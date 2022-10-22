Spooky reads at the library

This time of year, I love to get into the Halloween spirit by listening to scary podcasts, watching horror movies, and reading some spooky books. Here are three spooky reads you could add to your list this year.

"The Book of Living Secrets" by Madeleine Roux

No matter how different best friends Adelle and Connie are, one thing they’ve always had in common is their love of a little-known gothic romance novel called Moira. So, when the girls are tempted by a mysterious stranger to enter the world of the book, they hardly suspect it will work. But suddenly they are in the world of Moira, living among characters they’ve obsessed about for years.

Except … all is not how they remembered it. The world has been turned upside down: The lavish balls and star-crossed love affairs are now interlaced with unspeakable horrors. The girls realize that something dark is lurking behind their foray into fiction—and they will have to rewrite their own arcs if they hope to escape this nightmare with their lives. This book is great for fans who enjoyed “The Hazel Wood.”

"Small Favors" by Erin A. Craig

Ellerie Downing lives in the quiet town of Amity Falls in the Blackspire Mountain range -- five narrow peaks stretching into the sky like a grasping hand, bordered by a nearly impenetrable forest from which the early townsfolk fought off the devils in the woods. To this day, visitors are few and rare. But when a supply party goes missing, some worry that the monsters that once stalked the region have returned.

As fall turns to winter, more strange activities plague the town. They point to a tribe of devilish and mystical creatures who promise to fulfill the residents' deepest desires, however grand and impossible, for just a small favor. But their true intentions are much more sinister, and Ellerie finds herself in a race against time before all of Amity Falls, her family, and the boy she loves go up in flames.

"The Name of the Star" by Maureen Johnson

Louisiana teenager Rory Deveaux arrives in London to start a new life at boarding school just as a series of brutal murders mimicking the horrific Jack the Ripper killing spree of more than a century ago has broken out across the city. The police are left with few leads and no witnesses. Except one. Rory spotted the man believed to be the prime suspect. But she is the only one who saw him -- the only one who can see him. And now Rory has become his next target … unless she can tap her previously unknown abilities to turn the tables.

These are three great books that can be found in the Teen Space, along with many others. Library personnel would also love to help you find your next spooky read, so drop in and see us. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I hope you all enjoy your next spooky read this Halloween season!