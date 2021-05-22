Shrub and boxwood dieback

The browning is caused by winter desiccation. The problem is selecting and planting the wrong plant in the location. Boxwood needs to be planted in a fairly shady site protected from win, and receive adequate water all season.

Boxwood are evergreen. When plants remain green all year, the leaves continue to lose water during winter. In cold or dry soils, the lost water cannot be replaced and leaf and stem tissue dries out with leaves turning brown from late winter into spring.

As with subshrubs, wait until June. If boxwood sends out new growth, it might slowly recover. However, it is likely to continue to have the same issue each year. If a plant is completely brown with no new growth by late May, it will need to be removed.

The best way to reduce winter desiccation in boxwood is to only plant them in protected locations and provide adequate water throughout summer and fall. Avoid overwatering; and any pruning or fertilization after mid-July.

During winter, when air temperatures are above 40 F degrees, lightly water the soil around boxwoods. Know that winter watering is not nearly as beneficial as summer and fall watering.