Separating myth from fact

Spring arrives and out comes many plant myths. These seem to get handed down from generation to generation and social media now promotes many of them. Here are a few common myths and the facts.

I was recently asked how much lime needs to be added to soil where an evergreen had been growing and grass will now be planted. Chances are almost 100 percent no lime needs to be used. And if used, it may eventually limit turf growth.

There are two myths addressed here. It is a myth that evergreens make soil too acid. And lime is an amendment that should not be incorporated into soil without testing at a soils lab. Home soil tests indicate if a pH is acid or alkaline, but not how acid or how alkaline.

While evergreen needles tend to be acidic, they have no or very little effect on soil pH. I wish they did. The pH of landscape soils in Nebraska tend to be only slightly acid to often alkaline. Since most plants prefer a slightly acid soil, it is best not to raise pH any higher than it already tends to be.

Lime raises soil pH. If a soil already has a fairly high pH of 6.7 or higher, the addition of lime will make it less ideal for plant growth. In Nebraska, the use of sulfur to lower pH is more often needed in landscape settings. But even with sulfur, it is best to soil test to determine how much is needed.