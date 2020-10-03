Spooktacular reads at the Columbus Public Library

I have been blessed with three wonderful children who have provided me with years of cherished memories. A few of these moments have centered around Halloweens past. I can recall when my seventeen year old son, Brennan, was four and went bobbing for apples at my parents’ annual grandkids’ Halloween party. Brennan was dressed as a clown. When it was his turn, he dove into the water. Though Brennan came up empty handed, he emerged with the biggest grin.

I can remember when my fourteen year old daughter, Alena, was three and went trick-or-treating in our old neighborhood on 1st Street. She was dressed as a princess. Alena had a large bag of candy that was so heavy, it tilted her to one side; however, no amount of coaxing would convince Alena to give up her prized goodies.

I can recount when my ten year old daughter, Bekka, was four. We took her trick-or-treating at a local nursing home. Bekka went as a teddy bear. She navigated her way through the facility, stopping only to adjust the enormous bear head, so she could see the Halloween festivities going on around her.

These memories come back to me every time the Columbus Public Library displays its collection of Halloween picture books. Of the many Spook-tacular titles to pick from, “Mouse’s First Halloween” by Lauren Thompson has to be my favorite.