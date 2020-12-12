Simple steps toward better diabetes control

Although diabetes presents many challenges, there are some basic things you can do each day to help manage it more effectively. Taking simple steps now, such as walking, flossing and limiting stress, can help you feel great and avoid complications in the future.

Make lifestyle changes

• Eat healthy: What you eat affects your blood sugar. It's important to eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Choose nonfat dairy and lean meats and limit foods that are high in sugar and fat. Remember that carbohydrates turn into sugar, so try to watch your intake and keep your servings about the same at each meal.

• Get regular exercise: The benefits of physical activity include improved glycemic control, blood pressure, heart health and strength. Exercise also boosts insulin sensitivity, which means the body responds more effectively to the hormone insulin, as well as improving self-esteem and mental health. It is recommended to get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week. If you break that down, it comes out to 30 minutes of activity five days per week. This amount of activity is usually attainable for most individuals.

Get enough quality sleep