ideal for plant growth. In Nebraska, the use of sulfur to lower pH is more often needed in landscape settings. But even with sulfur, it is best to soil test to determine how much is needed.
If you have ants crawling on your peony buds, they are not helping the peony bloom. They are simply feeding on sugary exudate from the buds. Ants might interfere with or help control other insects that feed on buds and so benefit peonies that way, but otherwise it is a myth that peonies need ants to bloom.
If someone told you not to eat rhubarb because of our last frost, this is mostly a myth. As long as a freeze does not cause the leaves and stems to collapse, and the stems remain firm, go ahead and harvest and enjoy eating rhubarb. The leaves always contain poisonous toxins so never taste or eat rhubarb leaves.
If you’ve heard applying Epsom salts to peppers will produce more and better peppers, this is very unlikely to happen. Epsom salts is a source of magnesium which vegetables need; however, most soils have plenty of magnesium. Epsom salts could make a soil more sodic and cause other issues. Incorporating compost into garden soil during fall will provide much greater benefits.
If you see a product that says it will loosen hard soil, learn more about it. Gypsum is often advertised for this purpose; however, gypsum only works under very specific soil conditions rarely found in Nebraska. Save your money and leave gypsum and other so called soil conditioners on the shelf.
The best way to improve a hard or compacted clay soil is with the addition of organic matter. This is another good reason to spend about twenty dollars to have a soil test taken at a soils lab. To determine what percentage of organic matter your soil has. Ideally, it should be around 5%.
Organic matter, such as compost or well-rotted manure, helps build soil structure which makes a soil more workable and better drained. Organic matter also breaks down and increases plant nutrients in soil. And because it decomposes, organic matter needs to be incorporated on a fairly regular basis.
And it is a myth that placing organic matter, like leaves, in a planting hole will help plants. Until the leaves decompose, they provide no benefit. While decomposing, they will take nitrogen away from the plant. Undecomposed organic matter, like leaves, should be chopped first and incorporated in fall.
Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County.