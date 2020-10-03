Spooktacular reads at the Columbus Public Library

I have been blessed with three wonderful children who have provided me with years of cherished memories. A few of these moments have centered around Halloweens past. I can recall when my seventeen year old son, Brennan, was four and went bobbing for apples at my parents’ annual grandkids’ Halloween party. Brennan was dressed as a clown. When it was his turn, he dove into the water. Though Brennan came up empty handed, he emerged with the biggest grin.
I can remember when my fourteen year old daughter, Alena, was three and went trick-or-treating in our old neighborhood on 1st Street. She was dressed as a princess. Alena had a large bag of candy that was so heavy, it tilted her to one side; however, no amount of coaxing would convince Alena to give up her prized goodies.
I can recount when my ten year old daughter, Bekka, was four. We took her trick-or-treating at a local nursing home. Bekka went as a teddy bear. She navigated her way through the facility, stopping only to adjust the enormous bear head, so she could see the Halloween festivities going on around her.
These memories come back to me every time the Columbus Public Library displays its collection of Halloween picture books. Of the many Spook-tacular titles to pick from, “Mouse’s First Halloween” by Lauren Thompson has to be my favorite.
In this tale, readers encounter Little Mouse, a curious creature who ventures out “[o]ne spooky night when the moon [is] bright.” He encounters strange and mysterious objects. At first, Mouse is terrified by what he finds. Upon inspection, however, Little Mouse realizes that they are “not so scary after all.”
If you have little ones who will be experiencing upcoming Halloween fun, stop by the library and treat them to a boo-tiful book. No matter what title you select, I have no doubt everyone in your family will be pleased. If you would like other Halloween recommendations, please contact me at (402) 564-7116 opt. 4.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS…
In November, City of Columbus voters will have the opportunity to approve the issuance of bonds for a building that would unify our Public Library and City Hall in downtown Columbus. No additional taxes would be needed to fund the development, construction, or furnishing of this building. These bonds would be paid using an existing half percent (½ %) sales tax that was approved by voters in 2016 for the exclusive purpose of constructing new fire, police, and library/cultural buildings.
The ballot question asks Columbus residents to give the City of Columbus permission to issue bonds to pay for the library/cultural portions of this proposed facility, including a community room with an art gallery and shell spaces for a children’s museum and coffee shop.
If approved by voters, site and floor plans would be finalized and building materials selected. Meanwhile the library would continue to serve the community from a temporary location for an estimated two years while the current building is removed and new construction is completed.
Visit https://buildingtogethercolumbus.org to learn more.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.
