Soil preparation for a new garden

Vegetable gardening is on the rise. The hope is people will continue to garden to gain all of the benefits of exercise, stress relief, eating more fresh vegetables, family togetherness and the list goes on.

For new gardens, site selection and preparation is the first step. This may best be started in fall, but spring is OK too.

For vegetables, choose a location that receives at least six hours of sunlight a day. Eight to ten hours would be even better. The site should be near a water source and have some protection from strong winds.

While a well-drained soil with good water and nutrient holding capacity is ideal, we usually have to live with the soil our site has. However, soil can be improved. Even if you start with a heavy clay soil or a very sandy soil, both can be improved to make them easier to work and to increase production.

Once the site is selected, the next step is to deal with existing vegetation, such as sod. Physical disruption or no-till are two methods to use.

The traditional method is physical disruption where existing sod is removed and the soil is tilled. Remove sod with a sod cutter or spade. Recycle it by using the sod elsewhere or composting it.