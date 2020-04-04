Shanle retires from Loup Power District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shop and Transportation Superintendent Jim Shanle is retiring from Loup Power District after 28 years of service.

Shanle joined Loup in 1992 as an Engineering Technician II in the Engineering Department at the Columbus General Office. He was promoted to Engineering Technician in 1996 and became Senior Engineering Technician in 2008. In 2012, he was promoted to Shop and Transportation Superintendent and stayed in that role until his retirement.

As Shop and Transportation Superintendent, Shanle provided leadership, supervision, and guidance to all shop personnel responsible for inspecting, maintaining, and repairing District vehicles and associated equipment. He also advised management on standards and specifications for vehicle purchases for the District’s fleet.

Shanle is a graduate of Lakeview High School and earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Diesel Technology from Northeast Community College in Norfolk and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical-Mechanical from Southeast Community College in Milford.

He and his wife, Carrie, have three children: Jesse, Chantel, and Justin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0