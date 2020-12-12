Simple steps toward better diabetes control

Although diabetes presents many challenges, there are some basic things you can do each day to help manage it more effectively. Taking simple steps now, such as walking, flossing and limiting stress, can help you feel great and avoid complications in the future.
Make lifestyle changes
• Eat healthy: What you eat affects your blood sugar. It's important to eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Choose nonfat dairy and lean meats and limit foods that are high in sugar and fat. Remember that carbohydrates turn into sugar, so try to watch your intake and keep your servings about the same at each meal.
• Get regular exercise: The benefits of physical activity include improved glycemic control, blood pressure, heart health and strength. Exercise also boosts insulin sensitivity, which means the body responds more effectively to the hormone insulin, as well as improving self-esteem and mental health. It is recommended to get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week. If you break that down, it comes out to 30 minutes of activity five days per week. This amount of activity is usually attainable for most individuals.
Get enough quality sleep
Sleep issues, including sleep disorders and poor quality sleep, can severely impact diabetes management. Sleep issues not only lower diabetes control, but can also affect your attitude and ability to stick to a healthy diet. Try these tips to improve your sleep:
• Keep a consistent sleep time.
• Limit or avoid daytime napping.
• Create a relaxing nighttime ritual.
• Keep distractions such as devices out of the bedroom.
• Avoid caffeine at night.
Stop using nicotine
Diabetes and nicotine both cause blood vessels to narrow, which means your heart needs to work harder. By giving up nicotine, you will lower your risk for:
• Heart attack
• Stroke
• Nerve disease
• Kidney disease
• Diabetic eye disease
• Amputation
Limit alcohol intake
While moderate amounts of alcohol may cause blood sugar to rise, excess alcohol can decrease blood sugar levels – sometimes to dangerous levels, especially for people with type 1 diabetes.
Get checkups
Work with your health care team. See your primary care doctor at least twice a year. Staying healthy and preventing illness and infections is an important part of managing your diabetes. In addition to your primary care physician, your health care team might include an:
• Endocrinologist
• Certified diabetes educator
• Eye doctor
• Podiatrist
• Social worker
• Counselor or mental health professional
Commit to these daily habits
Check your numbers: Check your blood sugar level daily or as recommended by your health care provider, and strive to maintain it within the normal range to avoid complications.
• Brush and floss: If you have diabetes, you're more likely to get gum disease – and serious gum disease can make it harder to keep your blood sugar under control. Like all infections, it may cause your glucose to rise. And that can make other infections more likely. Make sure to brush, floss and rinse with an antiseptic mouthwash daily.
• Check out your feet: Diabetes interferes with circulation of blood to the feet. Trim nails carefully, inspect and wash feet daily and wear good shoes. Taking good care of your feet helps to avoid unnecessary accidents that would lead to a bruise or wound, which can easily lead to infection. When this happens, it increases the chances of diabetic foot complications, such as amputation.
• Reduce stress: People with diabetes are more sensitive to stress. Managing stress will help you keep better control of your blood sugar levels. When you're stressed, blood sugar levels rise because of secretion of glucagon, adrenaline and cortisol hormones. If possible, try to reduce the stressors in your life.
Find support
It's not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by managing your condition. Know that you aren't alone. You can connect with people online or in person. (Defeat Diabetes Foundation provides a listing of peer support groups nationwide. The American Diabetes Association also offers outreach.) An individual therapist can provide additional coping mechanisms tailored to your situation.
Diabetes management requires awareness of your lifestyle and daily routine. It can be overwhelming. If you're having trouble keeping your blood sugar levels under control, make an appointment with your health care provider to come up with a plan that works for you.
Mobile apps for tracking your diabetes
Smartphone apps are often free or low cost and convenient. And they can help you gain better control. It's ideal to look for apps that can help with overall blood sugar control. These apps get high marks:
• Glucose Buddy
• Glooko
• mySugr
There are many other available apps. Finding the right one for you depends on your preferences and needs. Ask your health care provider which one they recommend. And as you explore your options, keep these few things in mind:
• Make sure the app lets you set up notifications and testing reminders.
• If you're using the app to track your glucose levels, make sure it has enough storage space.
• If you don't have a Bluetooth-connected glucose meter, make sure the app allows you to manually add information.
• Be sure you're comfortable with the fact that the app will store a lot of vital and personal information.
Amy Soulliere, BSN, RN, is a diabetic and nurse educator with Columbus Community Hospital.
