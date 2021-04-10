The Small Business Reference Center also provides start-up guides specific to each state. Nebraska’s guide includes information regarding internet resources for small businesses, licenses and permits, tax incentives and more.

Whether you own a business or work for one, the “Business Basics” section offers tips for interviewing and hiring personnel, coaching employees and working with difficult people. Learn how to run meetings effectively, present to customers and market a business.

If you would prefer to explore other career options instead, check out https://careeronestop.org. Use their assessment tool to find occupations that match your interests. I wanted to try this out myself before suggesting it to you, and want to assure my boss that my internet searches regarding changing careers should not cause alarm. It was just research.

The 30-question assessment at CareerOneStop did not specifically suggest “Librarian,” but my results were related and mostly unsurprising. It listed 62 careers that involved teaching, counseling and public relations. The assessment is useful and potentially humorous; my results suggested “choreographer.” My children can attest to the fact that I dance like someone’s mom.