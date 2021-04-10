Columbus Public Library is open for business in its temporary location. It is a cozy space and your talented library staff have created a welcoming place for you to visit while the new facility is being constructed. Come see us at 2419 14th St. where we are now open seven days a week. Call 402-564-7116 option 1 or visit www.cplconnect.us for a list of our open hours.
Library patrons can use that same link to explore our Digital Library. Open around-the-clock from wherever you have internet access, you can connect to entertainment, education and information with your library card. This month, I encourage you to take a look at what our Small Business Reference Center has to offer.
From the “Business Areas” link on the main page, you can explore topics related to accounting, buying a business and legal issues. If you have been considering starting a home-based business but are not sure where to start, click “Planning & Starting a Business” and then “Home-Based Business.” You will find ideas for potential businesses you can start at home, as well as legal and financial guidance to consider.
Once you have your idea, click on “Start-Up Kit & Business Plans” on the main page. Follow the links for step-by-step guidance to write your business plan. This can help you choose the right business, secure funding and create your plan from profit forecasting to marketing your business.
The Small Business Reference Center also provides start-up guides specific to each state. Nebraska’s guide includes information regarding internet resources for small businesses, licenses and permits, tax incentives and more.
Whether you own a business or work for one, the “Business Basics” section offers tips for interviewing and hiring personnel, coaching employees and working with difficult people. Learn how to run meetings effectively, present to customers and market a business.
If you would prefer to explore other career options instead, check out https://careeronestop.org. Use their assessment tool to find occupations that match your interests. I wanted to try this out myself before suggesting it to you, and want to assure my boss that my internet searches regarding changing careers should not cause alarm. It was just research.
The 30-question assessment at CareerOneStop did not specifically suggest “Librarian,” but my results were related and mostly unsurprising. It listed 62 careers that involved teaching, counseling and public relations. The assessment is useful and potentially humorous; my results suggested “choreographer.” My children can attest to the fact that I dance like someone’s mom.
Still, it is a good place to start and each occupation listed includes the career outlook, hourly wages and education required. If you are looking for a change, some of the results might inspire a new direction. For instance, I would not have considered “Arbitrators, Mediators, & Conciliators” on my own, but that is on my list and it sounds like interesting work.